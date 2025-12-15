Where to Brunch on Christmas Day in Miami 2025

Sadelle’s Coconut Grove brings its unmistakable holiday buzz to Christmas Day with an open-door approach that feels both celebratory and effortless. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Major Food Group favorite serves its full à la carte menu, inviting guests to settle in and graze at their own pace. Signature bagel towers arrive stacked and scene-stealing, paired with sliced-to-order salmon and classic accompaniments that encourage sharing. Chopped salads, towering triple-decker sandwiches, and comfort-forward staples round out a menu that balances polish with familiarity. Set along Mary Street in the heart of Coconut Grove, Sadelle’s offers a Christmas Day brunch and lunch that trades formality for energy, making it an ideal stop for a relaxed yet refined holiday meal.