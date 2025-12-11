Miami’s Most Luxurious Christmas Eve Dining Experiences 2025

Christmas Eve in Miami reveals a different kind of holiday magic. The city leans into its glittering hotels, Michelin-starred dining rooms, and waterfront landmarks to create seasonal menus that feel celebratory, transportive, and richly layered. This guide highlights 15 of the most luxurious places to dine on December 24, each offering its own interpretation of holiday indulgence through chef-driven tasting menus, curated wine pairings, and elevated traditions.
Miami’s only two-Michelin-starred restaurant, L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon, sets the tone for an extraordinary holiday evening with a five-course prix fixe crafted by Executive Chef James Friedberg. The experience opens with Foie Gras Royale crowned with parmesan foam, followed by Norwegian King Crab dressed with Kaluga caviar and horseradish crème fraiche. The progression moves into a gruyere soufflé layered with black truffle, an olive oil-poached Icelandic halibut perfumed with vanilla and fig leaf oil, and a main course of either juniper-scented venison saddle or Japanese A5 ribeye. The Ornament, a spiced white chocolate mousse with cassis gelée and chestnut cream, closes the night with a flourish worthy of Christmas Eve.
Le Jardinier, the Michelin-starred Design District gem, offers a four-course tasting menu that embraces seasonal refinement. A chestnut velouté introduces the evening with delicate aromatics, followed by seared diver scallops served with carrot purée, lemongrass, and crisp breadcrumbs. The main course features braised beef short rib glazed with miso port and paired with broccoli purée and horseradish. The Ornament returns here as well, reimagined through a spiced white chocolate mousse that blends festive notes with elegant presentation.
Faena’s signature dining room, Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann, brings holiday drama through Mallmann’s mastery of fire. Bluefin Tuna Crudo topped with Osetra caviar signals luxury from the start, while dishes like Branzino “A La Brasa” and wood-fired Wagyu hanger steak highlight the restaurant’s flame-kissed approach. A Hazelnut Cream Yule Log completes the menu with pear chantilly, praline crunch, and Pear Williams sorbet, creating a seasonal finale that mirrors the restaurant’s theatrical energy.
Stubborn Seed’s Michelin-star status reflects its commitment to technique and creative flavor progression. Christmas Eve transforms the dining room into a stage for contemporary American cuisine, with each course emphasizing craftsmanship, temperature contrast, and aromatic depth. The tasting experience becomes an elegant way to mark the holiday through thoughtful compositions rather than traditional formality.
Led by six-Michelin-starred and James Beard Award–winning Chef Michael White, MIKA brings the festive spirit of the Mediterranean Riviera to Coral Gables. Holiday dishes include Bluefin Tuna with ’nduja vinaigrette, an Insalata di Mare layered with grilled sepia and Ligurian olives, Spaghetti Vongole scented with chili and lemon, and a sumptuous seabass with Champagne beurre blanc and Oscietra caviar. With spritz-forward cocktails and an extensive wine program, the evening feels celebratory, polished, and elegantly coastal.
Inside The National Hotel, Mareva1939 presents a Spanish-inspired three-course holiday menu framed by the glow of the hotel’s legendary infinity pool and the live piano melodies of Victor Valdez. Appetizers range from an Oxtail and Foie Gras Finger Sandwich to beet gravlax with dill crème fraîche. Highlights include Iberico Pork Pluma with truffled potato purée and a Lion’s Mane Mushroom and Cauliflower Paella. Desserts such as the Spiced Nuts Pavlova or Chocolate and Pumpkin Cheesecake echo the warmth of a timeless holiday gathering.
Amara at Paraiso invites guests to a waterfront Noche Buena celebration curated by James Beard Award–winning Chef Michael Schwartz and Executive Chef Gaston Yelicich. Holiday specials include puff pastry with heart of palm and shrimp, duck confit with charred grapes and Porto sauce, and Duroc pork chops over pear and apple purée. Festive desserts such as panettone bread pudding and eggnog custard tart accompany Santa’s Spritz, a seasonal cocktail brightened with cranberry, vanilla, lime, and sparkling wine. With a live band and sweeping bay views, the evening captures the joy of Miami’s coastal holiday traditions.
A Design District fixture for nearly two decades, Michael’s Genuine celebrates Christmas Eve with an ingredient-driven menu that speaks to the restaurant’s commitment to honest cooking. Specials include Pheasant and Chestnut Terrine with celery root salad, and Confit of Goose accompanied by roasted vegetables and a port wine sauce. Pastry Chef Marlena Bella’s Gingerbread Cake with eggnog filling and rum-soaked pears captures the nostalgia of the season, while the White Christmas cocktail adds a spirited touch through vodka, toasted coconut milk, coffee liqueur, and warming spices.
AVIV brings a distinctive holiday spirit to Miami Beach with a Chinese-inspired Christmas Eve celebration that blends comfort, creativity, and polished coastal ambiance. The evening begins with Kimchi and Scallion Latkes finished with sour cream and caviar, a playful nod to tradition that captures the restaurant’s flair for cross-cultural flavor. Guests can share generous mains such as Persian Fried Rice scented with saffron and brightened with pomegranate, a tender Smoked Duck paired with sweet and sour silan and bok choy olesh, or Kung Pao Pastrami enhanced with Szechuan spice and roasted peanuts. Desserts continue the festive mood through a Labneh Cheesecake layered with fig compote and red currant gel or a Chocolate Challah Bread Pudding softened with tahini ice cream. With dishes designed for gathering and storytelling, AVIV offers a warm, celebratory way to experience Christmas Eve at one of Miami’s most thoughtfully curated beachfront destinations.
The José Andrés Group brings Mediterranean coastal elegance to Andaz Miami Beach with a Christmas Eve prix fixe that marries refinement with a breezy beachfront setting. The menu features Foie Gras Terrine with fig compote and pistachio granola, Wagyu Beef Wellington with truffled duxelle and Pedro Ximenez au jus, and Panettone Bread Pudding paired with Grand Marnier ice cream. Aguasal’s indoor-outdoor design enhances the relaxed luxury of a holiday dinner by the sea.
Donna Mare’s Feast of the Seven Fishes embraces Italian holiday tradition through a four-course prix fixe. Octopus “alla Brace,” Risotto ai Frutti di Mare, and Branzino “al Cartoccio” reflect coastal influences, while a modern take on Cookies and Milk paired with creamy eggnog invites guests to end Christmas Eve on a playful, nostalgic note. Set within the Mediterranean ambiance of the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, the experience balances sophistication with warmth.
Holiday glamour takes center stage at J’Adore’s “12 Days of Christmas,” an immersive cabaret series that culminates on Christmas Eve. Each themed night offers its own theatrical flavor, ranging from Havana-inspired rhythms to 1980s South Beach nostalgia. The grand finale brings together a full orchestra, aerial performers, truffle-infused dishes, and a midnight champagne toast, creating a festive dining experience that feels cinematic in scale.
Altamura celebrates its first Christmas Eve with La Cena della Vigilia, a five-course menu honoring Italy’s traditional seafood feast. Guests enjoy dishes such as Arancini di Mare, Tonno Tonnato, lobster risotto with butternut squash and Certosino fondue, Faroe Islands salmon wrapped in leeks, and a Christmas Tree Cake layered with Sicilian pastry cream. The trattoria’s decor, prepared ahead of the holiday, enhances the sense of family tradition and seasonal joy.
A Christmas Eve celebration at Cafe La Trova highlights Cuban and Latin flavors through a family-style three-course menu. Guests experience every dish on offer, creating a communal holiday table shaped by chef-driven interpretations of Noche Buena classics. The setting, known for its lively energy and heritage-rich cocktail culture, adds warmth and character to the evening.
Beauty and the Butcher’s Christmas Eve menu delivers elegant, seasonal comfort with U-10 scallops over beet purée and citrus, followed by a half rack of lamb presented with English purée, charred carrots, mint gremolata, pomegranate glaze, and toasted pistachios. The dishes feel both festive and meticulously crafted, offering a refined yet heartfelt close to the holiday dining landscape.
