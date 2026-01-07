Ezio’s Opens in North Beach, Signaling a New Dining Era for Miami Beach’s Rising NoBe District

Ezio’s is led by co-owners Brandon Hoy and Carlo Mirarchi, the creative forces behind Roberta’s, the New York City pizzeria recognized by The New York Times as one of The 22 Best Pizza Places in New York Right Now and by Robb Report as one of The 100 Greatest American Restaurants of the 21st Century. The Roberta’s portfolio now spans multiple New York locations, fast-casual outposts in Nashville and Studio City, and full-service restaurants in Singapore and Los Angeles.