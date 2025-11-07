Volcan de mi Tierra and The Only Caviar Debut “The 6th Taste” at Four Seasons Hotel New York
The Four Seasons Hotel New York hosted an evening that redefined modern luxury drinking culture. On Día de los Muertos, Volcan de mi Tierra introduced The 6th Taste, a first-of-its-kind tequila and caviar pairing experience, created in collaboration with The Only Caviar and the hotel’s celebrated TY Bar.
The event brought together live music, handcrafted cocktails, and an elegant caviar progression that highlighted craftsmanship across two seemingly distant traditions. Guests explored four pairing chapters, each designed to tune the palate to the complexities shared between tequila and sturgeon roe.
A second ticketed tasting will return to TY Bar on December 31, 2025, offering New York’s discerning revelers a rare way to toast the new year.
A New Language of Flavor
Elevating terroir through the lens of caviar and agave, The 6th Taste represented a meeting of craftsmanship across continents. The brand behind the experience, Volcan de mi Tierra, is a luxury tequila house born from a collaboration between Mexico’s Gallardo family and LVMH.
“In partnership with The Only Caviar and TY Bar, Volcan de mi Tierra is proud to redefine what modern luxury tastes like. Our guests enjoyed a new level of sophistication as each pairing revealed a new dimension of flavor, texture, and provenance between tequila and caviar.”
Carlos Pechieu, CEO of Volcan de mi Tierra
TY Bar served as a stage for culinary precision. Headed by Executive Chef Maria Tampakis, the team offered a thoughtful environment that blended imagination and intention. “TY Bar is passionate about creating experiences that invite our guests to explore flavor in unexpected and memorable ways. The 6th Taste was a rare opportunity to celebrate the artistry of both Volcan de mi Tierra and The Only Caviar, a union of heritage, innovation and indulgence. We are honored to have brought this extraordinary collaboration to life on such a meaningful night,” said Tampakis.
For Diego Sabino, Founder of The Only Caviar, the program was a celebration of shared tradition.
“Our goal was to surprise the palate while respecting tradition. Caviar and tequila may come from opposite worlds, yet both tell a story of land, patience, and precision. When paired with intention, they unlock a new dimension of taste.”
Diego Sabino, Founder of The Only Caviar
Inside The Sixth Sense of Sipping
The 6th Taste experience unfolded in four chapters, each pairing a tequila expression with a specific sturgeon varietal. Guests began with Volcan Blanco paired with White Sturgeon, followed by Volcan Reposado with Siberian Sturgeon. The progression deepened with Volcan X.A. alongside Ossetra Sturgeon, before a striking finale exclusive to Four Seasons: Volcan Blanco Tahona with the elusive Albino Sturgeon, a selection prized for its near-mythic delicacy.
This guided tasting highlighted the shared thread of origin. Agave and sturgeon—rooted respectively in volcanic soil and cold water—reflect place, maturity, and meticulous stewardship. In pairing them, the evening illustrated a subtle parallel between craftsmanship and expression, presented through a luxury New York lens.
A Toast to What’s Next
The program will return to TY Bar on December 31, 2025, offering one final tasting chapter for the year. New Year’s Eve promises an encore that balances celebration and curation, giving guests a chance to raise a glass in the city where indulgence and imagination thrive.
The 6th Taste conjured a future where tequila and caviar coexist in a new culinary language. In a city where novelty is constant and luxury is ever-evolving, this partnership felt right at home.
