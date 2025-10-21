The Original Southside Renews Partnership with the Florida Panthers, Blending Heritage and High Spirits
A Toast to Tradition and Team Spirit
The Original Southside is skating into another season with the Florida Panthers, renewing its partnership as the team’s official concessions partner. Known for bringing mixology-level quality to the ready-to-drink cocktail space, the brand will once again serve its signature beverage throughout the arena, offering fans an elevated refreshment that perfectly complements the excitement on the ice.
The handcrafted cocktail, created by founder Meredith Mills-Merritt, draws inspiration from a 1920s gin classic and her mother’s original recipe. Made with vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, and carrying a 10% ABV, it’s a cocktail that combines sophistication with simplicity, ideal for sipping during power plays or intermission breaks.
Meredith Mills-Merritt: Redefining the RTD Game
At just 29, Mills-Merritt entered one of the most competitive corners of the beverage world—the ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail market, armed with both an MBA and a bold vision. Her creation, The Original Southside, is a USDA-certified organic cocktail crafted with proprietary organic gin distilled in Vermont, real cane sugar, and fresh organic lemon juice. Free from preservatives, dyes, and shortcuts, it reflects her commitment to authenticity and craft.
Now 30, Mills-Merritt has transformed The Original Southside into a national brand, with presence in Whole Foods Market Chicago, Total Wine, and more than 270 retail locations across the U.S. Florida remains a cornerstone for the company, anchored by its branded bar inside the Amerant Bank Arena, home of the Panthers.
Beyond the Arena
The renewed collaboration signals more than a continuation of a successful partnership; it reflects a cultural shift toward premium, conscious consumption. In an arena typically dominated by beer and spirits, The Original Southside offers a refreshing alternative that bridges mixology and modern wellness.
The brand’s growing lifestyle footprint also includes partnerships with BLADE and Bridgehampton Polo, aligning it with communities that appreciate craftsmanship and connection, on and off the ice.
