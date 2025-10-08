Sub-Mission Opens Beneath Mission Ceviche: A Hidden Cocktail Lounge Redefining Union Square Nights
A New Chapter for Mission Ceviche
Mission Ceviche, New York’s acclaimed destination for modern Peruvian cuisine, is diving deeper, literally. The celebrated team behind the restaurant, Chef José Luis Chávez and Brice Mastroluca, has unveiled Sub-Mission, a hidden cocktail lounge tucked beneath its Union Square flagship. Officially open as of October 1, the 1,000-square-foot speakeasy is poised to become one of downtown Manhattan’s most stylish haunts, offering an intimate space where culinary artistry meets after-hours allure.
Designed to adapt to the rhythm of the evening, Sub-Mission functions as a sophisticated escape for cocktails before dinner upstairs, a romantic hideaway for date night, or a sleek spot to wind down with friends. The design, atmosphere, and menu reflect Mission Ceviche’s signature blend of innovation and cultural fusion, with every detail purposefully crafted to seduce the senses.
Inside the Subterranean Lounge
Descending from the vibrant Union Square dining room above, guests enter a sleek and sultry retreat marked by moody lighting and artful design. At the heart of the room, a u-shaped gold-accented bar crowned by a chandelier welcomes guests with a warm glow. Plush green banquettes reminiscent of ocean tones line the perimeter, creating cozy corners for conversation, while backlit panels shift from red to blue, subtly transforming the mood as the evening unfolds.
The 65-seat lounge balances intimacy and sophistication, enhanced by fashion portraits, softly lit table lamps, and textured rear walls that lend depth without distraction. The thoughtful layout, with wooden tabletops and gently dividing shelving, ensures every seat feels secluded yet connected to the lounge’s energy.
Cocktails with a Peruvian Edge
Curated in collaboration with Oscar Valle of Licorería Limantour, Sub-Mission’s cocktail program takes familiar classics and infuses them with Peruvian flair. Each drink offers a sensory journey through inventive pairings and layered flavors.
Highlights include:
Margarita Al Pastor ($20): Tequila Mijenta Blanco with pineapple and taco spice, rimmed with coriander salt for a sweet-and-savory finish.
Sub Martini ($19): Hendrick’s Gin infused with cherry tomato and basil, an herbaceous twist on the classic.
Smoking Dove ($19): A mezcal-forward Paloma with grapefruit salt for a smoky, citrus-driven balance.
Velvet Espresso ($21): A rich nightcap of vodka, cassis, cacao blanc, and espresso.
Rinda ($20): A floral, delicate blend of cherry tea–infused gin, sake, lychee, and yuzu.
Skinny B ($18): A wellness-inspired cocktail of vodka, ginger, lime, and turmeric foam.
Each sip underscores the team’s mastery of balance, bridging heritage with modern mixology in a way that feels both bold and refined.
Nikkei Bites and Elevated Indulgence
The Sub-Mission food menu mirrors Mission Ceviche’s Nikkei inspiration, blending Peruvian ingredients with Japanese precision. Designed for sharing, each dish leans into lounge-style indulgence without compromising on craftsmanship.
Signature plates include:
Spicy Tuna Crispy Rice ($24): Rocoto-spiced tartare with soy for a punchy, layered bite.
Truffle Mini Sliders ($28): Steak burgers topped with Manchego and shiitake on toasted buns.
Papa a la Huancaína ($18): A refined take on the Peruvian classic with a truffle-infused sauce.
For seafood lovers, sushi rolls like the Acevichado Roll ($22)—with shrimp tempura, avocado, ponzu gel, and salmon skin—and the Lima Roll ($24)—featuring yellowfin tuna, aji amarillo, and crispy quinoa furikake—showcase bold coastal flavor. Larger plates like the Jalea Mixta ($34), a crispy medley of mahi mahi, octopus, shrimp, and squid, and Pulpo al Olivo ($32), tender octopus in olive-infused leche de tigre, highlight the team’s knack for transforming traditional Peruvian dishes into luxurious lounge fare.
The Evolution of a Peruvian Powerhouse
Founded in 2015, Mission Ceviche began as a humble kiosk in Gansevoort Market during the height of the poke craze. Co-founders Chávez and Mastroluca stood apart by introducing New Yorkers to authentic Peruvian-style ceviche, quickly building a following. After expanding to Canal Street Market and then opening their first full-service restaurant on the Upper East Side in 2019, the brand’s reputation soared. Within a year, Mission Ceviche earned a one-star review in The New York Times and recognition in the Michelin Guide, solidifying its place among the city’s most inventive Peruvian restaurants.
In 2024, the duo debuted their 5,000-square-foot Union Square flagship, complete with a ceviche and sushi bar and an intricate octopus mosaic centerpiece. With the arrival of Sub-Mission, the brand adds a new layer to its story, offering an underground extension that redefines what modern Peruvian hospitality looks like in New York.
Where to Experience Sub-Mission
Sub-Mission is located beneath Mission Ceviche Union Square at 7 East 17th Street, open Thursday through Saturday from 5:00 PM to 12:00 AM, with last reservations at 10:45 PM.
Guests can reserve their spot via OpenTable and explore more at missionceviche.com or follow @submissionnyc on Instagram.
A Refined Descent into the Night
In a city where hidden bars are a rite of passage, Sub-Mission manages to feel genuinely fresh. It’s not simply about secrecy, it’s about transformation. With its seductive design, globally influenced cocktails, and Nikkei-inspired bites, this new lounge captures what New York nightlife craves most right now: intimacy, creativity, and authenticity, all wrapped in gold-lit allure beneath the streets of Union Square.
