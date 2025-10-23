Herdade do Peso Debuts in New York: A Celebration at Manuela’s Table
When the door to Manuela swung closed this past October 20, the tone was set not simply for another fine-wine dinner, but for a landmark moment: the U.S. launch of Herdade do Peso. Tucked away in downtown Manhattan, the restaurant’s ambiance—warm lighting, olive-toned accents, and the gentle hum of conversation—served as a fitting backdrop for Portugal’s celebrated Alentejo estate to reveal its full portfolio on U.S. soil for the very first time. The evening was part storytelling, part tasting, part cultural immersion.
A Table Rooted in Tradition
The story of Herdade do Peso began more than 30 years ago; today, it spans a 4,000-year-old olive grove and a dedication to both heritage and innovation. The estate has earned its place as a cornerstone of Alentejo winemaking, honouring ancient practices while embracing modern techniques. With U.S.–based distributor Evaton bringing the wines across the Atlantic for the first time, this dinner at Manuela marked more than a tasting—it was a launch.
The Dinner Unfolds
Guests arrived to a curated six-course menu crafted by Manuela alongside sommelier-led pours drawn from the Herdade do Peso portfolio. Whites with crisp minerality opened the evening; then came reds defined by structure and nuance. Conversations at the table turned to the estate’s unique varietals and micro-terroirs—details seldom shared outside Portugal.
Storytelling Through Every Pour
Between courses, Herdade do Peso’s winemaking philosophy came into focus. The olive-grove setting that defines the estate—spanning more than four thousand years of cultivation—embodies both tradition and innovation. In the intimate setting of Manuela, surrounded by industry insiders and wine lovers, the presentation underscored the estate’s commitment to preserving its Alentejo heritage while embracing a modern approach to winemaking. Each pour reflected that balance, translating a deep sense of place into every glass.
Evaton Sets the Stage
For Evaton, this wasn’t an ordinary trade dinner. The distributor has built a reputation for elevating Portuguese wine in the U.S. luxury market; offering Herdade do Peso’s full estate range signalled a strategic move. By staging the event at a chef-led restaurant with Manhattan cachet, the message was clear: this isn’t entry-level Portugal. This is craftsmanship, pedigree and provenance.
An Evening That Elevated Experience
The setting was as thoughtful as the bottles. Manuela’s dining room was curated to mirror the essence of Alentejo, accented with olive branch arrangements, warm lighting, and earthy textures that evoked the estate’s four-thousand-year-old landscape. The design created a sensory bridge between Portugal and Manhattan, transforming the evening into a seamless dialogue between terroir and craftsmanship. Each course and pour felt intentional, reflecting the same harmony of heritage and modernity that defines Herdade do Peso’s wines.
Why This Matters — and What Comes Next
For U.S. luxury-wine collectors and hospitality professionals, this dinner marked a milestone. Herdade do Peso’s U.S. availability opens doors to a region previously accessible only through singular labels or grey-market imports. Now, the full portfolio is in motion, and with Evaton at the helm, availability and distribution are poised to follow. The implication: Alentejo is stepping into new terrain—and so are its ambassadors.
A Toast to What Lies Ahead
As the evening wound down, guests lingered over final pours of deep-garnet red and sipped the estate’s more conceptual cuvées. Laughter rose, personal notes were shared, and a collective sense emerged: this launch was not just a commercial moment but the beginning of a narrative. With Herdade do Peso’s U.S. chapter now open, those who tasted on October 20 may well look back on it as the evening everything shifted.
In Manhattan’s fall air, under soft designer lighting and among those who appreciate wine as an experience, the Herdade do Peso dinner at Manuela achieved more than a debut—it created a memory that blends story, palate and place.
