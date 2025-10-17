Hello Sunshine CEO Maureen Polo at Drop of Sunshine Standup & Sunshine
Guests share a laugh during Hello Sunshine’s Standup & Sunshine eventPhoto Credit: Rodin Eckenroth for Getty Images

Fortune Feimster Headlines “Standup & Sunshine” at The Comedy Store in Celebration of Hello Sunshine’s Empowering New Wine Collaboration

An All-Female Night of Comedy and Community Toasted the Debut of Drop of Sunshine Wines as Hello Sunshine Kicked Off Its Shine Away Weekend in Los Angeles

Source: Drop of Sunshine

Los Angeles played host to an evening of laughter and celebration on October 8, as Fortune Feimster took the stage at The Comedy Store for Standup & Sunshine—an all-female comedy showcase presented by Drop of Sunshine, the new wine brand from Hello Sunshine and Treasury Wine Estates. The event marked the official kickoff of Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away weekend, a multi-day cultural activation dedicated to uplifting women through conversation, creativity, and community.

Drop of Sunshine Standup & Sunshine at The Comedy Store
Drop of Sunshine Standup & Sunshine Saly & Sweet Bites
Fortune Feimster x Drop of Sunshine Team Members

A Night of Humor and Heritage

Curated as a tribute to female voices in comedy, Standup & Sunshine brought together a powerhouse lineup led by Feimster, whose sharp wit and self-effacing charm set the tone for the night. Joining her on stage were comedians Rachel Scanlon, Andrea Jin, Allyson Vastano, and Kat Bird, each delivering distinct comedic styles that filled the iconic Sunset Strip venue with energy and laughter.

Andrea Jin at Drop of Sunshine Standup & Sunshine
Andrea Jin at Drop of Sunshine Standup & SunshinePhoto Credit: Rodin Eckenroth for Getty Images

The evening wasn’t just about comedy—it was a celebration of storytelling, shared experiences, and a toast to women making their mark across industries. Among those in attendance were Maureen Polo, the newly appointed CEO of Hello Sunshine, and Kris Ann Brady, Vice President of Marketing, Treasury Americas, Bold Brands, both of whom celebrated the launch of Drop of Sunshine, a collaborative line of premium wines inspired by optimism and authenticity.

Fortune Feimster and Hello Sunshine CEO Maureen Polo
Fortune Feimster and Hello Sunshine CEO Maureen Polo at Drop of Sunshine Standup & SunshinePhoto Credit: Rodin Eckenroth for Getty Images
Hello Sunshine CEO Maureen Polo at Drop of Sunshine Standup & Sunshine
Stars Unite for the 19th Annual MPTF “Evening Before” Benefit in Century City

Toasts and Tastings

Guests raised their glasses throughout the evening, sampling Drop of Sunshine’s Chardonnay, Sparkling Rosé, and Red Blend, alongside a signature “Sunshine Spritz”—a Hugo Spritz-style cocktail crafted with Drop of Sunshine Sparkling Rosé, St-Germain, mint, and sparkling water. The wines’ bright, refreshing profiles perfectly complemented the event’s playful yet sophisticated atmosphere, underscoring the brand’s mission to celebrate connection through shared moments.

Charcuterie from Curated Spread
Charcuterie from Curated Spread at Drop of Sunshine Standup & Sunshine Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth for Getty Images

In keeping with the evening’s theme of women supporting women, culinary offerings came from Curated Spread and Sweet Lady Jane—two beloved Los Angeles-based, women-owned businesses known for their elevated takes on grazing boards and artisanal desserts.

Desserts from Sweet Lady Jane at Drop of Sunshine Standup & Sunshine
Desserts from Sweet Lady Jane at Drop of Sunshine Standup & SunshinePhoto Credit: Rodin Eckenroth for Getty Images

The Start of Something Bright

As Hello Sunshine’s Shine Away weekend unfolded, Standup & Sunshine set a spirited tone—one that celebrated creativity, community, and the joy of raising a glass together. It was a fitting introduction to a weekend dedicated to women telling their stories, supporting one another, and shining a little brighter in the process.

Rachel Scanlon at Drop of Sunshine Standup & Sunshine
Rachel Scanlon at Drop of Sunshine Standup & SunshinePhoto Credit: Rodin Eckenroth for Getty Images
Hello Sunshine CEO Maureen Polo at Drop of Sunshine Standup & Sunshine
Joy Behar and Christie Brinkley Illuminate Spark Hamptons Launch at The HUB

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Drinks
Entertainment
Los Angeles

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com