ViceVersa Unveils “The Manifesto of Nonsense,” a Futurist-Inspired Cocktail Experience in Miami
Source: ViceVersa
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Miami’s New Chapter in Cocktail Futurism
ViceVersa, Miami’s inventive cocktail bar known for its experimental spirit, has launched a daring new menu titled The Manifesto of Nonsense—a liquid homage to the Italian Futurists of the 1930s. Inspired by a movement that once sought to disrupt culinary and artistic conventions, the new program channels their rebellious creativity into ten conceptually driven cocktails meant to challenge, excite, and inspire.
With prices ranging from $16 to $18, The Manifesto of Nonsense transforms drinking into a performative act. Each cocktail is crafted not just to be tasted but to be experienced, aligning with the Futurists’ rejection of the ordinary in favor of the theatrical and thought-provoking.
A Menu Divided by Intent
The collection is structured into five distinct sections, each beginning with its own declaration of purpose—To Awaken, To Excite, To Arouse, To Relax, and To Digest. Within each, the drinks act as philosophical responses to those guiding ideas.
Art plays a central role in this sensory exploration. The menu features original illustrations by contemporary Italian futurist artist Jean Vaquier (known as Folzer), whose dynamic works capture the movement’s energy and wit. These illustrations extend beyond the pages of the menu, appearing as wall prints within the bar and serving as the creative inspiration for new merchandise.
The Manifesto in Liquid Form
Among the ten new cocktails, guests will discover a range of compositions that blur the line between nostalgia and innovation:
Aperire (Aperitivo Cocktails)
Melavista – Tio Pepe sherry, apple, pomm, and bubbles, reminiscent of a refined apple soda “with a view.”
Little Toni.Co – White port, St. Germain, sherry, olive brine, and Mediterranean tonic, a highball interpretation of the dirty martini.
Exciting (Dynamic Cocktails)
ZigZag – Del Maguey Puebla mezcal, horchata, espresso, almond, and Frangelico, a collision of Mexico and the espresso martini.
Sgroppino – Código tequila blanco, Italicus, rosé wine, lemon, and a frozen finish, described as “a lemon on vacation.”
Aphrodisiac (Spicy Cocktails)
Balla! Balla – Altamura vodka, Carolo Alberto Bianco, strawberry port, chili, and fennel pollen, a martini designed to make you dance.
Parthenope – Patrón Reposado, mandarin, Alma Finca, fennel, and basil, force-carbonated to evoke the romance between a margarita and a paloma.
Relaxing (Martini-ish Cocktails)
Puttanesca Martini – Grey Goose vodka, olive oil, caper leaf, Noilly Prat, and Castelvetrano brine, an elevated evolution of the classic dirty martini.
Pasolini – Roku gin, red wine, oolong reduction, Savoia aperitivo, and Zucca, a reflective martini for contemplative moments.
Digestivo (Digestif Cocktails)
Forza! – Old Forester bourbon, Italicus, Cocchi Dopo Teatro, oloroso, and black currant, a balance between a Manhattan and a Floridian nightcap.
Poesia – Maker’s Mark, D’Ussé, Averna, and chocolate pu’erh, described as “a poem to a new fashioned.”
Tradition Meets Reinvention
Alongside these avant-garde creations, The Manifesto of Nonsense maintains the bar’s beloved classics, including the MI-TO (a dolce-amaro blend) that serves as the foundation for the ViceVersa Negroni and Sbagliato. Guests will also find refined iterations of timeless favorites such as the Boulevardier and White Negroni, crafted with the bar’s own white vermouth blend, gin, Italicus, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, and a citrusy mix of Buddha’s hand and etrog.
A selection of cocktails from the original opening menu remains available, including the Martini Doppio, Brucio in Boca, Amaro Old Fashioned, and the Affogato Martini—an intentional bridge between past and present menus.
The Culinary Counterpart
Complementing the new drinks, ViceVersa has also introduced seasonal changes to its culinary offerings designed with aperitivo hour in mind. The new menu pairs seamlessly with the bar’s inventive cocktails, while Mondays feature a limited-edition ViceVersa Burger, and happy hour runs Tuesday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. with $10 cocktails.
The Manifesto of Nonsense officially launched on October 20, marking a new era for Miami’s cocktail scene—one where art, philosophy, and mixology converge to challenge expectations.
Reservations are available through Resy, though walk-ins are always welcome for those curious enough to sip something that speaks both to history and imagination.
