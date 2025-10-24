Bondi Sushi Expands to Oakland Park with Its Largest Location Yet
A New Chapter for Bondi Sushi in South Florida
Bondi Sushi, the celebrated New York concept known for its high-quality fish, inventive rolls, and relaxed approach to Japanese dining, is bringing its signature style to Oakland Park on October 29. Marking the brand’s first Broward County location and its largest to date, the new restaurant signals a thoughtful evolution for the brand as it continues expanding its footprint across South Florida.
The 2,900-square-foot space, located at 3329 N Federal Highway, redefines the fine-casual dining model that first put Bondi on the map, layering in elevated design, a robust new cocktail program, and inventive culinary additions, all while keeping the brand’s approachable energy intact.
“Oakland Park represents a pivotal moment for Bondi, it’s not just a new location, it’s the next evolution of who we are as a brand. We’ve taken everything our guests love about Bondi, the energy, the accessibility, the craft and layered in a new level of creativity and refinement. From our expanded menu to the cocktail bar we built with Shinji’s, this space is designed to surprise and delight.”
David Hess, CEO of Bondi Sushi
Elevated Dining with a Distinct Miami Flair
Bondi’s Oakland Park menu builds on its signature sushi experience with new izakaya-inspired plates and expanded robata selections. Guests can expect a wide selection of premium nigiri and sashimi, signature sushi rolls, and handrolls served exclusively at the omakase bar, complemented by an array of contemporary small plates.
New dishes debuting in Oakland Park include Wagyu Sliders, Lobster Tacos, and robatayaki specialties such as Scallop with Chimichurri and Botan Ebi, each designed to showcase refined technique and unexpected flavor pairings. Larger mains further anchor the menu, featuring dishes like Duck Fried Rice, Miso Black Cod, and Grilled Seabass with Yuzu-Shiso Butter.
Introducing The Bar at Bondi
Adding a new dimension to the experience is The Bar at Bondi, a standalone cocktail bar created in collaboration with Bondi’s sister concept, Shinji’s, recently named one of the top 100 cocktail bars in North America. Helmed by Jonathan Adler, Beverage Director at Shinji’s, the bar program is a study in precision and creativity, blending Japanese ingredients with timeless mixology.
Guests can sip through reimagined classics such as the Cherry Blossom Martini (vodka/gin, salted cherry-infused Iichiko Saiten shochu, vermouth), the Green Tea Hugo Spritz (Bombay Sapphire infused with green tea, St. Germain, sparkling sake), and the Mezcal Plum Negroni (mezcal infused with umeboshi, Campari, sweet vermouth, umeshu, shiso bitters). The Sesame Chocolate Old Fashioned, made with sesame-infused Irish whiskey, bourbon, and crème de cacao, rounds out the list with rich, layered complexity.
For those looking to skip the spirits, Bondi’s Sparkling Yuzu Lemonade, crafted with yuzu juice, purée, and mint, offers a bright, refreshing non-alcoholic option.
A Space That Balances Art and Atmosphere
Bondi Sushi’s Oakland Park outpost embodies the brand’s signature “life is better at the beach” sensibility while introducing an elevated design narrative. The 2,100-square-foot interior and 800-square-foot outdoor patio are anchored by a central sushi bar, allowing guests to watch chefs at work as they slice, torch, and plate dishes in full view.
Design details include a 16-foot handmade tile installation by New York artist Allison Eden, Fortuny hand-dyed silk lighting imported from Italy, and lush floratoriums that soften the space’s sleek modern lines. The atmosphere transitions effortlessly from daylight to evening: bright and breezy during lunch, then intimate and moody by night, complete with curated DJ playlists that mirror Miami’s social rhythm.
According to Aiden Carty, COO of Bondi Sushi, “Oakland Park felt like the perfect next chapter for Bondi, it’s a neighborhood on the rise, full of creative energy, and we saw an opportunity to build something truly unique here. Design has always been at the heart of the Bondi experience and we wanted to create a space that feels both elevated and approachable. Our goal is to make great food fun, unpretentious, and memorable, that’s always been the Bondi way.”
Expanding Horizons
Beyond dine-in service, the new location includes a dedicated takeout enclave, making it easy for guests to grab combo boxes, rice bowls, and sushi sets on the go. Enhancing that convenience, the in-house Iceberg’s Brewing counter will serve coffee, matcha, and Japanese-inspired shaved ice (kakigori), a refreshing nod to the brand’s playful, community-driven ethos.
Bondi Sushi now operates ten locations across New York and Miami, with plans to open its next South Florida location in Merrick Park, Coral Gables, in February 2026, followed by a flagship Fifth Avenue restaurant in New York City later that year.
The Oakland Park location will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with brunch launching in the coming months.
