Thanksgiving Luxe in Dallas: Where to Celebrate with Elevated Holiday Menus

A Curated Guide to Dallas Restaurants Offering Special Thanksgiving Menus Shaped by Chef-Driven Cuisine, Refined Settings, and Festive Seasonal Flair
Elegant Thanksgiving dinner with sliced roast, vegetables, and bread rolls
A refined Thanksgiving spread featuring roasted meats, seasonal sides, and warm holiday ambiancePhoto Credit: Jed Owen on Unsplash

Dallas approaches Thanksgiving with a polished sense of occasion, where luxury dining rooms, globally inspired menus, and thoughtful hospitality come together to create holiday experiences that feel indulgent without losing the familiar comfort of the season. This year, six standout restaurants and resorts across the city are offering special Thanksgiving menus anchored in creativity, elegance, and unmistakable Dallas flair.

1. CATCH Dallas

CATCH Dallas tuna steak and shishito peppers
CATCH Dallas tuna steak and shishito peppersCATCH Dallas

At the heart of Uptown’s Maple Terrace, CATCH Dallas brings together premium seafood, sushi flown in from Tokyo’s Toyosu Market, and expertly executed steak in a sprawling 16,000-square-foot space that feels equal parts indulgent and energetic. Its two-level outdoor patio and the Emerald Room, the signature private dining space, help set an elevated tone for gatherings of every size.

For Thanksgiving, CATCH presents a trio of à la carte specials. The Cured Fuji Salmon arrives with pumpkin miso, cranberry ponzu, and wasabi furikake for $32. The Roasted Heritage Turkey includes herbed stuffing, caramelized vegetables, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, and cranberry sauce for $60. Dessert is the Apple and Almond Tart with vanilla-ginger crème anglaise, candied almonds, and miso brown butter gelato for $18.

2. Truluck’s Dallas

Truluck’s Dallas stone crab claws and assortment of sides
Truluck’s Dallas stone crab claws and assortment of sidesTruluck’s Dallas

Located in Uptown at Maple and McKinney, Truluck’s has long been one of the city’s most beloved seafood destinations thanks to its commitment to sourcing the freshest ingredients and creating memorable guest experiences. Its Thanksgiving dinner blends tradition with a seafood-forward perspective.

The holiday menu is $59 for adults and $29 for young diners 12 and under. Guests can begin with a Hearthside Old Fashioned made with Wild Turkey bourbon, house-spiced orange syrup, angostura, and orange bitters for $16.50.

Starters include a choice of Cauliflower-Brown Butter Soup with roasted florets and chive oil, a Little Gem Caesar Salad with shaved parmesan and Parker House croutons, or Sonoma Greens Salad with spicy pecans, goat cheese, apples, dried cranberries, and honey vinaigrette.

The main plate centers on Herb-Roasted Turkey Breast served with parmesan mashed potatoes, cornbread stuffing, broccoli-rice casserole, giblet gravy, and cranberry apple compote.

Family-style side additions include King Crab Mac and Cheese for $29, Pan-Seared Broccoli and Lyonnaise Potatoes each for $14, Creamed Spinach for $13, and Asparagus for $16

Dessert brings a choice of Carrot Cake or Warm Bourbon Apple-Spiced Butter Cake.

3. Thanksgiving at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa

Thanksgiving brunch spread at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa
Thanksgiving brunch spread at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & SpaOmni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa

Thanksgiving brunch at Omni PGA Frisco Resort & Spa transforms the holiday into a full-scale celebration with seasonal dishes, festive touches, and a lively atmosphere shaped by live music and family photo opportunities. The experience takes place in the Ryder Cup Ballroom on November 27 from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Pricing is $110 for adults, $45 for children ages 3 to 12, and complimentary for guests 2 and under. The curated menu features Sage-Roasted Turkey, Roasted Butternut and Sweet Potato Soup, and a generous dessert selection. A complimentary glass of champagne greets each adult guest upon arrival, adding a celebratory sparkle to the occasion. Pre-payment is required.

Elegant Thanksgiving dinner with sliced roast, vegetables, and bread rolls
The Best Black Friday Luxury Hotel Deals Across the United States

4. CARBONE Dallas

CARBONE Dallas meatballs
CARBONE Dallas meatballsCARBONE Dallas

Major Food Group’s CARBONE has become one of the country’s most influential dining institutions, celebrated for its glamorous, high-energy take on Italian American cuisine. The Dallas location brings that same swagger, pairing Michelin-starred dishes with an atmosphere that blends classic red-sauce nostalgia and cinematic flair.

For Thanksgiving, CARBONE offers a Supper menu priced at $75 per person, with a minimum of two guests required. The experience includes Glazed Turkey Breast, Cornbread Stuffing, Squash Agrodolce, Mashed Potatoes, and Cranberry Mostarda. Dessert completes the feast with Pecan Pie and Pumpkin Cheesecake. The full à la carte menu is also available.

5. Monarch Dallas

Monarch Dallas collage of dining images
Monarch Dallas collage of dining imagesMonarch Dallas

Imagined by two-Michelin-starred Chef Danny Grant, Monarch is known for wood-fired Italian cooking that emphasizes elegance, refinement, and an impressive command of technique. The restaurant’s aesthetic leans sophisticated, with panoramic views and a menu that celebrates handmade pastas, seafood, steaks, and dishes that rotate with the seasons.

For Thanksgiving, Monarch presents an Autumn Tasting Menu priced at $175 per person, with an optional wine pairing available for an additional $125.

The six-course experience begins with Local Farm Vegetables featuring salt-baked carrot, golden beet, red walnut, bone marrow powder, and caña de cabra.

Next comes Dover Sole with charred cabbage, smoked fumet blanc, maitake mushrooms, and parsley root. The third course is Doppio Ravioli filled with roasted sunchoke and truffle puree, accented with pomegranate and sunflower seeds.

The fourth course showcases Heritage Squab with foie gras, sweet potato, caulini, and juniper and pine vinaigrette.

The fifth course is Rosewood Wagyu Filet with Roman gnocchi, taleggio whipped potato, pecorino toscano, rosemary, and Madeira jus.

The finale is Fico, a dessert of poached figs, mascarpone mousse, and fig leaf gelato.

6. Nobu Dallas

Nobu chef carving Thanksgiving turkey
Nobu chef carving Thanksgiving turkeyNobu Dallas

Nobu Dallas elevates Thanksgiving with a special edition of its signature brunch, curated by the restaurant’s executive culinary team. The experience spans an expanded selection of Japanese and Western dishes, sushi, salads, pastries, desserts, and live chef stations. A dedicated turkey carving station anchors the holiday theme.

The Thanksgiving Brunch is priced at $90 per person. No à la carte menu will be available. Guests can enjoy brunch cocktails, Nobu classics, and festive additions, all served in an atmosphere designed for stylish gatherings with friends and family.

A Festive Final Note

Dallas never takes a holiday lightly, and each restaurant on this list brings its own expression of luxury to the Thanksgiving table. Whether through tasting menus, brunch experiences, iconic Italian American dishes, or seafood-focused spreads, the city offers countless ways to celebrate the season with warmth, indulgence, and style.

Elegant Thanksgiving dinner with sliced roast, vegetables, and bread rolls
Thanksgiving in Paradise: A Culinary Celebration at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Anguilla

