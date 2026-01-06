Cheers to Sundance: Inside Ketel One’s Official Cocktail Lineup for Film Festival Season

As awards season begins its annual ascent, few events set the tone quite like the Sundance Film Festival. Equal parts cultural touchstone and creative proving ground, Sundance has long been where storytelling takes center stage. This year, Ketel One Vodka steps into the spotlight with its Official Sundance Film Festival Cocktail Lineup, a trio of thoughtfully composed drinks that balance cinematic inspiration with winter-ready comfort.
Designed to complement evenings spent discussing standout screenings and long days in Park City, the lineup leans into sophistication without excess. Each cocktail tells its own story, drawing from film history, seasonal flavors, and the kind of quiet indulgence that feels right when snow is on the ground and conversation runs long.
A returning favorite and the Spirit Advisor’s holiday go-to, Après Noir offers a nuanced take on the classic Espresso Martini. Built on Ketel One Oranje, this version introduces seasonal spice and bright citrus, creating a sip that feels rich yet composed rather than heavy. It is the kind of cocktail that works just as well fireside as it does during a late-night post-screening debrief.
1 ½ oz Ketel One Oranje
½ oz Mr Black Coffee Liqueur
½ oz cinnamon syrup
1 ½ oz espresso or cold brew
Orange peel wrapped around a cinnamon stick
For every liter of 1:1 simple syrup, steep 20 grams cassia cinnamon sticks or chunks and 20 grams ceylon cinnamon sticks, broken up, in warm syrup for 20 minutes covered. Do not allow it to boil. Strain, cool, and refrigerate.
Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice
Shake well and strain into a chilled coupe glass
Wrap orange peel around cinnamon stick
Place garnish
Inspired by The Great Gatsby, the Green Light Martini leans into classic Hollywood allure with a fresh, herbaceous edge. The cocktail combines Ketel One Vodka with lime, mint, and a measured touch of Green Chartreuse, finished with sparkling wine for lift. The result feels celebratory without being flashy, making it well suited for opening night toasts and polished evening gatherings.
1 ½ oz Ketel One Vodka
¾ oz fresh lime juice
¼ oz Green Chartreuse
½ oz mint simple syrup
1 oz chilled sparkling wine
Shake all ingredients except sparkling wine and pour into a chilled coupe
Top with chilled sparkling wine
A nod to Park City winters, Sweater Weather reimagines boozy hot cocoa through a more considered lens. Ketel One Vodka meets oat milk, vanilla chocolate, and raspberry liqueur, layered with warming spices and a subtle savory note. The cocktail feels indulgent yet balanced, designed for slow sipping after a full day of screenings.
1 ¼ oz Ketel One
¾ oz raspberry liqueur, Mathilde will work in a pinch, Clear Creek is better
10 oz regular Oatly oat milk
25 grams Lococo Lux Vanilla chocolate
10 grams Cambodian black peppercorn
1 gram whole white cardamom pod
2 grams sea salt
Blend until homogeneous
Heat oat milk and combine all ingredients
Froth with a hand mixer
Dust top of cocoa with spice blend
Garnish with toasted marshmallow on a skewer
Ketel One’s Sundance Film Festival cocktail lineup reflects a broader shift in how festival culture is experienced. These are drinks designed for conversation, atmosphere, and intention rather than spectacle. Each serves as a reminder that great cocktails, like great films, succeed when craft and restraint work together.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.