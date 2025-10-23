ViceVersa Unveils “The Manifesto of Nonsense,” a Futurist-Inspired Cocktail Experience in Miami

Alongside these avant-garde creations, The Manifesto of Nonsense maintains the bar’s beloved classics, including the MI-TO (a dolce-amaro blend) that serves as the foundation for the ViceVersa Negroni and Sbagliato. Guests will also find refined iterations of timeless favorites such as the Boulevardier and White Negroni, crafted with the bar’s own white vermouth blend, gin, Italicus, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, and a citrusy mix of Buddha’s hand and etrog.