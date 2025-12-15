Where to Dine in Fort Lauderdale This Christmas 2025

Food and Drink

Christmas in Fort Lauderdale carries a sense of ceremony that feels distinctly its own. The city’s most refined dining rooms lean into the season with special menus, celebratory cocktails, and settings that encourage lingering over the table. Some restaurants spotlight chef-driven tasting experiences, others embrace long-standing holiday traditions, but each offers a reason to make reservations rather than cook at home.

1. MAASS

Elegant bar and dining room interior at MAASS in the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale
MAASS at the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale sets a refined tone for holiday diningPhoto Credit: Ruben Cabrera

At the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, MAASS approaches the holidays with quiet confidence and thoughtful refinement. ChristMAASS unfolds either at the Chef’s Counter or in the dining room, where seasonal ingredients are handled with precision and restraint. The experience balances elevated technique with warm service, creating a Christmas meal that feels celebratory without excess. Refined touches, coastal influences, and an elegant dining room make MAASS the most polished holiday destination on this list.

2. Daniel’s, A Florida Steakhouse

Daniel’s Beef Wellington
Daniel’s Beef WellingtonPhoto Credit: The Louis Collection

Recognized by the MICHELIN Guide, Daniel’s brings a sense of occasion to Christmas dining through its holiday-inspired 12 Days of Christmas menu, served alongside the full à la carte selection. Dishes such as Australian Cobungra Station Wagyu Beef Wellington, Black Winter Truffle Churros, and Cranberry Pistachio Cheesecake capture the indulgent spirit of the season. Backed by an award-winning wine program and Gioia Hospitality’s seasoned leadership team, Daniel’s delivers Christmas dinners that feel both festive and impeccably executed.

3. Takato

Dining room interior at Takato inside the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach
Takato offers a serene, ocean-adjacent setting for refined holiday diningPhoto Credit: Javier Hurtado, Courtesy of Takato

Located inside the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, Takato blends Japanese and Korean culinary traditions into a serene, ocean-adjacent holiday setting. For Christmas, Executive Chef Taek “Taka” Lee introduces a Dry-Aged Arctic Char served with cilantro and mint salad, a composed entrée that reflects the restaurant’s emphasis on balance and technique. Open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Takato offers a coastal escape that feels measured, elegant, and quietly celebratory.

4. Anthony’s Runway 84

Zuppa Di Pesce Fra Diavolo
Zuppa Di Pesce Fra DiavoloPhoto Credit: Jordan Braun, Courtesy of Anthony’s Runway 84

Few Fort Lauderdale restaurants embrace the holidays with as much personality as Anthony’s Runway 84. On Christmas Eve, the iconic Italian destination presents its annual Feast of Seven Fishes, served family-style and rooted in tradition. The menu includes classics such as Seafood Salad, Baked Clams Oreganata, and Zuppa di Pesce Fra Diavolo. Festive cocktails like the Gingerbread Old Fashioned and Candy Cane Lane Martini add to the mood, while elaborate holiday décor transforms the dining room into a seasonal showpiece.

5. STEAK 954

STEAK 954 table spread
STEAK 954 table spread Photo Credit: Erika Rojas, Courtesy of STEAK 954

At W Fort Lauderdale, STEAK 954 marks Christmas with both brunch and dinner service, offering a menu that balances comfort with elevated technique. Brunch highlights include Maple Bacon Cinnamon Buns and Braised Wagyu Short Ribs and Eggs, while dinner features Shrimp Fra Diavolo, Wagyu Beef Meatballs, Herb-Crusted Filet, and Wild-Caught Turbot finished with black truffles and lemon beurre blanc. The sleek oceanfront setting reinforces the celebratory feel of the day.

6. La Fuga

La Fuga hotel meeting room
La Fuga hotel meeting roomPhoto Courtesy of La Fuga

La Fuga celebrates Christmas Eve with a coastal Italian Feast of Seven Fishes curated by Executive Chef Michael Mayer. Served à la carte, the menu spans oysters baked with pancetta and Sambuca, Scampi Fra Diavolo, grilled octopus, Linguine alle Vongole, and a generous Cioppino layered with seafood and spicy tomato broth. Guests may also order from the regular dinner menu, making La Fuga a versatile option for those seeking both tradition and choice.

7. Vitolo

Vitolo's Sala Arco
Vitolo's Sala ArcoPhoto Credit: The Louis Collection

Also housed within the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach, Vitolo offers a family-forward Italian Christmas dining experience that emphasizes shared plates and classic flavors. Holiday dishes include Insalata di Mare, Prime Rib, and other seasonal specialties designed to encourage gathering around the table. The atmosphere leans warm and welcoming, making Vitolo a strong choice for those prioritizing connection and comfort during the holidays.

8. Burlock Coast

Interior of Burlock Coast at The Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale overlooking the ocean
Burlock Coast sets a relaxed, oceanfront stage for festive holiday diningPhoto Courtesy of Burlock Coast

At The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale, Burlock Coast hosts both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners with waterfront flair. Christmas Eve highlights include the Ultimate Raw Bar Tower, while Christmas Day introduces a curated three-course prix fixe featuring Creamy Mushroom Soup, Slow-Cooked Beef Short Ribs, and Sticky Toffee Pudding. Guided by Executive Chef Adrienne Grenier, the experience balances festive indulgence with the relaxed elegance of a beachfront resort.

Fort Lauderdale’s holiday dining scene proves that Christmas celebrations do not need to follow a single script. Whether the occasion calls for Michelin-recognized precision, long-standing Italian traditions, or a festive waterfront feast, these restaurants offer thoughtful ways to mark the season around a well-set table.
