A Highlands-Inspired Watch Party for Season 4 Premiere Night of The Traitors, Scotch Cocktails Worth Plotting Over

With cloaks draped, fires lit, and betrayals already simmering, the Mafia-themed game show, The Traitors, returns for Season 4 on Thursday, January 8. Once again filmed at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, the series leans heavily into atmosphere, tension, and the slow burn of alliances forming and falling apart. It also presents the perfect reason to host a watch party that embraces the show’s dramatic tone rather than resisting it.