Sub-Mission Opens Beneath Mission Ceviche: A Hidden Cocktail Lounge Redefining Union Square Nights

Founded in 2015, Mission Ceviche began as a humble kiosk in Gansevoort Market during the height of the poke craze. Co-founders Chávez and Mastroluca stood apart by introducing New Yorkers to authentic Peruvian-style ceviche, quickly building a following. After expanding to Canal Street Market and then opening their first full-service restaurant on the Upper East Side in 2019, the brand’s reputation soared. Within a year, Mission Ceviche earned a one-star review in The New York Times and recognition in the Michelin Guide, solidifying its place among the city’s most inventive Peruvian restaurants.