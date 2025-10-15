Guests enjoying wine at Boca Raton A Culinary Affair event
Boca Raton’s A Culinary Affair Launches Florida’s Food Festival Season in Grand Style

Foodies Gather to Enjoy Gourmet Tastings, Fine Wine and Much More

As high season in South Florida turns up the heat, epicurean events are a much-anticipated, major part of the sizzle.

Ushering In the Season in True South Florida Style

Grilled short ribs served at Boca Raton culinary festival
Perfectly grilled short ribs highlight the artistry behind South Florida’s chefsPhoto Courtesy of Boca Raton A Culinary Affair

Hands down, one of the best events is always one of the first. The Boca Raton Annual A Culinary Affair grand tasting ushers in the culinary season in true South Florida style.  This year’s 12 annual event will take place on November 10 in Sanborn Square as notable culinary talent from the tri-county area converge on the iconic Boca Raton location to showcase their skills and offer up all manner of tempting gourmet treats.

Appreciative guests also can look forward to a vast selection exquisite wine, craft beers, creative cocktails and the unique opportunity to mingle face-to-face with the area’s culinary leaders and trend-setters.

Portrait of Chef Louie Bossi in restaurant setting
Chef Louie Bossi, one of South Florida’s celebrated culinary talentsPhoto Courtesy of Boca Raton A Culinary Affair
Guests enjoying wine at Boca Raton A Culinary Affair event
Specially Themed Pavilions to Explore

This year, festival-goers will journey through a series of specially themed epicurean pavilions while enjoying the balmy evening breezes. So, no worries if you enthusiastically indulge in the generous wine offerings because navigating the event is easy. Pavilions keep guests intuitively on track and include the Welcome Reception, Italian, American, Mediterranean, Asia Pacific, Spanish, Sweet Endings Village, Spirits and—the fan-favorites Craft Brew, and Fine Wine & Artisanal Cheese Villages.

From the sumptuous culinary offerings to the setting and camaraderie, this promises to be a grand event, Boca style.

Because many wines can be purchased to take home, discovering a particularly exciting new selection is part of the fun. Attendees also will have the opportunity to learn about the gourmet cheese-making and pairings with the perfect bottled beverage.

Couple holding wine bottles at Boca Raton food festival
Festivalgoers celebrate with local chefs and signature wines under the starsPhoto Courtesy of Boca Raton A Culinary Affair

Help Select the Award-Winning Chef

Adding a note of special excitement, this year festival guests can vote for their favorite culinary masterpiece, helping to determine the winning chef who will receive the Culinary Affair Fan Favorite Award.

A Culinary Affair benefits the Children’s Giving Foundation. a Boca Raton not-for-profit that supports children’s charities in South Florida.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 10 PM. Grab your ticket here for an event you won’t want to miss.

Wine barrels and baskets at Boca Raton culinary event
A rustic wine barrel display sets the tone for an evening of gourmet indulgencePhoto Courtesy of Boca Raton A Culinary Affair
Guests enjoying wine at Boca Raton A Culinary Affair event
