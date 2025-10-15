Boca Raton’s A Culinary Affair Launches Florida’s Food Festival Season in Grand Style

Hands down, one of the best events is always one of the first. The Boca Raton Annual A Culinary Affair grand tasting ushers in the culinary season in true South Florida style. This year’s 12 annual event will take place on November 10 in Sanborn Square as notable culinary talent from the tri-county area converge on the iconic Boca Raton location to showcase their skills and offer up all manner of tempting gourmet treats.