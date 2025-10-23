Herdade do Peso Debuts in New York: A Celebration at Manuela’s Table

When the door to Manuela swung closed this past October 20, the tone was set not simply for another fine-wine dinner, but for a landmark moment: the U.S. launch of Herdade do Peso. Tucked away in downtown Manhattan, the restaurant’s ambiance—warm lighting, olive-toned accents, and the gentle hum of conversation—served as a fitting backdrop for Portugal’s celebrated Alentejo estate to reveal its full portfolio on U.S. soil for the very first time. The evening was part storytelling, part tasting, part cultural immersion.