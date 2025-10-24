Sip Into the Season: Fall Cocktails to Try at The Parlour, InterContinental New York Barclay

As autumn takes hold of New York City, The Parlour at the InterContinental New York Barclay invites guests to savor the season’s essence through a refined collection of cocktails inspired by fall’s most beloved ingredients. Each drink captures the balance between comfort and craftsmanship, pairing seasonal flavors like maple, apple cider, and pear with top-shelf spirits and inventive garnishes.
The Barclay’s timeless setting—steeped in Old World charm and contemporary polish—makes The Parlour an ideal retreat after a brisk stroll along Park Avenue or a cultural afternoon in Midtown. Here, every glass tells a story of the season, elevated by the artistry of the hotel’s mixologists.
A nod to the nostalgic warmth of spiced cider, this cocktail blends Myers Dark Rum, apple cider, and orange juice with a touch of cinnamon syrup. Finished with an orange slice, it’s a perfectly balanced sip that embodies cozy sophistication and tropical depth.
Fall’s sweetness finds its match in this inventive creation featuring Bombay Sapphire Gin, sweet vermouth, and a drizzle of maple syrup, topped with ginger beer for a sparkling finish. Garnished with dried figs, it’s a drink that bridges the line between classic gin elegance and autumnal indulgence.
For those who appreciate the art of contrast, the Northern Maple Sour brings together Crown Royal whisky, fresh lemon juice, and maple syrup, rounded with black walnut bitters. The result is a smooth, layered cocktail that’s equal parts earthy and refreshing, a modern twist on the traditional whisky sour.
Crisp, aromatic, and delicately balanced, the Rosemary Pear Gin Fizz captures the essence of early autumn. Condesa Prickly Pear Gin, pear nectar, and lemon juice create a refreshing core, lifted by simple syrup and a splash of club soda. A rosemary sprig adds a fragrant finish that lingers long after the last sip.
This reimagined margarita offers a seasonal twist on a timeless favorite. Milagro Reposado Tequila mingles with apple cider, lime juice, and agave syrup, while a dash of smoked salt on the rim delivers a subtle hint of autumn campfire. It’s a drink made for evenings spent in good company as the city lights glow outside.
A fall favorite with a festive edge, the Spiced Cranberry Mule combines Absolut Vodka, cranberry juice, and lime juice, topped with ginger beer for the perfect effervescent kick. Garnished with fresh ginger and a lime wedge, it brings a burst of tart and spicy brightness that’s as inviting as the season itself.
The Parlour’s fall cocktail collection celebrates craftsmanship, flavor, and the art of slowing down amid the city’s constant motion. Whether you’re unwinding after a day of meetings or seeking a refined evening out, each pour at The Parlour offers a reminder that autumn in New York is best enjoyed one sip at a time.
