Where to Dine in Fort Lauderdale This Christmas 2025

At the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, MAASS approaches the holidays with quiet confidence and thoughtful refinement. ChristMAASS unfolds either at the Chef’s Counter or in the dining room, where seasonal ingredients are handled with precision and restraint. The experience balances elevated technique with warm service, creating a Christmas meal that feels celebratory without excess. Refined touches, coastal influences, and an elegant dining room make MAASS the most polished holiday destination on this list.