Fortune Feimster Headlines “Standup & Sunshine” at The Comedy Store in Celebration of Hello Sunshine’s Empowering New Wine Collaboration
Los Angeles played host to an evening of laughter and celebration on October 8, as Fortune Feimster took the stage at The Comedy Store for Standup & Sunshine—an all-female comedy showcase presented by Drop of Sunshine, the new wine brand from Hello Sunshine and Treasury Wine Estates. The event marked the official kickoff of Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away weekend, a multi-day cultural activation dedicated to uplifting women through conversation, creativity, and community.
A Night of Humor and Heritage
Curated as a tribute to female voices in comedy, Standup & Sunshine brought together a powerhouse lineup led by Feimster, whose sharp wit and self-effacing charm set the tone for the night. Joining her on stage were comedians Rachel Scanlon, Andrea Jin, Allyson Vastano, and Kat Bird, each delivering distinct comedic styles that filled the iconic Sunset Strip venue with energy and laughter.
The evening wasn’t just about comedy—it was a celebration of storytelling, shared experiences, and a toast to women making their mark across industries. Among those in attendance were Maureen Polo, the newly appointed CEO of Hello Sunshine, and Kris Ann Brady, Vice President of Marketing, Treasury Americas, Bold Brands, both of whom celebrated the launch of Drop of Sunshine, a collaborative line of premium wines inspired by optimism and authenticity.
Toasts and Tastings
Guests raised their glasses throughout the evening, sampling Drop of Sunshine’s Chardonnay, Sparkling Rosé, and Red Blend, alongside a signature “Sunshine Spritz”—a Hugo Spritz-style cocktail crafted with Drop of Sunshine Sparkling Rosé, St-Germain, mint, and sparkling water. The wines’ bright, refreshing profiles perfectly complemented the event’s playful yet sophisticated atmosphere, underscoring the brand’s mission to celebrate connection through shared moments.
In keeping with the evening’s theme of women supporting women, culinary offerings came from Curated Spread and Sweet Lady Jane—two beloved Los Angeles-based, women-owned businesses known for their elevated takes on grazing boards and artisanal desserts.
The Start of Something Bright
As Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away weekend unfolded, Standup & Sunshine set a spirited tone—one that celebrated creativity, community, and the joy of raising a glass together. It was a fitting introduction to a weekend dedicated to women telling their stories, supporting one another, and shining a little brighter in the process.
