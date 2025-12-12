Food and Drink

A Guide to Christmas Dining in Dallas: From Festive Brunch to Holiday Feasts

From prix fixe dinners to festive pop-ups, Dallas offers memorable Christmas Eve and Day dining with thoughtful menus, great atmosphere, and reliable holiday service.
A Guide to Christmas Dining in Dallas

Where to Eat in Dallas This Christmas

Christmas dining in Dallas covers a wide range, from classic steakhouse meals and French bistro cooking to Italian holiday traditions and seasonal, experience-driven settings. Whether you’re planning a polished Christmas Eve dinner, a relaxed Christmas Day brunch, or a festive night out with friends, these restaurants are offering holiday menus and special hours created specifically for the season.

2100 Olive St Suite #100 Dallas, TX 75201

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille delivers a traditional, yet elevated holiday experience. On Christmas Eve, the restaurant offers a special prix fixe menu built around Perry’s most recognizable dishes, including its Famous Pork Chop, premium steak cuts, seafood selections, and seasonal desserts created for the holiday.

For hosts keeping celebrations at home, Holiday Feasts for Four are available to-go, bringing the Perry’s experience beyond the dining room.

Holiday Details

  • Christmas Eve prix fixe dinner

  • Holiday take-home feasts available December 23–24

Details & Reservations

Holidays at The Adolphus

1321 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX

The French Room Bar brings a distinctly elegant feel to the holiday season, pairing modern French cuisine with the historic setting of The Adolphus. Chef Frédéric Sulis’ winter menu anchors the experience, complemented by a festive cocktail list designed for lingering evenings in Downtown Dallas.

Beyond dinner service, The French Room Bar offers holiday brunch throughout the season, with expanded dates during peak holiday weeks. The Adolphus also continues its long-standing Holiday Tea tradition during the season, while The Adolphus’ Winter Village rooftop pop-up adds a seasonal extension to the experience with cocktails and a relaxed après-ski atmosphere.

Holiday Details

  • Holiday dinner service November 7–January 10

  • Holiday brunch November 28–January 6

  • Holiday Afternoon Tea November 5-January 11

  • Winter Village at The Adolphus November 14–January 31

Details & Reservations

Mercat Bistro

2501 N Harwood Street, Dallas, TX

Mercat Bistro fully embraces the holiday season with its Polar Bear Dining Experience, transforming the restaurant into a festive winter setting from late November through December. Animated polar bear décor sets the scene, with reservable dining options available for guests who want the experience to be front and center.

The celebration continues with a Christmas Eve dinner and a Christmas Day brunch, both centered on Mercat’s French-inspired menu and supported by a Champagne and wine selection curated by the restaurant’s sommelier.

Holiday Details

  • Polar Bear Dining Experience November 28–December 31

  • Christmas Eve dinner

  • Christmas Day brunch

Details & Reservations

Knox Bistro

3230 Knox Street, Dallas, TX

Knox Bistro approaches the holidays with a classic, French-leaning prix fixe menu designed for an elegant evening out. The menu highlights traditional favorites such as foie gras torchon, lobster bisque, Beef Wellington, day boat scallops, and seasonal desserts including Bûche de Noël.

The experience is structured as a prix fixe dinner and suited to a more formal Christmas Eve celebration, making Knox Bistro a natural choice for those looking for a traditional holiday meal in a refined setting.

Holiday Details

  • Christmas Eve dinner

  • New Year’s Eve Dinner

Details & Reservations

Best Things to Do in Dallas–Fort Worth for the Holidays

Nick & Sam’s Steakhouse

3008 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX

Nick & Sam’s leans into the holiday season with festive décor and the high-energy atmosphere the restaurant is known for. A favorite for late nights, desserts, and social dining, it’s a natural stop for holiday gatherings, cocktails, or after-dinner plans.

Holiday Details

  • Christmas Eve Dinner

Details & Reservations

Dolce Riviera

2950 North Harwood Street, Dallas, TX

Dolce Riviera marks the holidays with Italian tradition, centered on its Feast of the Seven Fishes. The seven-course seafood dinner is offered December 21–24 and follows the classic custom of full table participation, creating a shared, celebratory experience.

On Christmas Day, the restaurant shifts to a festive brunch buffet inspired by Italian cuisine and seasonal favorites, offering a relaxed daytime option for families.

Holiday Details

  • Feast of the Seven Fishes December 21–24

  • Christmas Day brunch

Details & Reservations

Fearing’s Restaurant

2121 McKinney Avenue, Dallas, TX (The Ritz-Carlton)

Fearing’s Restaurant approaches Christmas with two well-defined dining experiences. An elegant Christmas Eve dinner and a festive Christmas Day brunch. Both menus highlight seasonal ingredients, and the bold Texas flavors the restaurant is known for, all served in a polished yet welcoming setting inside The Ritz-Carlton.

The holiday season at The Ritz-Carlton also includes its long-standing RITZ Afternoon Tea, a seasonal tradition featuring curated teas, handcrafted pastries, and savory finger sandwiches presented with the hotel’s signature hospitality.

Holiday Details

  • Holiday Afternoon Tea November 29-January 4

  • Christmas Eve dinner

  • Christmas Day brunch

Details & Reservations

CATCH Dallas

3005 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX

CATCH Dallas leans into the holidays with a menu built around indulgent, holiday specials. Seasonal additions include caviar service, fresh white truffles, Hokkaido uni, and a Texas Wagyu ribeye, alongside the restaurant’s mix of sushi, seafood, and steak. A peppermint-themed dessert rounds out the holiday menu.

Holiday Details

  • Christmas Eve dinner

  • Christmas Day dinner

Details & Reservations

Georgie

4514 Travis Street, Dallas, TX

Georgie offers an intimate, design-forward dining experience defined by thoughtful sourcing, refined technique, and a strong sense of hospitality. The polished setting creates a fitting backdrop for a special holiday meal.

For the season, Georgie presents special set menus for both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, offering a festive dining experience centered on quality ingredients, careful execution, and a clear sense of occasion.

Holiday Details

  • Christmas Eve dinner

  • Christmas Day dinner

Details & Reservations

Dallas offers no shortage of strong options for Christmas dining, from formal dinners to casual celebrations. Many of these restaurants book early, so reserving ahead is advised.

Fort Worth Holiday Guide 2025: The Season’s Most Dazzling Events and Festive Experiences

Holiday Luxe Edit 2025

