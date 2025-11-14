8 Top Chefs Share Their Best Thanksgiving Cooking Tips for a Stress-Free, Flavor-Packed Holiday

Chef John Engle of Ovide at Hotel Effie approaches Thanksgiving like a well-organized line cook. His guiding philosophy: treat your home kitchen like a professional one. That means making a menu in advance, preparing dishes in stages and starting with anything that takes time. His strategy gives home cooks space to enjoy the holiday instead of racing against the clock. Engle, who grew up in a scratch-cooking household, isn’t afraid to incorporate smart shortcuts either. His favorite hack is starting with boxed stuffing mix but replacing the included seasoning with homemade stock and fresh herbs. The result feels comforting and homemade without demanding extra hours of prep.