BACARDÍ Brings Coquito Culture to Miami with a Holiday Showdown Celebrating the City’s Top Bartenders
A Caribbean Holiday Tradition Takes Center Stage in Miami
December in Miami has its own rhythm, and this year BACARDÍ Rum is giving it a distinctly Caribbean accent. The brand is hosting the Holiday Coquito Competition Final Showdown, presented by Tales of the Cocktail, inviting the city to celebrate one of Puerto Rico’s most cherished holiday traditions through the lens of Miami’s bar scene.
Taking place on Tuesday, December 17 from 7 to 10 PM at Pier 5, the event brings together some of Miami’s most recognizable bartenders and venues for a spirited evening centered on Coquito, the creamy, coconut-forward holiday cocktail that defines the season across the Caribbean and beyond.
Miami’s Bartenders Reinterpret Coquito
The competition puts creativity front and center. Bartenders from leading Miami restaurants and bars will debut their own limited-time interpretations of Coquito, each crafted with BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho. Guests will be invited to sample every version, vote for their favorite recipe, and take part in the energy of a live showdown that feels equal parts tasting event and cultural celebration.
At the end of the night, one bartender will earn a prize that extends well beyond Miami. The winner will secure a trip to Casa BACARDÍ in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they will continue refining their Coquito craft at one of the world’s most iconic rum destinations.
The Competing Miami Bars and Restaurants
This year’s lineup reflects the diversity and personality of Miami’s cocktail culture. Participating venues include:
Each brings its own point of view to the table, ensuring a wide range of flavors and interpretations rooted in the same holiday classic.
A Free Event with a Festive Payoff
The Coquito Competition Final is open to the public, with guests simply required to RSVP in advance and select the Miami event when registering. Tickets are free, and so are the drinks, making it one of the most accessible holiday events on the city’s calendar.
The format encourages exploration and conversation. Guests move between stations, compare notes, and cast votes, all while soaking in the communal energy that defines Coquito season.
Why Coquito Matters
Coquito is more than a drink, it’s a tradition. Across Puerto Rico and Caribbean communities worldwide, families guard their own versions of the recipe, passing them down year after year. While each household adds its own nuance, the foundation remains consistent: coconut richness, warming spice, and a smooth rum base.
BACARDÍ has long been associated with the drink, continuing to serve as the essential rum for this seasonal staple. The brand’s connection to Coquito has made it a fixture at holiday tables, embraced by cultural tastemakers including supermodel Joan Smalls.
The Classic BACARDÍ Coquito Recipe
For those inspired to bring the tradition home, BACARDÍ shared its classic Coquito recipe, designed for easy preparation and generous holiday pouring.
Ingredients
1 L bottle BACARDÍ Superior Rum
15 oz cream of coconut
14 oz condensed milk
12 oz evaporated milk
2 tbsp vanilla extract
Cinnamon to taste
Method
Pour all ingredients into a bowl and mix.
Refrigerate until chilled.
Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon or a cinnamon stick.
The result is a smooth, festive drink that captures the essence of the season.
A Ready-to-Serve Option for the Holidays
For hosts short on time, BACARDÍ Ready to Serve Coquito has returned for the holidays. Bottled with a painted label designed to help reduce plastic waste, it offers the familiar flavor of homemade Coquito in a format suited for gifting and entertaining. The suggested retail price is $17.99, positioning it as an easy addition to holiday gatherings.
Closing Thoughts
The Holiday Coquito Competition Final Showdown underscores why Miami feels like a natural home for Caribbean traditions. With top bartenders, free tastings, and a prize rooted in rum heritage, BACARDÍ’s event blends culture, creativity, and community into one celebratory night. As Coquito season unfolds, Pier 5 becomes the place where Miami raises a glass to tradition, talent, and the warmth of the holidays.
