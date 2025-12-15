Where to Brunch on Christmas Day in Miami 2025

Food and Drink

Christmas Day brunch in Miami is a moment designed for long tables, celebratory pours, and menus that lean festive without losing their sense of place. Across the city, luxury hotels and chef-driven restaurants open their doors on December 25 with brunch experiences that feel intentional, indulgent, and worthy of the holiday itself. Whether you are celebrating with family, gathering with friends, or simply looking to make the most of a rare day off, these 10 destinations deliver Christmas Day brunch with style and substance.

1. Luma at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Luma restaurant interior at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne with marble tables and coastal design
Luma’s light-filled dining room sets the stage for an elevated Christmas Day brunch at The Ritz-Carlton Key BiscaynePhoto Courtesy of Ricardo Mejia, Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne

Luma takes the top spot with a Christmas Day brunch that reflects the scale and refinement of The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne’s recent transformation. Served from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM, the curated brunch highlights Italian-inspired holiday dishes, including fresh pastas, roasted specialties, seafood, and festive sweets. Light-filled interiors, coastal design details, and seasonal décor create an elegant setting for family gatherings, while coastal wines, classic cocktails, and house specialties complete the experience. Pricing is $195 per adult and $79 per child ages 2 to 12, reinforcing Luma’s position as the most elevated brunch on Christmas Day.

2. Isabelle’s Coconut Grove at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove

Outdoor dining courtyard at Isabelle’s Coconut Grove with greenery, wooden tables, and white chairs
Isabelle’s lush courtyard sets the scene for a leisurely Christmas Day brunch at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut GrovePhoto Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove

Isabelle’s delivers a grand Christmas Day brunch designed for lingering celebrations. Served from 11:30 AM to 4 PM, the experience features expansive stations showcasing breakfast favorites, omelets, carving selections, charcuterie and cheeses, a seafood raw bar, and a polished dessert display. Bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys are available for an additional $35++. Priced at $155++ per adult and $79++ per child ages 5 to 12, the brunch balances abundance with the refined service expected from a Ritz-Carlton dining room.

3. Sadelle’s Coconut Grove

Breakfast dishes served at Sadelle’s Coconut Grove during Christmas Day brunch
A classic Sadelle’s Coconut Grove breakfast spread sets the tone for a festive Christmas Day brunchPhoto Courtesy of Sadelle’s Coconut Grove

Sadelle’s Coconut Grove brings its unmistakable holiday buzz to Christmas Day with an open-door approach that feels both celebratory and effortless. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Major Food Group favorite serves its full à la carte menu, inviting guests to settle in and graze at their own pace. Signature bagel towers arrive stacked and scene-stealing, paired with sliced-to-order salmon and classic accompaniments that encourage sharing. Chopped salads, towering triple-decker sandwiches, and comfort-forward staples round out a menu that balances polish with familiarity. Set along Mary Street in the heart of Coconut Grove, Sadelle’s offers a Christmas Day brunch and lunch that trades formality for energy, making it an ideal stop for a relaxed yet refined holiday meal.

4. Aguasal by José Andrés Group

Plated seafood entrée with salmon, sauce, and herbs at Aguasal inside Andaz Miami Beach
A refined seafood dish anchors the Christmas Day brunch menu at Aguasal by José Andrés GroupPhoto Courtesy of Andaz Miami Beach

Aguasal’s Christmas Day brunch blends culinary pedigree with a relaxed beachfront rhythm. Served from noon to 4 PM, the brunch begins with fresh juices and table-shared viennoiserie, granola parfaits, tropical fruits, and chef-selected cheeses and charcuterie. The seafood spread includes oysters, poached shrimp, American caviar, and cocktail claws, followed by carving stations featuring prime rib with rosemary au jus and salt-crusted salmon finished with Champagne beurre blanc, braised orange, and fennel. A classic Bûche de Noël brings the meal to a festive close. Pricing starts at $120+ per adult, with an option to add all-you-can-drink Taittinger or La Fête rosé for $160+.

5. EDGE Brasserie

Tower of champagne coupe glasses on a marble table at EDGE Brasserie in Miami.
Stacked coupe glasses set the tone for a festive, champagne-forward Christmas Day brunch at EDGE BrasseriePhoto Courtesy of EDGE Brasserie

EDGE Brasserie approaches Christmas Day brunch with scale and versatility. Served from 11:30 AM to 5 PM, the brunch showcases an extravagant spread of fresh seafood, handcrafted pastas, brunch favorites, and holiday-inspired creations from the culinary team. Priced at $175 per person, guests may enhance the experience with bottomless sparkling wines and festive cocktails, turning the afternoon into a relaxed yet celebratory affair inside one of Miami’s most established hotel dining rooms.

6. Donna Mare Italian Chophouse

Wood-fired Margherita-style pizza served on a white plate at Donna Mare restaurant
Donna Mare’s wood-fired pizza reflects the restaurant’s Italian roots during its festive holiday brunch celebrationPhoto Courtesy of Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

Donna Mare’s Holiday Pajama Breakfast with Santa offers a festive, family-forward take on Christmas Day brunch. From 7 AM to noon, guests are welcomed to a seaside celebration featuring holiday story time, seasonal music, and photos with Santa. The buffet highlights Donna Mare’s Italian influence, including a Festive Frutti di Mare Station with shrimp cocktail and smoked fish, maple-glazed ham, peppercorn-crusted roast beef with Béarnaise, made-to-order omelets, waffles, and a generous spread of pastries, sweets, and holiday treats. Priced at $55 per guest, the experience blends tradition, hospitality, and thoughtful detail.

7. Mareva1939

Brunch bowl with fried eggs, prosciutto, fries, and herbs served at Mareva1939
Mareva1939’s Christmas Day brunch highlights classic breakfast favorites with a refined Art Deco touchPhoto Courtesy of The National Hotel Miami Beach

Mareva1939 offers a more relaxed yet elegant Christmas Day brunch framed by the charm of Miami Beach’s Art Deco era. Breakfast is served from 7 AM to 11 AM and includes freshly baked pastries, fluffy pancakes, seasonal fruit bowls, creamy oatmeal, and savory staples such as omelettes, avocado toast, and a classic smoked salmon platter. Guests can pair their brunch with a Bloody Mary, mimosa, or Chismosa, a passion fruit–forward twist on the classic mimosa. Indoor seating and terrace tables overlooking The National Hotel’s infinity pool add a tranquil holiday backdrop.

8. The Strand at Carillon Miami

Brunch table set with wine, cocktails, and plated dishes inside The Strand dining room
The Strand’s Christmas Day brunch pairs ocean views with an elevated à la carte menuPhoto Courtesy of The Strand at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

The Strand delivers a Christmas Day brunch that is refined yet approachable. Served from noon to 3 PM, the à la carte menu features highlights such as Lobster Benedict with brandied North Atlantic lobster, Joyce Farms fried chicken and biscuits, Scottish smoked salmon plateau, and the signature C 1958 Smash Burger Luxe. Bottomless mimosas are available for $40, making this a flexible option for those seeking elevated dishes without committing to a full buffet experience.

9. Mayfair Grill

Holiday brunch table at Mayfair Grill with shared plates, cocktails, and pastries
Mayfair Grill’s Christmas Day brunch highlights ingredient-driven dishes in a polished dining roomPhoto Courtesy of Mayfair Grill

Mayfair Grill’s Christmas Day brunch runs from 10 AM to 3 PM and centers on ingredient-driven comfort with a festive edge. The menu includes Iberico steak and eggs, short rib hash, gingerbread French toast, key lime pancakes, and house-made seasonal pastries and granola. The experience feels polished yet relaxed, appealing to guests looking for thoughtful cooking rather than large-scale production.

10. The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami North Pole Breakfast

Rounding out the list is the North Pole Breakfast at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, hosted in the grand ballroom. This festive holiday experience includes breakfast favorites, holiday-themed arts and crafts, photos with Santa, a gingerbread house building station, and bottomless bubbly and Bloody Marys for adults. Highlights include an artisanal doughnut wall, fresh baked holiday pastries, and a hot chocolate bar. Priced at $95++ per adult and $65++ per child ages 5 to 12, the North Pole Breakfast prioritizes holiday joy and family traditions.

Christmas Day brunch in Miami reflects the city’s ability to celebrate with intention. Whether defined by sweeping buffets, chef-driven menus, or family-focused traditions, these 10 destinations offer ways to mark the holiday around a table set with care, flavor, and a sense of occasion.
