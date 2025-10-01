Arnold Myint Brings Family Thai to New York with Cookbook Launch
This October, New York welcomes a culinary voice whose story stretches from Bangkok to Nashville and now to the pages of a highly anticipated cookbook. Arnold Myint, the James Beard Award–nominated chef, restaurateur, and celebrated drag queen, will be in the city October 6–8 for events tied to the release of his debut work, Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home (Abrams, $40).
A Chef Rooted in Family and Heritage
Born and raised in Nashville to Thai-Burmese parents Win and Patti Myint, Arnold grew up immersed in the family’s beloved International Market & Restaurant, first opened in 1975. Known for introducing generations of Nashvillians to authentic Thai flavors, the restaurant became a community touchstone. Following the passing of his parents in 2019, Arnold and his sister Anna took the helm, relocating the restaurant to Belmont-Hillsboro and continuing its legacy with a cafeteria-style lunch service and an elevated dinner menu. Their stewardship led to Arnold’s recognition as a 2024 James Beard Award semifinalist in the Best Chef: Southeast category.
Family Thai draws directly from these roots. With more than 90 recipes, the cookbook weaves together Thai-Burmese tradition, the Southern influences of Nashville, and Arnold’s identity as a first-generation American and member of the LGBTQ+ community. The result is not simply a recipe collection but a deeply personal narrative of culture, resilience, and joy.
What Readers Can Expect
Organized into eleven chapters, the book begins with a pantry guide and Thai 101—a step-by-step introduction to techniques like making sticky rice, dumpling skins, and fresh noodles—before expanding into categories that showcase both family classics and inventive twists.
Highlights include:
Snacks and Smalls: Mom’s Egg Rolls, Thai Street Corn, and Yai’s Pork Shumai Dumplings.
Wok This Way: Koong Pad Prik Pao (shrimp stir-fry with roasted chile jam) and Pad Kee Mao, or “Drunken Spaghetti,” a Thai-Talian fusion that reflects Arnold’s playful culinary lens.
Khao Gaeng: The Thai Meat & Three: International Market staples like Mom’s Tofu Cabbage and Duck Soy and Five-Spice Stew.
Soups and Salads: Daikon Broth, Mushroom Poh Thaak, and Koong Chae Nam Pla, Thailand’s take on shrimp ceviche.
Family Platters and Sweet Treats: Hat Yai Fried Chicken served with house-made Sriracha, plus desserts like Fancy Fruit Sticky Rice and a Boozy Thai Coffee Affogato.
Each dish is infused with Myint’s humor, personality, and culinary fluency, making Thai cooking approachable while honoring its complexity.
A Culinary Tour in New York
To mark the launch, Myint will host two intimate events in New York. On October 7 at 6 p.m., he appears at Archestratus, the Greenpoint bookstore and café celebrated for its food-centric programming, for a book talk and signing. The following evening, October 8 at 5:30 p.m., he joins food historian Ali Domrongchai at KRU for a Cookbook Club Dinner, offering guests a chance to experience the recipes in context while engaging in conversation about heritage, foodways, and the intersections of identity and cuisine.
Beyond the Cookbook
Myint’s journey has been anything but linear. Before stepping into kitchens, he was a nationally ranked figure skater, later training at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York, where he mastered classical French techniques before returning to his family’s flavors. He has helmed multiple Nashville concepts and appeared as a contestant on Top Chef’s seventh season
With Family Thai, Myint synthesizes these chapters of his life into a single, layered narrative. It is both a tribute to his late parents’ legacy and a testament to how food, identity, and storytelling intersect.
A Moment for Thai Cuisine in America
As Thai flavors continue to shape American dining landscapes, Myint’s contribution arrives at a crucial moment—bridging the gap between authenticity and accessibility, heritage and innovation. His book gives home cooks the confidence to explore Thai staples while reminding them that the kitchen is as much about memory and identity as it is about recipes.
Family Thai: Bringing the Flavors of Thailand Home officially publishes on October 7, 2025. For more information, visit myfamilythai.com or follow Arnold on Instagram at @arnoldmyintbna.
