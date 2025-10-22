AVA MediterrAegean Brings a Modern Greek Experience to Coconut Grove
A New Chapter of Mediterranean Sophistication
This November, AVA MediterrAegean opens its doors in Coconut Grove, marking a significant expansion for Riviera Dining Group. The highly anticipated flagship concept captures the essence of the Mediterranean and Aegean seas, blending culinary artistry, cultural depth, and design-forward sensibility into a single immersive experience.
Born from a philosophy that celebrates resilience, natural beauty, and togetherness, AVA MediterrAegean invites guests to explore a narrative of shared flavors and connection. The concept draws inspiration from the Greek words for life, water, island, and bird, embodying a spirit of freedom and vitality that carries through every detail of the experience.
Culinary Philosophy and Design
AVA MediterrAegean is envisioned as a modern Greek agora, a gathering place where cuisine, conversation, and community converge. Its menu honors the Cycladic region, marrying Mediterranean purity with contemporary technique. Each dish reflects balance and refinement, highlighting ingredients from both land and sea through a mix of French precision and Mediterranean warmth.
The design, rooted in Riviera Dining Group’s signature aesthetic, creates an atmosphere that feels both cosmopolitan and serene. The result is a dining destination that resonates with Miami’s global energy while preserving an authentic sense of Greek hospitality.
Extending the Experience
Beyond its main dining space, AVA MM will introduce a members-only retreat offering curated programming designed to foster cultural connection and creative dialogue. The space will serve as an intimate extension of the AVA experience, centered on exclusivity, artistry, and community.
With locations in Winter Park and now Miami, AVA MediterrAegean continues Riviera Dining Group’s evolution as one of the region’s leading culinary innovators, one that brings the timeless allure of the Mediterranean to life in the heart of Coconut Grove.
