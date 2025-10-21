Southside cocktail brand featured at Amerant Bank Arena
The Original Southside brings handcrafted flavor and vintage flair to Amerant Bank Arena, celebrating its renewed partnership with the Florida PanthersPhoto Courtesy of The Original Southside

The Original Southside Renews Partnership with the Florida Panthers, Blending Heritage and High Spirits

The Handcrafted Gin Cocktail Brand Continues Its Arena Collaboration, Redefining Game-Day Indulgence with Its Signature 1920s-Inspired Recipe

Source: The Original Southside

Reported By: Caroline Dalal

A Toast to Tradition and Team Spirit

The Original Southside is skating into another season with the Florida Panthers, renewing its partnership as the team’s official concessions partner. Known for bringing mixology-level quality to the ready-to-drink cocktail space, the brand will once again serve its signature beverage throughout the arena, offering fans an elevated refreshment that perfectly complements the excitement on the ice.

Southside gin cocktail bar at Amerant Bank Arena
Fans enjoy Southside cocktails made with organic gin, lemon, and minPhoto Courtesy of The Original Southside

The handcrafted cocktail, created by founder Meredith Mills-Merritt, draws inspiration from a 1920s gin classic and her mother’s original recipe. Made with vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients, and carrying a 10% ABV, it’s a cocktail that combines sophistication with simplicity, ideal for sipping during power plays or intermission breaks.

Meredith Mills-Merritt: Redefining the RTD Game

View of Amerant Bank Arena and scoreboard
Amerant Bank Arena, home of the Florida PanthersPhoto Courtesy of The Original Southside

At just 29, Mills-Merritt entered one of the most competitive corners of the beverage world—the ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail market, armed with both an MBA and a bold vision. Her creation, The Original Southside, is a USDA-certified organic cocktail crafted with proprietary organic gin distilled in Vermont, real cane sugar, and fresh organic lemon juice. Free from preservatives, dyes, and shortcuts, it reflects her commitment to authenticity and craft.

Now 30, Mills-Merritt has transformed The Original Southside into a national brand, with presence in Whole Foods Market Chicago, Total Wine, and more than 270 retail locations across the U.S. Florida remains a cornerstone for the company, anchored by its branded bar inside the Amerant Bank Arena, home of the Panthers.

Southside cocktail brand featured at Amerant Bank Arena
PLAY Sporting Lounge Brings Elevated Dining and Entertainment to Doral’s CityPlace

Beyond the Arena

Southside gin cocktail bar at Amerant Bank Arena
Southside brand activations blend heritage, flavor, and fan energy at the gamePhoto Courtesy of The Original Southside

The renewed collaboration signals more than a continuation of a successful partnership; it reflects a cultural shift toward premium, conscious consumption. In an arena typically dominated by beer and spirits, The Original Southside offers a refreshing alternative that bridges mixology and modern wellness.

The brand’s growing lifestyle footprint also includes partnerships with BLADE and Bridgehampton Polo, aligning it with communities that appreciate craftsmanship and connection, on and off the ice.

As Mills-Merritt continues to infuse the RTD space with creativity and purpose, her brand’s alliance with the Florida Panthers stands as a testament to innovation meeting tradition. With every pour, The Original Southside is raising the standard for what fans can expect when they say “cheers” to game day.
Southside cocktail brand featured at Amerant Bank Arena
Virgin Voyages Celebrates Brilliant Lady’s Miami Debut with a Star-Filled Red-Hot Spectacle

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Miami
Drinks
Sports

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com