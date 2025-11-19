Friendsgiving in Miami: 10 Ways to Celebrate with Your Crew This Thanksgiving Week

The Sylvester brings Miami’s community spirit to life with its signature Thanksgiving Eve celebration on Wednesday, November 26, kicking off at 9 p.m. The Midtown cocktail bar expands its long-standing tradition with a one-hour open bar from 9 to 10 p.m., cocktail specials and DJ sets from local favorites Damaged Goods and David California. Guests are encouraged to bring canned goods throughout November as part of the bar’s ongoing food drive, earning drink tickets and raffle entries for prizes such as extended open bar offerings and a reserved table experience for the winner plus four friends. Presale all-night open bar wristbands are available for $75, making this an exciting pre-holiday gathering rooted in community and festive energy.