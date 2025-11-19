Friendsgiving in Miami: 10 Ways to Celebrate with Your Crew This Thanksgiving Week

Thanksgiving may center on family traditions, but Miami has mastered the art of Friendsgiving. Across the city, restaurants, bars, fitness studios and cultural destinations are rolling out unique ways to gather, toast and indulge with your closest circle. Whether you’re kicking off celebrations early, easing into the long weekend, or planning something playful and seasonal, these curated experiences reflect Miami’s flair for community, creativity and good taste.
Delilah Miami sets an elegant tone for Friendsgiving with a one-night celebration on Wednesday, November 26. Known for its glamorous atmosphere and technique-driven menu by Chef Mitchell Hesse, the Brickell Key restaurant invites guests to enjoy two complimentary, limited-edition bites between 9 and 11 p.m. Indulge in Turkey Gobbler Sliders layered with seasoned turkey, cranberry, stuffing, gruyere and Dijon tarragon aioli on a rosemary butter brioche bun, alongside warm Pumpkin Spiced Doughnuts rolled in cinnamon, sugar, nutmeg, cloves and allspice. It’s a thoughtful Friendsgiving nod to holiday comfort, elevated with Delilah’s signature finesse.
For those who want to balance indulgence with intention, LEGACY offers a high-energy way to reconnect with friends after the feast. With seven South Florida locations, the fitness brand is known for its P.I.T. Partner Interval Training classes, a team-focused workout that blends strength training, conditioning and motivation. Designed for all fitness levels, the class encourages accountability and camaraderie with its “No Days Off” mindset. It’s a fun, active way to sweat out the holiday heaviness and return to center, especially with your first class complimentary.
The Sylvester brings Miami’s community spirit to life with its signature Thanksgiving Eve celebration on Wednesday, November 26, kicking off at 9 p.m. The Midtown cocktail bar expands its long-standing tradition with a one-hour open bar from 9 to 10 p.m., cocktail specials and DJ sets from local favorites Damaged Goods and David California. Guests are encouraged to bring canned goods throughout November as part of the bar’s ongoing food drive, earning drink tickets and raffle entries for prizes such as extended open bar offerings and a reserved table experience for the winner plus four friends. Presale all-night open bar wristbands are available for $75, making this an exciting pre-holiday gathering rooted in community and festive energy.
Da Angelino Cucina Italiana invites groups to gather for a soulful, Italian-inspired Friendsgiving in the heart of Coconut Grove. Created by Graspa Group and Ariete Hospitality Group, the elegant trattoria blends Florence-born restaurateur Angelin Kometa’s traditional sensibilities with Miami’s modern warmth. Guests can savor house-made pastas, seafood, meats and a curated wine list surrounded by terra-cotta tones, sage accents and a garden-style patio reminiscent of family gatherings in Italy. It’s an intimate and delicious way to embrace the holiday season with friends.
The Salty brings a playful seasonal twist to Friendsgiving through its “Stranger Thanksgiving” menu, inspired by the final season of Stranger Things. Available November 24 through 30, the two limited-edition donuts lean into nostalgia with holiday flavor. The Demogorgon Flan donut features sweet potato flan custard inside a 24-hour brioche donut dipped in molten caramel glaze and topped with torched meringue petals, while the Upside Down Pecan Pie donut offers maple-pecan Bavarian cream, nutty glaze, candied pecan crumble and a glowing maple-reduction center. These showstopper treats bring both comfort and whimsy to the holiday table.
J’Adore Miami Beach delivers a theatrical Friendsgiving experience with a four-day lineup beginning Thursday, November 20. House of Desire: Friends & Lovers sets the stage with candlelit burlesque, champagne toasts and velvet-draped glamour. Havana Nights: Fiesta de Amigos brings Latin energy with Afrobeat DJs on Friday. Saturday’s Grand Cabaret: An American Feast honors Americana with jazz, soul and heartfelt performances, while Sunday’s Bubbles & Blessings brunch introduces neo-salsa rhythms. The celebration concludes with Miami Vice: The Grand Finale, a neon-lit 1980s-inspired cabaret and tropical house after-party.
Drinksgiving makes its return at Copper 29 Bar in Coral Gables on Wednesday, November 26. Known as the unofficial reunion night, it brings together familiar faces for a throwback evening set to hits from the 2000s and 2010s. Ladies can enjoy complimentary Prosecco, Espresso Martinis and Aperol Spritz from 7 to 9 p.m., while the guys can take advantage of an $11 tequila shot and beer combo. With a lively atmosphere and nostalgia-fueled soundtrack, Copper 29 offers the perfect backdrop for reconnecting before the holiday weekend.
Donatella Restaurant welcomes groups for a Friendsgiving steeped in coastal Italian flavors. Located inside the Donatella Boutique Hotel, the restaurant offers antipasto, pasta and refined Italian dishes served in a relaxed Mediterranean setting. Parties of four or more receive a complimentary bottle of Italian wine to celebrate together. The Friendsgiving experience runs Sunday through Wednesday before Thanksgiving, with a minimum spend of $75 per person. Reservations are encouraged through OpenTable.
Lincoln Road, Miami Beach’s iconic open-air promenade, offers a dynamic Friendsgiving experience filled with dining, drinks, shopping and culture across eight blocks. Guests can enjoy dinner at one of the many cafés or restaurants before exploring large-scale public art installations perfect for photo moments. The festive atmosphere continues with Live on Lincoln Road, a free outdoor music series at the Euclid Oval. The Javier Garcia Band performs on November 28, followed by The Band Vizcaya on November 29, creating a lively soundtrack for a Friendsgiving weekend spent outdoors.
Cry Baby Creamery rounds out Friendsgiving celebrations with limited-time fall ice cream flavors perfect for at-home gatherings. Seasonal offerings include Brown Butter Pecan, Bourbon Bread Pudding, Pumpkin Ooey Gooey and Apple Pie, each crafted with thoughtful, cozy combinations that evoke nostalgic holiday desserts. Available by the pint and deliverable within a select radius on UberEats, these flavors invite guests to savor Friendsgiving sweetness with a playful twist.
Miami’s approach to Friendsgiving celebrates connection in all forms, whether through soulful meals, spirited workouts, nostalgic treats or high-energy nightlife. Each experience adds a fresh layer of excitement to Thanksgiving week, offering countless ways to gather, toast and share new memories with your closest friends.
