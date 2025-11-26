Inside the 2025 Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix: Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Host a Star Powered Weekend

Las Vegas has mastered the art of spectacle, but the 2025 Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix added an entirely new layer of glamour to the city. Between the high speed drama on the track and the flurry of exclusive events throughout the Strip, Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the Aston Martin Formula One Team brought together a mix of acclaimed actors, fashion leaders, and tastemakers for what became one of the most coveted hospitality experiences of race week.