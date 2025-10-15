Boca Raton’s A Culinary Affair Launches Florida’s Food Festival Season in Grand Style
As high season in South Florida turns up the heat, epicurean events are a much-anticipated, major part of the sizzle.
Ushering In the Season in True South Florida Style
Hands down, one of the best events is always one of the first. The Boca Raton Annual A Culinary Affair grand tasting ushers in the culinary season in true South Florida style. This year’s 12 annual event will take place on November 10 in Sanborn Square as notable culinary talent from the tri-county area converge on the iconic Boca Raton location to showcase their skills and offer up all manner of tempting gourmet treats.
Appreciative guests also can look forward to a vast selection exquisite wine, craft beers, creative cocktails and the unique opportunity to mingle face-to-face with the area’s culinary leaders and trend-setters.
Specially Themed Pavilions to Explore
This year, festival-goers will journey through a series of specially themed epicurean pavilions while enjoying the balmy evening breezes. So, no worries if you enthusiastically indulge in the generous wine offerings because navigating the event is easy. Pavilions keep guests intuitively on track and include the Welcome Reception, Italian, American, Mediterranean, Asia Pacific, Spanish, Sweet Endings Village, Spirits and—the fan-favorites Craft Brew, and Fine Wine & Artisanal Cheese Villages.
From the sumptuous culinary offerings to the setting and camaraderie, this promises to be a grand event, Boca style.
Because many wines can be purchased to take home, discovering a particularly exciting new selection is part of the fun. Attendees also will have the opportunity to learn about the gourmet cheese-making and pairings with the perfect bottled beverage.
Help Select the Award-Winning Chef
Adding a note of special excitement, this year festival guests can vote for their favorite culinary masterpiece, helping to determine the winning chef who will receive the Culinary Affair Fan Favorite Award.
A Culinary Affair benefits the Children’s Giving Foundation. a Boca Raton not-for-profit that supports children’s charities in South Florida.
The event takes place from 5:30 to 10 PM. Grab your ticket here for an event you won’t want to miss.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.