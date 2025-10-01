Arnold Myint Brings Family Thai to New York with Cookbook Launch

Born and raised in Nashville to Thai-Burmese parents Win and Patti Myint, Arnold grew up immersed in the family’s beloved International Market & Restaurant, first opened in 1975. Known for introducing generations of Nashvillians to authentic Thai flavors, the restaurant became a community touchstone. Following the passing of his parents in 2019, Arnold and his sister Anna took the helm, relocating the restaurant to Belmont-Hillsboro and continuing its legacy with a cafeteria-style lunch service and an elevated dinner menu. Their stewardship led to Arnold’s recognition as a 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southeast category.