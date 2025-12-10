Where to Enjoy the Best Holiday Cocktails in South Florida 2025

South Florida approaches the holidays with a signature sense of flair. Rather than leaning into chilly nights or snow-dusted scenery, the region celebrates the season through imaginative cocktails, spirited pop-ups, and waterfront festivities that capture Miami’s unmistakable rhythm. This guide brings together 18 standout destinations offering holiday drinks and programming. Each delivers its own interpretation of warmth, indulgence, and winter nostalgia, inviting locals and travelers to toast the season with something memorable.
Perched above E11EVEN Miami, Giselle’s holiday menu channels winter glamour with a lineup that glimmers against panoramic views of downtown. Seasonal standouts include the Christmas Tree Martini, a clarified blend of vanilla-infused E11EVEN Vodka, apple cider, cranberry, lemon, and winter spice. Group serves elevate the festive mood with options for four or six. Additional specialties such as Ho Ho Hula, Snowman Season, Ornament Spritz, and Angel’s Egg Nog balance tropical notes with cold-weather indulgence, creating a holiday celebration that feels distinctly Miami.
J’Adore’s 12 Days of Christmas programming transforms the supper club into a sultry seasonal experience brimming with cabaret glamour. Each show features a trio of limited-edition cocktails crafted by Head of Bars Jimmy Fonseca. Highlights include Christmas in Paradise, made with Zacapa 23 rum clarified with marshmallow graham cracker milk; 12 Days of Rye, a layered blend of Bulleit Rye, blueberry jam, house sherry, and rhubarb; and Santa’s Night Cap, which leans into wintry spice with Johnnie Walker Black and clove-cinnamon syrup. The series concludes on Christmas Eve with a black-tie finale.
At this French Moroccan supper club along the Miami River, holidays unfold with theatrical elegance. The seasonal Winter Fig cocktail brings together violet fig-infused Grey Goose, barberry, sumac, arak, and rosemary, echoing Habibi’s rich culinary palette. Belly dancers, contortionists, and percussionists heighten the atmosphere, while the tent-inspired interior sets the stage for gatherings that blur the line between dinner and performance at Habibi Miami.
STK’s nationwide Holiday Cheers menu adds a spirited twist to the classic steakhouse experience. The STK Hot Chocolate Bomb invites guests to break open a molten chocolate sphere softened tableside with hot coffee and flamed rum. The STK Holiday Martini layers Licor 43, espresso martini mix, Peppermint Bark RumChata, and Grey Goose Vodka, finished with a peppermint-rimmed coupe. For those seeking something richer, the Toasted Marshmallow Old-Fashioned enhances Angel’s Envy bourbon with toasted marshmallow syrup, oak barrel concentrate, and a torched garnish.
Wynwood’s modern Japanese favorite adds a seasonal offering that leans into warmth and ceremony. The Kasai cocktail, meaning “fire,” blends Brugal 1888 and Havana Club Añejo Blanco with cinnamon-vanilla syrup and bitters, then receives a final flourish through a torched caramelized citrus. Available through mid-January, it fits seamlessly into Uchi’s precise yet playful approach to flavor.
Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club’s signature Italian restaurant, Donna Mare, ushers in the season with the Christmas Negroni Sbagliato. Mionetto prosecco, Campari, and sweet vermouth are served over ice with a blood orange peel, creating a sparkling moment suited for celebrations. Guests can enjoy the cocktail in a warm dining room that pairs handmade pastas and wood-fired dishes with the relaxed elegance of Miami Beach.
Pinkmas returns to Rosa Sky Rooftop as a cascade of holiday décor, skyline views, and limited-edition cocktails. The seasonal lineup ranges from the clarified Christmas Tree Martini to the tropical-leaning Ho Ho Hula, as well as Snowman Season, Ornament Spritz, and Angel’s Egg Nog. Communal martini towers add a playful dimension to group celebrations, making Rosa Sky a popular perch for winter gatherings.
Cookies & Coquitos takes over The Commodore through December, offering a decadent flight of coquito variations paired with gourmet cookies. The menu includes Mexican Rompope with Mexican wedding cookies, Cuban Crema de Vie with Torticas de Morón, American Eggnog with gingerbread cookies, Puerto Rican Coquito with Mantecaditos, and a new addition, Creme de Lait with a Sablé au Beurre cookie. Guests may order individually or enjoy a complete flight for a festive tasting experience.
The Naughty Nog brings seasonal indulgence to Maple & Ash’s luxe steakhouse setting. A mix of Hennessy VS, RumChata, eggnog, cinnamon agave, and chocolate bitters, the cocktail offers a velvety profile that suits the richness of the restaurant’s holiday atmosphere. The spiced agave adds depth, creating a drink that feels both nostalgic and elevated.
The Red Lotus Negroni at MIMI Chinese adds a striking holiday twist to this refined Chinese dining destination. The combination of dry gin, gentian amaro, and Campari infused with lotus root is stirred over ice and garnished with a lotus chip. Its subtle floral note and vibrant hue make it a sophisticated choice for the season.
Marion’s Cherry Crush brings warmth and richness to its holiday offerings. Cherry-infused bourbon and cognac blend with port, maple syrup, and lemon for a cocktail that balances sweetness with complexity. Served over fresh ice, it aligns with the restaurant’s lively atmosphere and penchant for celebratory dining.
Holiday Harbour transforms Regatta Grove into a monthlong waterfront celebration. Guests can explore seasonal cocktails, themed décor, and family-friendly festivities from December 4 through 28. Toy drives, an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party, and community-focused events create a dynamic holiday scene along the bay.
Riverfront Holiday Village turns The Wharf FTL into a festive playground filled with holiday installations, themed parties, and specialty sips. Events span the entire month, ranging from Ugly Sweater nights to Santa Fest and the Jolly Jog 5K. Visitors can expect spirited entertainment, waterfront views, and a rotating selection of celebratory drinks.
Miracle Bar’s pop-up returns with one of the season’s most whimsical cocktail menus. Favorites like the Christmapolitan and Snowball Old-Fashioned appear alongside new creations such as Candy Cane Lane, Dancing Sugarplums, Blitzen Barrel, and Coco Ho Ho Ho. The collectible glassware and playful presentations enhance the holiday mood, delivering a nostalgic escape accented by inventive flavors.
The Sylvester transforms into a holiday pop-up bathed in kitsch and maximalist charm. A toy drive rewards donors with complimentary cocktails, while the limited-time menu showcases festive sips including Santa’s Side Chick, Nog-Roni Flip, Rum Rum Rudolph, Sleigh My Name, Sleigh My Name, and Thicccmas. Playful party shots round out the experience.
The Jingle Joint channels 1950s retro cheer with tinsel-laden décor, vintage-inspired props, and seasonal cocktails served December 1 through 26. The Christmas Morning Mimosa mixes cranberry juice and blackberry liqueur beneath a prosecco topper, while the Peppermint Coquito offers a silky blend of Rumhaven and horchata crowned with a candy cane straw. Daily happy hour bites add a savory complement to the sweet holiday flavors.
This Miracle Mile pub embraces the season with twinkling lights, festive décor, and specialty holiday cocktails through December 28. The transformation creates a cozy pub atmosphere ideal for casual gatherings and spirited evenings at JohnMartin’s.
Sweet Liberty’s Grasshopper 2.0 introduces a holiday twist on a classic dessert cocktail. Crème de menthe, crème de cacao, mezcal, Branca Menta, absinthe, and heavy cream are shaken and served over crushed ice, then finished with grated dark chocolate and mint. The drink blends nostalgia with a contemporary edge, aligning with Sweet Liberty’s reputation for creative bartending.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.