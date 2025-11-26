Inside the 2025 Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix: Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Host a Star Powered Weekend
Las Vegas has mastered the art of spectacle, but the 2025 Formula One Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix added an entirely new layer of glamour to the city. Between the high speed drama on the track and the flurry of exclusive events throughout the Strip, Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky and the Aston Martin Formula One Team brought together a mix of acclaimed actors, fashion leaders, and tastemakers for what became one of the most coveted hospitality experiences of race week.
A Weekend Where Film, Fashion, and Formula One Converged
On Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, Glenfiddich and the Aston Martin Formula One Team hosted a standout roster of talent. American actress Michelle Monaghan attended, known for performances in The White Lotus, The Family Plan, and Mission: Impossible III. Fashion and beauty entrepreneur Olivia Palermo joined alongside her husband, model and photographer Johannes Huebl. Actors Tyler Hoechlin of Superman and Lois and Teen Wolf, Ian Bohen of Teen Wolf and Yellowstone, and actress and custom car builder Emelia Hartford were also part of the weekend’s VIP presence.
Their appearance reflected the growing intersection between entertainment and motorsport, where the paddock has become as much a cultural gathering point as it is a competitive arena.
Celebrating a Strategic Partnership at the Heart of the Race
Throughout the weekend, Glenfiddich and the Aston Martin Formula One Team spotlighted their global partnership and marked the introduction of the Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula One Team Limited Edition 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky. The collaboration, unveiled earlier this year, celebrates shared values in design, innovation, and craftsmanship. The whisky, which began appearing in retailers nationwide in September 2025 with an MSRP of 75 dollars, is available for a limited time.
The launch brought together an extended guest list of tastemakers. Tracy Sandleri, Maeta, Leo Chan, Johanna Rubio, Tyme, Valerie Nicole, Lauren Parry, Janna Canlas, Crystal Miller, Kelly Blanco, Olivia Ferney, Zack Bates, Jonathan Tso, Angelica Delgado, Angelina Flor, Andreina Santos, Swetta Kathuria, Damien Broderick, Chris Millington, Marcel Floruss, Heather Collins, and Alexia Umanski were among those welcomed at the VIP trackside celebration.
Ocean Prime served as the Las Vegas location where guests experienced the Limited Edition 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, with additional availability at STK Steakhouse, Sofia, The Tavern, Après, Gatsby’s Cocktail Lounge, and Brezza.
A Closer Look at the Glenfiddich and Aston Martin Formula One Team Limited Edition 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky
The Limited Edition 16 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky reflects a meticulous blending process. The liquid comes from a marriage of American oak wine casks, new American barrels, and second fill bourbon casks. The result is a whisky that carries notes of maple syrup and caramelized ginger.
Bottled at 43 percent alcohol by volume, the whisky opens with a rich and sweet nose featuring a biscuity cheesecake base, maple syrup, caramelised ginger, and subtle toasted oak. The palate is indulgent and confectionary sweet, with a silky mouthfeel layered with fresh fruit salad and Chantilly cream. Its finish is smooth with a sustained sweetness, offering a level of character that mirrors the intuitive understanding shared between a driver and their car.
The release reflects the continued growth of the partnership launched in November 2024 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, where Glenfiddich and the Aston Martin Formula One Team formalized a multi year commitment centered on shared heritage and forward thinking design.
About Glenfiddich and William Grant & Sons
Glenfiddich is part of William Grant & Sons, a sixth generation independent family owned distiller based in the United Kingdom. Founded in 1887 by William Grant, the company has become one of the most respected names in spirits, with a portfolio that includes Glenfiddich, The Balvenie, Monkey Shoulder, and Hendrick’s Gin.
The United States division, founded in 1964, oversees some of the fastest growing spirits brands in the country. The company’s range extends across Scotch whisky, Irish whiskey, rum, liqueurs, tequila, and vodka.
Aston Martin’s Legacy on Track and Beyond
Aston Martin’s motorsport history stretches back to 1913, when founders Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford established the brand that would become synonymous with performance and luxury. Success in the Aston Hill Climb set the tone for decades of engineering ambition. The brand competed in Grand Prix racing as early as 1922 and secured victory at Le Mans in 1959.
Aston Martin returned to Formula One in 2021 under Lawrence Stroll’s leadership and has since invested heavily in its competitive future. The AMR Technology Campus opened in Silverstone in 2023, designed with sustainable principles and equipped with a state of the art wind tunnel that became operational in 2025.
A New Benchmark for Luxury at the Las Vegas Grand Prix
With the race attracting a global audience and Las Vegas at its most dynamic, Glenfiddich and the Aston Martin Formula One Team created a weekend experience where performance, craftsmanship, and culture met in full view. Their collaboration added a sense of refinement to a weekend best known for adrenaline and spectacle.
