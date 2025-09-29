Amazónico Miami Debuts with a Spectacular Grand Opening in Brickell
On Thursday, September 25, 2025, Miami welcomed a new jewel to its culinary crown as Amazónico officially made its U.S. debut with a grand opening celebration in Brickell. The globally celebrated dining concept, created in Madrid in 2016 by husband-and-wife duo Sandro Silva and Marta Seco, has already captivated diners in London, Dubai, and Monte-Carlo. Its arrival in Miami was nothing short of extraordinary.
A Night to Remember
I was at the grand opening, and the energy was electric from the moment I stepped through the doors. The three-level space—part restaurant, part lounge, part club—delivered a fully immersive experience. Each floor carried its own personality, creating a layered journey that made the night feel like a celebration of Miami itself. The interiors were meticulously detailed, blending lush Amazonian inspiration with contemporary sophistication, and everywhere you looked, there was something new to discover.
The live music was intoxicating, filling the venue with rhythms that moved effortlessly between sultry and celebratory. Performers kept the atmosphere alive, while the bites were simply exquisite. The Tostada Wagyu, topped with Baeri vintage caviar, melted delicately on the palate. The Atún Okinamasu con Caviar, a bluefin tuna tartare with coconut, was a standout, as was the Kagoshima nigiri, finished with truffle and nikiri butter. Each dish told its own story of precision and creativity, staying true to Amazónico’s mission of elevating Latin American flavors through a global lens.
Cocktails as Conversation Starters
The drinks menu was equally compelling, designed not just to complement the food but to define the mood. I tried the Amazónegroni, where pineapple-infused gin brought a tropical twist to the Italian classic, and the Rainforest Old Fashioned, layered with rum, hops, and açaí. For those drawn to tequila and mezcal, the Cathedral offered a smoky, spicy complexity that matched the energy of the evening. Each cocktail was crafted with as much artistry as the dishes, and together they created a rhythm that flowed through the night.
The Spirit of Amazónico
Amazónico is an experience rooted in culture, gastronomy, and ambiance. Inspired by 1970s Brazil, the concept blends Silva’s childhood love of Latin American cuisine with Seco’s vision as Creative Director. The result is a dining destination where music, food, and design intertwine, creating something immersive and transportive.
Miami’s opening underscored this philosophy with precision. The design, with its lush natural décor, open-air dining, and skyline-facing rooftop, offered a sensory journey that felt curated yet alive. It was as if each space within Amazónico was choreographed to offer something distinct: the sushi counter for intimacy, the lounge for energy, and the rooftop for pure Miami spectacle.
Guests and Atmosphere
The guest list was as international as the brand itself, bringing together a who’s who of Miami’s cultural and culinary scene. Cocktails flowed, conversations lingered, and the performance by live musicians turned the evening into an ever-evolving celebration. As the night went on, it was clear: Amazónico Miami is the new heartbeat of Brickell.
Miami’s New Gem
As someone who has experienced countless openings in this city, Amazónico’s debut stands apart. The immersive quality, the culinary ambition, and the three-story design make it a destination with a personality that evolves with your mood. It is, quite simply, the new gem of Brickell.
