Savoir-faire Shorts Film Festival Returns to Fort Lauderdale with Global and Local Cinematic Gems
Fort Lauderdale will shine the spotlight on cinematic creativity and excitement in bite-sized pieces November 6 through 9 when the Broward County Film Society Film Society presents the Second Edition of the Savoir-faire Shorts Film Festival at the Savor Cinema.
The exhilarating four-day event will launch audiences on a global storytelling journey with powerful, innovative and engaging short films from around the world — the U.S. to the U.K., Australia to Austria, Canada to Cyprus, and beyond.
Also highlighted will be homegrown talent with more than 43 films featured in the Made in Broward and Florida Sunshine Celluloid showcases, celebrating the achievements of local Florida filmmakers.
Audiences will enjoy 16 curated themed short film programs, spanning a wide range of genres including animation, comedies, dramas, thrillers, sci-fi, fantasy, documentaries, and more. Live Q&As with filmmakers and other talent will enhance the cinematic experience, directly connecting audiences with the creative visionaries behind their work.
“We received an overwhelming response from the community to the February launch of this year’s Savoir-faire Short Film Festival, which inspired us to hold a second edition.”
Hal Axler, Managing Director of the Broward County Film Society
Axler continued, "These concise, bite-sized films have grown in popularity and proven themselves as powerful storytellers, captivating audiences with their inventive genres and brevity, leaving lasting impressions along the way."
A festive reception will launch the Festival on November 6 with a courtyard celebration featuring tantalizing appetizers, drinks available for purchase and a live performance by acclaimed jazz guitarist Randy Bernsen. Following screenings, the courtyard festivities will come to a sweet conclusion with tempting desserts and wine, along with more live jazz.
Adding to the creativity, the poster promoting the 2025 Savoir-Faire Shorts Festival is itself an original work of art designed by Laurence Gartel, the internationally acclaimed pioneer of digital art whose work is exhibited worldwide. Gartel's bold, innovative style mirrors the spirit of the festival — a celebration of imagination, diversity, and boundary-pushing storytelling on the big screen.
Additional information about film showings and tickets are available here.
