Zuma Miami Celebrates 15 Years with an Exclusive Miami Slice Collaboration
In celebration of its 15th anniversary, Zuma Miami is teaming up with Miami Slice for an unforgettable culinary collaboration that fuses two of the city’s most talked-about dining experiences. The exclusive Miami Slice x Zuma event will take place on Sunday, October 27, offering just 14 seats per seating at 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., priced at $65 per person (excluding drinks and gratuity).
This limited-edition dining experience will see Zuma take over the Slice Bar for one evening, presenting a lineup of Japanese-inspired pizzas that marry Zuma’s signature umami-driven flavors with Miami Slice’s beloved artisanal dough. Guests can expect an immersive experience blending the creativity of Japanese cuisine with Miami’s bold culinary spirit.
The evening promises an intimate setting with bar seating only—eight kitchen-facing spots and six terrace-facing seats—ensuring guests have a front-row view of the action. Exclusive drink pairings curated by Zuma will also be available as optional add-ons. Each session runs for one and a half hours, with check-in required 30 minutes before seating and valet parking available at the Art Plaza building.
Tickets go live on Monday, October 20, and are expected to sell out quickly. With its innovative flavors, limited capacity, and two of Miami’s most iconic dining names joining forces, this one-night celebration is poised to be the most anticipated culinary event of the season.
