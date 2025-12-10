Food and Drink

Where to Enjoy the Best Holiday Cocktails in South Florida 2025

A Festive Guide to 18 Elevated Seasonal Sips, Winter Pop-Ups, and Christmas-Inspired Creations Across Miami and Fort Lauderdale
Miracle Bar at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park's coconut hot chocolate
Miracle Bar at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park's coconut hot chocolatePhoto Credit: Melissa Hom, Courtesy of Miracle Bar at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park

South Florida approaches the holidays with a signature sense of flair. Rather than leaning into chilly nights or snow-dusted scenery, the region celebrates the season through imaginative cocktails, spirited pop-ups, and waterfront festivities that capture Miami’s unmistakable rhythm. This guide brings together 18 standout destinations offering holiday drinks and programming. Each delivers its own interpretation of warmth, indulgence, and winter nostalgia, inviting locals and travelers to toast the season with something memorable.

1. Giselle Miami

Giselle Miami's Angel's Egg Nog
Giselle Miami's Angel's Egg NogPhoto Courtesy of Giselle Miami

Perched above E11EVEN Miami, Giselle’s holiday menu channels winter glamour with a lineup that glimmers against panoramic views of downtown. Seasonal standouts include the Christmas Tree Martini, a clarified blend of vanilla-infused E11EVEN Vodka, apple cider, cranberry, lemon, and winter spice. Group serves elevate the festive mood with options for four or six. Additional specialties such as Ho Ho Hula, Snowman Season, Ornament Spritz, and Angel’s Egg Nog balance tropical notes with cold-weather indulgence, creating a holiday celebration that feels distinctly Miami.

2. J’Adore Miami Beach

J’Adore Miami Beach cocktail
J’Adore Miami Beach cocktailPhoto Courtesy of J’Adore Miami Beach

J’Adore’s 12 Days of Christmas programming transforms the supper club into a sultry seasonal experience brimming with cabaret glamour. Each show features a trio of limited-edition cocktails crafted by Head of Bars Jimmy Fonseca. Highlights include Christmas in Paradise, made with Zacapa 23 rum clarified with marshmallow graham cracker milk; 12 Days of Rye, a layered blend of Bulleit Rye, blueberry jam, house sherry, and rhubarb; and Santa’s Night Cap, which leans into wintry spice with Johnnie Walker Black and clove-cinnamon syrup. The series concludes on Christmas Eve with a black-tie finale.

3. Habibi Miami

Habibi Miami Winter Fig cocktail
Habibi Miami Winter Fig cocktailPhoto Credit: FlowGalleryAgency

At this French Moroccan supper club along the Miami River, holidays unfold with theatrical elegance. The seasonal Winter Fig cocktail brings together violet fig-infused Grey Goose, barberry, sumac, arak, and rosemary, echoing Habibi’s rich culinary palette. Belly dancers, contortionists, and percussionists heighten the atmosphere, while the tent-inspired interior sets the stage for gatherings that blur the line between dinner and performance at Habibi Miami.

4. STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse holiday cocktails
STK Steakhouse holiday cocktailsPhoto Courtesy of STK Steakhouse

STK’s nationwide Holiday Cheers menu adds a spirited twist to the classic steakhouse experience. The STK Hot Chocolate Bomb invites guests to break open a molten chocolate sphere softened tableside with hot coffee and flamed rum. The STK Holiday Martini layers Licor 43, espresso martini mix, Peppermint Bark RumChata, and Grey Goose Vodka, finished with a peppermint-rimmed coupe. For those seeking something richer, the Toasted Marshmallow Old-Fashioned enhances Angel’s Envy bourbon with toasted marshmallow syrup, oak barrel concentrate, and a torched garnish.

5. Uchi Miami

Uchi Miami Kasai Old Fashioned
Uchi Miami Kasai Old FashionedPhoto Courtesy of Uchi Miami

Wynwood’s modern Japanese favorite adds a seasonal offering that leans into warmth and ceremony. The Kasai cocktail, meaning “fire,” blends Brugal 1888 and Havana Club Añejo Blanco with cinnamon-vanilla syrup and bitters, then receives a final flourish through a torched caramelized citrus. Available through mid-January, it fits seamlessly into Uchi’s precise yet playful approach to flavor.

Miracle Bar at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park's coconut hot chocolate
The Ultimate Guide to Luxury Holiday Hosting in Miami 2025: The Top 18 Venues for Elevated Seasonal Celebrations

6. Donna Mare Italian Chophouse

Donna Mare dining room
Donna Mare dining roomPhoto Credit: Cristian Gonzalez

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club’s signature Italian restaurant, Donna Mare, ushers in the season with the Christmas Negroni Sbagliato. Mionetto prosecco, Campari, and sweet vermouth are served over ice with a blood orange peel, creating a sparkling moment suited for celebrations. Guests can enjoy the cocktail in a warm dining room that pairs handmade pastas and wood-fired dishes with the relaxed elegance of Miami Beach.

7. Rosa Sky Rooftop

Rosa Sky Rooftop Melon Dramatic cocktail
Rosa Sky Rooftop Melon Dramatic cocktailPhoto Courtesy of Rosa Sky Rooftop

Pinkmas returns to Rosa Sky Rooftop as a cascade of holiday décor, skyline views, and limited-edition cocktails. The seasonal lineup ranges from the clarified Christmas Tree Martini to the tropical-leaning Ho Ho Hula, as well as Snowman Season, Ornament Spritz, and Angel’s Egg Nog. Communal martini towers add a playful dimension to group celebrations, making Rosa Sky a popular perch for winter gatherings.

8. The Commodore at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove

Cookies & Coquitos takes over The Commodore through December, offering a decadent flight of coquito variations paired with gourmet cookies. The menu includes Mexican Rompope with Mexican wedding cookies, Cuban Crema de Vie with Torticas de Morón, American Eggnog with gingerbread cookies, Puerto Rican Coquito with Mantecaditos, and a new addition, Creme de Lait with a Sablé au Beurre cookie. Guests may order individually or enjoy a complete flight for a festive tasting experience.

9. Maple & Ash

Maple & Ash Naughty Nog
Maple & Ash Naughty NogPhoto Courtesy of Maple Hospitality Group

The Naughty Nog brings seasonal indulgence to Maple & Ash’s luxe steakhouse setting. A mix of Hennessy VS, RumChata, eggnog, cinnamon agave, and chocolate bitters, the cocktail offers a velvety profile that suits the richness of the restaurant’s holiday atmosphere. The spiced agave adds depth, creating a drink that feels both nostalgic and elevated.

10. MIMI Chinese

MIMI Chinese Red Lotus Negroni
MIMI Chinese Red Lotus NegroniPhoto Courtesy of MIMI Chinese Miami

The Red Lotus Negroni at MIMI Chinese adds a striking holiday twist to this refined Chinese dining destination. The combination of dry gin, gentian amaro, and Campari infused with lotus root is stirred over ice and garnished with a lotus chip. Its subtle floral note and vibrant hue make it a sophisticated choice for the season.

Holiday Movie Destinations Guide 2025: Travel Experiences Inspired by Your Favorite Festive Films
Holiday Movie Destinations Guide 2025: Travel Experiences Inspired by Your Favorite Festive Films

11. Marion Miami

Marion Miami's Cherry Crush
Marion Miami's Cherry CrushPhoto Credit: World Red Eye

Marion’s Cherry Crush brings warmth and richness to its holiday offerings. Cherry-infused bourbon and cognac blend with port, maple syrup, and lemon for a cocktail that balances sweetness with complexity. Served over fresh ice, it aligns with the restaurant’s lively atmosphere and penchant for celebratory dining.

12. Regatta Grove

Friends raising holiday cocktails at Regatta Grove's festive waterfront celebration
Guests celebrate with festive cocktails during Regatta Grove’s holiday harbour eventsPhoto Courtesy of Regatta Grove

Holiday Harbour transforms Regatta Grove into a monthlong waterfront celebration. Guests can explore seasonal cocktails, themed décor, and family-friendly festivities from December 4 through 28. Toy drives, an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, and community-focused events create a dynamic holiday scene along the bay.

13. The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

Bright yellow and white holiday bar setup at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale.
Colorfully decorated bar at the Wharf Fort Lauderdale during riverfront holiday villagePhoto Courtesy of The Wharf FTL

Riverfront Holiday Village turns The Wharf FTL into a festive playground filled with holiday installations, themed parties, and specialty sips. Events span the entire month, ranging from Ugly Sweater nights to Santa Fest and the Jolly Jog 5K. Visitors can expect spirited entertainment, waterfront views, and a rotating selection of celebratory drinks.

14. Miracle Bar at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park

Miracle Bar at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park's Christmapolitan
Miracle Bar at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park's ChristmapolitanPhoto Credit: Melissa Hom, Courtesy of Miracle Bar at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park

Miracle Bar’s pop-up returns with one of the season’s most whimsical cocktail menus. Favorites like the Christmapolitan and Snowball Old-Fashioned appear alongside new creations such as Candy Cane Lane, Dancing Sugarplums, Blitzen Barrel, and Coco Ho Ho Ho. The collectible glassware and playful presentations enhance the holiday mood, delivering a nostalgic escape accented by inventive flavors.

15. The Sylvester

Sleigh my Name, Rum Rum Rudolph, Santas Side Chick cocktails
Sleigh my Name, Rum Rum Rudolph, Santas Side Chick cocktailsPhoto Courtesy of The Sylvester

The Sylvester transforms into a holiday pop-up bathed in kitsch and maximalist charm. A toy drive rewards donors with complimentary cocktails, while the limited-time menu showcases festive sips including Santa’s Side Chick, Nog-Roni Flip, Rum Rum Rudolph, Sleigh My Name, Sleigh My Name, and Thicccmas. Playful party shots round out the experience.

16. Divebar’s Jingle Joint Holiday Pop-Up

Christmas Morning Mimosa & Peppermint Coquito
Christmas Morning Mimosa & Peppermint CoquitoPhoto Courtesy of The Jingle Joint

The Jingle Joint channels 1950s retro cheer with tinsel-laden décor, vintage-inspired props, and seasonal cocktails served December 1 through 26. The Christmas Morning Mimosa mixes cranberry juice and blackberry liqueur beneath a prosecco topper, while the Peppermint Coquito offers a silky blend of Rumhaven and horchata crowned with a candy cane straw. Daily happy hour bites add a savory complement to the sweet holiday flavors.

17. JohnMartin’s Christmas Bar Pop-Up

Assorted holiday cocktails arranged in front of festive decorations at JohnMartin’s
Festive holiday cocktails displayed at JohnMartin’s Christmas bar pop-upPhoto Courtesy of JohnMartin’s

This Miracle Mile pub embraces the season with twinkling lights, festive décor, and specialty holiday cocktails through December 28. The transformation creates a cozy pub atmosphere ideal for casual gatherings and spirited evenings at JohnMartin’s.

18. Sweet Liberty

Sweet Liberty's Grasshopper cocktail
Sweet Liberty's Grasshopper cocktailPhoto Credit: Michael Pisarri

Sweet Liberty’s Grasshopper 2.0 introduces a holiday twist on a classic dessert cocktail. Crème de menthe, crème de cacao, mezcal, Branca Menta, absinthe, and heavy cream are shaken and served over crushed ice, then finished with grated dark chocolate and mint. The drink blends nostalgia with a contemporary edge, aligning with Sweet Liberty’s reputation for creative bartending.

South Florida’s holiday season thrives on creativity, community, and the pleasure of gathering over something thoughtfully crafted. Each destination on this list offers its own expression of the season, whether through theatrical programming, waterfront festivities, or cocktails that reinterpret winter flavors for a tropical setting. The region’s spirited approach to the holidays invites locals and visitors alike to savor the season one festive sip at a time.
Miracle Bar at Carousel Club at Gulfstream Park's coconut hot chocolate
SirDavis American Whisky Debuts a Holiday Pop-Up at The Oculus with Tastings, Craft Storytelling, and Cowboy Carter Magic

Holiday Luxe Edit 2025

