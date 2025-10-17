Slice of pizza topped with scallions and mushrooms
Zuma Miami and Miami Slice join forces for an exclusive one-night collaboration, blending Japanese technique with Miami’s cult pizza scenePhoto Credit: Susan Berry

Zuma Miami Celebrates 15 Years with an Exclusive Miami Slice Collaboration

A One-Night-Only Culinary Crossover Brings Japanese Precision and Miami’s Cult Pizza Culture Together for a Flavor-Packed Evening

In celebration of its 15th anniversary, Zuma Miami is teaming up with Miami Slice for an unforgettable culinary collaboration that fuses two of the city’s most talked-about dining experiences. The exclusive Miami Slice x Zuma event will take place on Sunday, October 27, offering just 14 seats per seating at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., priced at $65 per person (excluding drinks and gratuity).

Chef preparing a Japanese-inspired pizza topped with mushrooms
Signature dessert in Miami Slice box with Zuma design
Guest enjoying pizza at the Zuma x Miami Slice collaboration

This limited-edition dining experience will see Zuma take over the Slice Bar for one evening, presenting a lineup of Japanese-inspired pizzas that marry Zuma’s signature umami-driven flavors with Miami Slice’s beloved artisanal dough. Guests can expect an immersive experience blending the creativity of Japanese cuisine with Miami’s bold culinary spirit.

Guests gathered at the counter during Zuma x Miami Slice night
Guests gathered at the counter at Miami SlicePhoto Credit: Susan Berry
The evening promises an intimate setting with bar seating only—eight kitchen-facing spots and six terrace-facing seats—ensuring guests have a front-row view of the action. Exclusive drink pairings curated by Zuma will also be available as optional add-ons. Each session runs for one and a half hours, with check-in required 30 minutes before seating and valet parking available at the Art Plaza building.

Zuma and Miami Slice teams celebrate their one-night collaboration
A slice of pizza served on a marble table with a cocktail
Chef shares a dessert moment with a guest during the event

Tickets go live on Monday, October 20, and are expected to sell out quickly. With its innovative flavors, limited capacity, and two of Miami’s most iconic dining names joining forces, this one-night celebration is poised to be the most anticipated culinary event of the season.

Chef preparing dessert slices for guests at the exclusive event
Chef preparing dessert slices at Miami SlicePhoto Credit: Susan Berry
Inspired by what you read?
