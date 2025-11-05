“That’s Cool! Sample Shoppe” Joins San Diego Food + Wine Festival for a Fresh, Free Pop-Up Experience
A fresh new energy arrives at the 21st Annual San Diego Food + Wine Festival this November, as Bagavagabonds introduces That’s Cool! Sample Shoppe, a spirited experiential destination and retail concept designed to spotlight emerging brands. The event debuts November 8, 2025, at Malibu Farm in Seaport Village, steps from the entrance of the acclaimed festival.
Presented in partnership with San Diego Food + Wine Festival for the first time, the open-to-the-public pop-up sets out to extend the festival’s footprint to a younger, discovery-driven audience. Through free daily programming, giveaways, and hands-on activations, guests can sip, sample, and explore in a lively setting geared toward connection and creativity.
Malibu Farm, known for its breezy waterfront setting, will serve as the hub for the activation, offering prime access for festival attendees and casual passersby alike.
An All-Day Taste-And-Try Playground
That’s Cool! Sample Shoppe welcomes guests November 8 from 10AM to 5PM, with family-friendly programming crafted for all ages. Interactive brand experiences, customization stations, food and beverage tastings, and a dedicated merch and hat shop bring a playful edge to the day’s events. Adding to the festivities, San Diego Food + Wine Festival ticket giveaways will also be on offer.
Featured touchpoints include:
Interactive brand experiences
Coffee bar
Flower market
Customization stations
Product sampling and giveaways
Merch, apparel, and hat shop
The musical lineup will keep energy high with live music by The Drakes and a DJ set by kafka.psd, among others.
Spotlight on Emerging Brands
Bagavagabonds curated a roster of featured partners across the drinks, food, and lifestyle categories to reflect today’s evolving tastes and interests. Guests can sample offerings and engage with representatives from:
Featured Partners:
Salt Point Canned Cocktails
Spritz Del Conte
Off Hours Bourbon
Montucky Cold Snacks
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.
Supporting Partners:
Wild Hive Hot Honey
Cowboy Pools
YUMI
LANDN SEE
Vacation Sunscreen
Magic Mind
Rising Willow
De La Calle Tepache – Modern Mexican Soda
Boatsetter
These brands were selected for their innovative approach to craft, culture, and community, giving attendees a chance to discover new favorites in a relaxed setting.
After-Hours Flavor
At 3PM, Malibu Farm transforms into the official San Diego Food + Wine Industry Party. The gathering runs through 6PM and features a hosted bar, DJ, giveaways, and brand activations. Industry guests can connect and unwind as the afternoon sun shifts over the harbor.
A Modern Take on Festival Culture
The Sample Shoppe marks an inventive collaboration with the San Diego Food + Wine Festival, signaling a new era for the storied culinary event. As the festival embraces its next chapter, this pop-up serves as an approachable entry point for the next generation of food and wine enthusiasts.
The San Diego Food + Wine Festival, now in its 21st year, remains a destination for premier wine and spirits producers, celebrated chefs, and global culinary talent. Held November 2–9, 2025, the award-winning series benefits culinary, oenology, and hospitality scholars, with more than $600,000 granted to date through previous events.
Event Details
That’s Cool! Sample Shoppe at Malibu Farm
Saturday, November 8, 2025
10AM – 5PM
Malibu Farm in Seaport Village
831 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA 92101
San Diego Food + Wine Official Industry Party
Saturday, November 8, 2025
3PM – 6PM
Malibu Farm
