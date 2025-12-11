Miami’s Most Luxurious Christmas Eve Dining Experiences 2025

AVIV brings a distinctive holiday spirit to Miami Beach with a Chinese-inspired Christmas Eve celebration that blends comfort, creativity, and polished coastal ambiance. The evening begins with Kimchi and Scallion Latkes finished with sour cream and caviar, a playful nod to tradition that captures the restaurant’s flair for cross-cultural flavor. Guests can share generous mains such as Persian Fried Rice scented with saffron and brightened with pomegranate, a tender Smoked Duck paired with sweet and sour silan and bok choy olesh, or Kung Pao Pastrami enhanced with Szechuan spice and roasted peanuts. Desserts continue the festive mood through a Labneh Cheesecake layered with fig compote and red currant gel or a Chocolate Challah Bread Pudding softened with tahini ice cream. With dishes designed for gathering and storytelling, AVIV offers a warm, celebratory way to experience Christmas Eve at one of Miami’s most thoughtfully curated beachfront destinations.