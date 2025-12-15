Where to Brunch on Christmas Day in Miami 2025

Christmas Day brunch in Miami is a moment designed for long tables, celebratory pours, and menus that lean festive without losing their sense of place. Across the city, luxury hotels and chef-driven restaurants open their doors on December 25 with brunch experiences that feel intentional, indulgent, and worthy of the holiday itself. Whether you are celebrating with family, gathering with friends, or simply looking to make the most of a rare day off, these 10 destinations deliver Christmas Day brunch with style and substance.
Luma takes the top spot with a Christmas Day brunch that reflects the scale and refinement of The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne’s recent transformation. Served from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM, the curated brunch highlights Italian-inspired holiday dishes, including fresh pastas, roasted specialties, seafood, and festive sweets. Light-filled interiors, coastal design details, and seasonal décor create an elegant setting for family gatherings, while coastal wines, classic cocktails, and house specialties complete the experience. Pricing is $195 per adult and $79 per child ages 2 to 12, reinforcing Luma’s position as the most elevated brunch on Christmas Day.
Isabelle’s delivers a grand Christmas Day brunch designed for lingering celebrations. Served from 11:30 AM to 4 PM, the experience features expansive stations showcasing breakfast favorites, omelets, carving selections, charcuterie and cheeses, a seafood raw bar, and a polished dessert display. Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys are available for an additional $35++. Priced at $155++ per adult and $79++ per child ages 5 to 12, the brunch balances abundance with the refined service expected from a Ritz-Carlton dining room.
Sadelle’s Coconut Grove brings its unmistakable holiday buzz to Christmas Day with an open-door approach that feels both celebratory and effortless. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Major Food Group favorite serves its full à la carte menu, inviting guests to settle in and graze at their own pace. Signature bagel towers arrive stacked and scene-stealing, paired with sliced-to-order salmon and classic accompaniments that encourage sharing. Chopped salads, towering triple-decker sandwiches, and comfort-forward staples round out a menu that balances polish with familiarity. Set along Mary Street in the heart of Coconut Grove, Sadelle’s offers a Christmas Day brunch and lunch that trades formality for energy, making it an ideal stop for a relaxed yet refined holiday meal.
Aguasal’s Christmas Day brunch blends culinary pedigree with a relaxed beachfront rhythm. Served from noon to 4 PM, the brunch begins with fresh juices and table-shared viennoiserie, granola parfaits, tropical fruits, and chef-selected cheeses and charcuterie. The seafood spread includes oysters, poached shrimp, American caviar, and cocktail claws, followed by carving stations featuring prime rib with rosemary au jus and salt-crusted salmon finished with Champagne beurre blanc, braised orange, and fennel. A classic Bûche de Noël brings the meal to a festive close. Pricing starts at $120+ per adult, with an option to add all-you-can-drink Taittinger or La Fête rosé for $160+.
EDGE Brasserie approaches Christmas Day brunch with scale and versatility. Served from 11:30 AM to 5 PM, the brunch showcases an extravagant spread of fresh seafood, handcrafted pastas, brunch favorites, and holiday-inspired creations from the culinary team. Priced at $175 per person, guests may enhance the experience with bottomless sparkling wines and festive cocktails, turning the afternoon into a relaxed yet celebratory affair inside one of Miami’s most established hotel dining rooms.
Donna Mare’s Holiday Pajama Breakfast with Santa offers a festive, family-forward take on Christmas Day brunch. From 7 AM to noon, guests are welcomed to a seaside celebration featuring holiday story time, seasonal music, and photos with Santa. The buffet highlights Donna Mare’s Italian influence, including a Festive Frutti di Mare Station with shrimp cocktail and smoked fish, maple-glazed ham, peppercorn-crusted roast beef with Béarnaise, made-to-order omelets, waffles, and a generous spread of pastries, sweets, and holiday treats. Priced at $55 per guest, the experience blends tradition, hospitality, and thoughtful detail.
Mareva1939 offers a more relaxed yet elegant Christmas Day brunch framed by the charm of Miami Beach’s Art Deco era. Breakfast is served from 7 AM to 11 AM and includes freshly baked pastries, fluffy pancakes, seasonal fruit bowls, creamy oatmeal, and savory staples such as omelettes, avocado toast, and a classic smoked salmon platter. Guests can pair their brunch with a Bloody Mary, mimosa, or Chismosa, a passion fruit–forward twist on the classic mimosa. Indoor seating and terrace tables overlooking The National Hotel’s infinity pool add a tranquil holiday backdrop.
The Strand delivers a Christmas Day brunch that is refined yet approachable. Served from noon to 3 PM, the à la carte menu features highlights such as Lobster Benedict with brandied North Atlantic lobster, Joyce Farms fried chicken and biscuits, Scottish smoked salmon plateau, and the signature C 1958 Smash Burger Luxe. Bottomless mimosas are available for $40, making this a flexible option for those seeking elevated dishes without committing to a full buffet experience.
Mayfair Grill’s Christmas Day brunch runs from 10 AM to 3 PM and centers on ingredient-driven comfort with a festive edge. The menu includes Iberico steak and eggs, short rib hash, gingerbread French toast, key lime pancakes, and house-made seasonal pastries and granola. The experience feels polished yet relaxed, appealing to guests looking for thoughtful cooking rather than large-scale production.
Rounding out the list is the North Pole Breakfast at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, hosted in the grand ballroom. This festive holiday experience includes breakfast favorites, holiday-themed arts and crafts, photos with Santa, a gingerbread house building station, and bottomless bubbly and Bloody Marys for adults. Highlights include an artisanal doughnut wall, fresh baked holiday pastries, and a hot chocolate bar. Priced at $95++ per adult and $65++ per child ages 5 to 12, the North Pole Breakfast prioritizes holiday joy and family traditions.
