Inside the 2025 Golden Vines Online Auction: Exceptional Wines, Rare Spirits, and Once-in-a-Lifetime Experiences
Source: The Golden Vines
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
A Global Celebration of Fine Wine and Philanthropy
The world of fine wine and rare spirits converges once again for the 2025 Golden Vines Online Auction, a premier event opening October 20 at 9:00 a.m. EDT and running through November 9, closing at 11:59 p.m. EST. Known for attracting discerning collectors, connoisseurs, and philanthropists alike, the annual auction offers an extraordinary selection of iconic wines, collectible spirits, and exclusive travel experiences designed to captivate even the most seasoned oenophile.
The Golden Vines initiative, created by Liquid Icons to honor the legacy of legendary sommelier Gérard Basset OBE MW MS, continues its mission of supporting inclusivity and education within the fine wine and hospitality industries. This year, the auction aims to raise over £1 million for the Gérard Basset Foundation, which funds global training, mentorship, and diversity programs in wine and spirits.
The Highlights: Where Luxury Meets Legacy
Each of the more than 100 curated lots offers not only exceptional bottles but also immersive, “money-can’t-buy” experiences hosted by world-renowned estates and winemakers. Here are some of the standout offerings that define this year’s auction:
1. Slate Aviation Jet Card Experience
For those who value both luxury and convenience, this lot includes private access aboard a 19-seater Slate Aviation jet, offering unparalleled comfort and flexibility for international travel.
2. The Ultimate Le Pin Experience with Jancis Robinson
An invitation to share the rarest of Bordeaux moments, this lot pairs fine wine tastings with exclusive insight from Jancis Robinson OBE MW, one of the world’s foremost wine authorities.
3. 1945 Experience with Rare at the Eisenhower Residence
A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience historic vintages of Rare Champagne within the Eisenhower Residence—an event that merges the art of winemaking with the legacy of American history.
4. Formula 1 Baku Grand Prix Experience
This unique offering blends the thrill of motorsport with fine dining and luxury hospitality, giving guests premium access to the Formula 1 Baku Grand Prix alongside bespoke culinary and wine experiences.
5. The Golden Vines Chef Passport
A gastronomic journey that spans continents, the Chef Passport invites the winning bidder to dine at world-renowned restaurants, each meal paired with exceptional wines curated by some of the industry’s top sommeliers.
The Golden Vines Gala in Miami
Complementing the online auction, the Golden Vines Gala returns this year to the historic Alfred I. DuPont Building in Miami on Friday, November 7. The gala will feature a live auction led by Meaghan Steele of Sotheby’s, where select lots will be available for bidding both in person and online, creating an atmosphere that unites collectors and philanthropists around the world in real time.
The event marks Miami’s debut as host city for the prestigious celebration, following past editions in London, Florence, Paris, and Madrid. Guests can expect an evening that celebrates craftsmanship, creativity, and culture—reflecting the very essence of the fine wine community.
Craftsmanship, Culture, and a Cause
The Golden Vines Auction is curated by Lewis Chester DipWSET, CEO and Co-Founder of Liquid Icons, and Clément Robert MS, Fine Wine Director of Liquid Icons and former Head Sommelier for The Birley Clubs. Their expert curation ensures each lot represents not just luxury, but legacy—inviting bidders to experience the artistry of winemaking at its source.
Beyond the prestige, every bid contributes directly to the Gérard Basset Foundation, whose mission is to empower emerging professionals in the wine and hospitality sectors through scholarships, mentorship, and global training opportunities.
A Toast to the Future
As the 2025 Golden Vines Online Auction prepares to open, it reaffirms its place as a cornerstone event in the fine wine calendar—uniting connoisseurs, collectors, and humanitarians in celebration of excellence and opportunity.
To register or explore the full catalog of lots, visit liquidicons.com/auction.
