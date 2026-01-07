Ezio’s Opens in North Beach, Signaling a New Dining Era for Miami Beach’s Rising NoBe District
Miami Beach’s North Beach, often referred to as NoBe, is entering a new phase. Long defined by its residential appeal and slower pace, the neighborhood is now seeing a wave of luxury condominium development that is reshaping both its skyline and its identity. As new residents arrive, destination dining is following close behind. The opening of Ezio’s marks a pivotal moment in that evolution.
Now open as of December 19 on the ground floor of Lefferts’ newly completed luxury condominium tower, 72 Park, Ezio’s is the Italian-inspired steak and seafood restaurant from the acclaimed team behind New York’s iconic Roberta’s. Its arrival transforms a residential address into a social anchor and positions NoBe as Miami Beach’s next dining frontier.
A Celebrated Culinary Team Arrives in NoBe
Ezio’s is led by co-owners Brandon Hoy and Carlo Mirarchi, the creative forces behind Roberta’s, the New York City pizzeria recognized by The New York Times as one of The 22 Best Pizza Places in New York Right Now and by Robb Report as one of The 100 Greatest American Restaurants of the 21st Century. The Roberta’s portfolio now spans multiple New York locations, fast-casual outposts in Nashville and Studio City, and full-service restaurants in Singapore and Los Angeles.
Named in tribute to Mirarchi’s father, Ezio’s is rooted in the traditions of Italian hospitality while embracing the expectations of a contemporary Miami dining room. The restaurant introduces a polished yet welcoming experience that reflects both lineage and location.
Italian Tradition, Interpreted Through a Miami Lens
Under the direction of Executive Chef Mirarchi, the menu is structured around starters, raw bar selections, housemade pastas, specialties, and a hand-selected dry-aged steak and chop program. The approach prioritizes high-quality ingredients, local sourcing, and a sense of generosity that feels consistent throughout the meal.
The raw bar highlights coastal offerings such as Stone Crab Claws and Wild-Caught Fin Fish Crudo, underscoring the restaurant’s commitment to regional seafood. Starters include Wagyu Carpaccio with husk cherries and caviar, alongside Honey Mango paired with prosciutto.
Housemade pastas form the heart of the menu, with dishes like Linguine Cacio e Pepe finished with winter truffle and Pappardelle with braised veal and parmigiano reggiano. The dry-aged program, spanning both lamb and beef, is a defining feature of the restaurant and commands attention without excess.
Signature cuts include a 55 day dry-aged 16-ounce Kansas City Steak, a 30 day dry-aged 30-ounce Double Cut Saddle of Lamb with mint jelly, a 90 day dry-aged 30-ounce Bone-In Wagyu Strip Steak, and a 90 day dry-aged 30-ounce Grass Fed Vintage Beef.
Cocktails, Martinis, and a Deep Global Wine List
Ezio’s beverage program mirrors the ambition of its food menu. Cocktails balance classic structure with playful refinement, including the Honeydew Spritz made with Ford’s gin, Italicus, honeydew juice, lime, ginger, agave, Prosecco, edible flower, and finger lime caviar. The Alpine Italian Boulevard combines Basil Hayden Dark Rye, Campari, Achillea, amontillado sherry, honey foam, and Herbs de Provence.
The tableside martini program invites customization, allowing guests to enhance their drinks with additions like caviar and oysters. Options include the ‘Cini Tini with Truman Vodka, Ford’s Gin, olive brine, fire tincture, Bordiga Extra Dirty Vermouth, and Nardello pepper, as well as a Basil Martini featuring olive oil-infused gin, sage-infused vermouth, saline, and olive oil drops.
An expansive wine list of more than 110 labels spans Italy, France, Portugal, Argentina, and California, with representation from regions including Bordeaux-St Julien, Sicily, Champagne, Mendoza, and Napa Valley. Selections are available by the glass or bottle, offering flexibility without sacrificing depth.
A Dining Room Designed for Long Evenings
The design of Ezio’s channels the energy of a large dinner party shared among family and friends. Dark wood, veined stone, velvet textures, and warm, low lighting create a setting that nods to classic steakhouse traditions. Burgundy bistro banquettes line the room beneath low-hanging pendants, while tablecloths carry the lived-in charm of sauce and red wine stains.
Bold Italian art is paired with locally based works, and subtle references to Miami’s Art Deco and Postmodern heritage appear throughout the millwork. The result is a space that feels layered, social, and comfortably indulgent.
North Beach’s Next Chapter
Ezio’s arrival reflects a broader transformation underway in North Beach. Developed by Lefferts, a New York-based real estate company with a portfolio exceeding three million square feet of mixed-use space and more than $1.5 billion invested, 72 Park is one of several projects contributing to the area’s reinvention. Since expanding to South Florida in 2019, Lefferts has made significant investments aimed at revitalizing NoBe through luxury residential and retail development.
