Sauvage Distillery Celebrates the Launch of Upstate Vodka Black Oxford with an Intimate Dinner at Flyfish Club
At the private Flyfish Club in lower Manhattan, Sauvage Distillery hosted a select group of guests on October 22 for the unveiling of Upstate Vodka Black Oxford, an extraordinarily limited expression distilled entirely from the rare heirloom Black Oxford apple. The seated dinner brought together collectors, spirits connoisseurs, and culinary insiders for a night defined by craftsmanship, conversation, and flavor.
With only 32 bottles in existence, the new release reflects Sauvage’s pursuit of perfection in apple-based distilling. The evening’s keynote remarks came from Ilio Mavlyanov, CEO and Founder of Sauvage Distillery, who spoke passionately about the brand’s devotion to heritage, sustainability, and the artistry of small-batch production. His address set the tone for a dinner that felt more like a masterclass than a launch—one where every sip and course told the story of a fruit transformed into fine art.
The Essence of a Rare Heirloom
First cultivated in the late 1700s in Oxford County, Maine, the Black Oxford apple is celebrated for its deep violet hue, dense flesh, and rich, complex flavor.
“At Sauvage, innovation is born from respect for heritage. The Black Oxford apple is an heirloom treasure, and reimagining it through our lens of distilling craftsmanship allowed us to create a spirit that feels both timeless and groundbreaking.”
Ilio Mavlyanov, CEO and Founder of Sauvage Distillery
Each bottle of Upstate Vodka Black Oxford is distilled from roughly 75 hand-selected apples, sourced from small New England orchards that still nurture this nearly forgotten variety. The spirit is produced on the same 150-gallon single-column still that yielded the first bottle of Upstate Vodka, ensuring a through-line of precision, patience, and purity.
The result is a vodka of remarkable finesse, layered with subtle orchard fruit, soft floral tones, and hints of honeyed grain—all culminating in a lingering, crisp finish. It is both delicate and dimensional, the liquid expression of a craft refined over years of experimentation.
A Culinary Dialogue at Flyfish Club
Guests were greeted with a bespoke cocktail reception led by Flyfish’s head bartender, who offered an insightful look into the mixology potential of Upstate Vodka Black Oxford. Her commentary on the spirit’s versatility, balance, and clean fruit profile added depth to the tasting, reinforcing the idea that this micro-batch vodka transcends traditional expectations.
The dinner that followed reflected the same attention to balance and craft. Appetizers and canapés complemented the vodka’s natural apple sweetness, followed by a crisp Caesar salad topped with breaded chicken. The main course—succulent steak served alongside roasted seasonal vegetables—brought warmth and structure to the evening, echoing the vodka’s own richness. Each course was paired with refined pours that highlighted different aspects of the spirit’s flavor profile, from orchard brightness to smooth, elegant depth.
As Mavlyanov guided guests through the distillation process, he spoke about the delicate sourcing of heirloom fruit and the precision that defines every stage of Sauvage’s production. His remarks offered rare insight into the discipline of distilling on such a microscopic scale, where every apple, cut, and column adjustment shapes the final experience.
Design, Detail, and Distinction
Beyond the spirit itself, Upstate Vodka Black Oxford commands attention through its presentation. Each bottle is housed in a handcrafted wooden case, finished in deep purple with brass hardware, gold engraving, and a black satin interior—an heirloom keepsake worthy of the liquid it protects.
“The Black Oxford release is a rare intersection of history, artistry, and forward-thinking distilling. It’s crafted for those who seek the extraordinary.”
Ilio Mavlyanov, CEO and Founder of Sauvage Distillery
The statement resonated as guests admired the bottle’s sculptural silhouette—part collectible, part contemporary art object. For many attendees, the combination of rarity, craftsmanship, and narrative made the release feel less like a commercial product and more like a creative milestone. With only 32 bottles ever produced, each one represents the apex of Sauvage’s mission: to transform the humble apple into an experience that embodies elegance, precision, and place.
The Future of New York Craft Spirits
As the final toasts were raised, the mood in the room reflected more than appreciation—it conveyed reverence for a brand redefining the boundaries of American craft spirits. Sauvage Distillery’s dedication to heritage apples and its meticulous approach to micro-batch distillation have positioned it as one of New York State’s most forward-looking producers.
With Upstate Vodka Black Oxford, Mavlyanov and his team have proven that luxury in spirits isn’t about scale—it’s about story, rarity, and devotion to craft. The Flyfish Club dinner served as both a celebration and a statement: that innovation, when rooted in authenticity, can still surprise even the most seasoned palate.
