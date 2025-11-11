Le Specialità Opens in the Miami Design District
Miami’s dining landscape gains a noteworthy new arrival as Spicy Hospitality Group debuts Le Specialità in the Miami Design District. Nearly five decades after opening on Via Pietro Calvi, the iconic Milanese trattoria makes its American debut, merging Italian culinary heritage with Miami’s art-forward attitude.
Milan to Miami, With Love
Since 1977, Le Specialità has been prized for its honest cooking, handcrafted pizza and magnetic trattoria energy. More than a restaurant, it remains a Milanese cultural anchor, known for evenings that stretch into spirited serate shared with friends. Its Miami outpost preserves that effortless conviviality, pairing Italian simplicity and precision with the playful pulse of the Design District.
“Bringing Le Specialità to the U.S. marks a major milestone for Spicy Hospitality Group. The restaurant has long been a cornerstone of Milan’s dining culture and the Miami Design District is the ideal setting for its American debut, reflecting our vision to build a collection of restaurants that embody the creativity, ambition, and energy of this city.”
Andre Sakhai, Principal and Founder of Spicy Hospitality Group
A Menu Rooted in Craft and Season
The kitchen follows the Milan original’s guiding philosophy: quality, seasonality and authenticity. The menu’s backbone is an elegant roster of housemade pastas, seasonal seafood and classic Italian meats. Longtime devotees will be pleased to see the trattoria’s legendary pizza program, which helped define Le Specialità’s reputation in Milan.
The pizza selection includes refined renditions of classics such as the Margherita, along with standout signatures like the Truffle Pizza and the Piccantissimi, bright with chili pepper pesto and toasted pine nuts.
Secondi highlight timeless Italian technique through Branzino alla Siciliana, Dover Sole Meunière and Veal Milanese, dishes rooted in tradition yet presented with contemporary balance.
Dessert continues the theme of Italian specificity: housemade gelato in flavors like pistachio, dark chocolate, nocciola, crema italiana and salted caramel, plus a tiramisu layered with mascarpone, espresso and cocoa.
The beverage program anchors the experience with a 260-label wine list that dives deep into Italy while offering rarities from Burgundy and Bordeaux, including 1990 Le Pin, 1986 Pétrus and 1952 Pavie. The selection also boasts an outstanding lineup of Barolo, Barbaresco and Brunello di Montalcino, backed by cocktails such as the Milano Mai Tai, Fragola Basilico and the Espresso Italiano.
A Radical Retro Chic Experience
Art and design take a starring role. Spicy Hospitality Group tapped the acclaimed Rockwell Group to shape Le Specialità’s Miami home, drawing on Milan’s radical design movement of the 1960s and 1970s and Miami’s celebratory style. The result is what Rockwell Group calls a “radical retro chic” expression: glamorous without being precious, modern while still playful.
“The design concept for Le Specialita blends the bold, playful, and artistic spirit of Milan in the 1960s and 70s with the rich, dynamic, and festive culture of present-day Miami. Sweeping curves and oversized graphic elements define each space in the restaurant.”
David Rockwell, Founder and President of Rockwell Group
Guests first encounter a lively cluster of sidewalk seating before stepping inside to find:
A green lavastone bar paired with red leather stools, fronted by a mirrored wine wall.
Terrazzo floors detailed with metal-stripe inlay, echoing diagonal wood beams overhead.
A dramatic black-and-white terrazzo pizza oven framed by a chef’s bar.
Dining rooms featuring striped leather booths, lavastone tables and lacquered accents
Details extend into the powder rooms, which feature pink terrazzo, colorful chandeliers and pastel mirrors. Outdoors, a terrace with striped canopies and color-soaked seating channels a Milan-meets-Miami piazza.
Culture on the Walls
An eclectic art collection curated by Andre Sakhai reinforces the restaurant’s creative point of view. Works draw from his personal archive, mixing vintage Italian photography with influential artists including Jean-Michel Basquiat, KAWS, Rashid Johnson, Peter Saul, Joel Mesler, John Wesley, Takashi Murakami and Richard Prince. The gallery-like sensibility positions Le Specialità as a cultural neighbor to the Design District’s art institutions.
“The art sets the tone for the whole space. It’s what brings personality and depth to the design. We wanted pieces that felt authentic to Milan but still made sense in Miami — something timeless, bold, and unexpected. The collection helps tell the story of two cultures that share a love for creativity, color, and expression.”
Andre Sakhai, Principal and Founder of Spicy Hospitality Group
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.