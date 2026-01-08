A Feast Under the Swaying Palms: Inside the 18th Annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival
A shimmering star on the South Florida culinary scene, the highly anticipated annual Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival again led off the seasonal parade of South Florida epicurean events in high style with a plethora of new flavors, features and sizzle.
Far more than a celebration of elevated gastronomic fare, the annual festival brings together world class culinary talent, local restaurants, hotels and culinary-related establishments, celebrated vintners and gourmets from across the country for an enlightened exploration of the limitless possibilities of food.
Whether for celebrated classic masterpieces, family comfort food or boundary-pushing taste explorations the event testifies to the joy of people gathering, sampling and savoring together.
This year the festival delivered on that promise with 22 distinctive events offering something for everyone--from intimate seated dinners, energetic walk-around tastings and pulsating evening parties to family-friendly brunches. By the conclusion of the four-day extravaganza, it had showcased more than 50 restaurants, 100 wineries and numerous stellar celebrity chefs who included Robert Irvine, Maneet Chauhan, Daniel Boulud, Mike Lata, and Karen Akunowicz, each adding their signature festival flair.
Elegant Dinners Shine with Star Power
A highlight of the event every year is its intimate seated dinners presided over by well-known chefs in iconic Palm Beach venues. While festival-goers could choose from a roster of offerings, standouts included:
The Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach--already the pinnacle of coastal glamour—saw rising star Chef de Cuisine Diego Soriano taking center stage at Florie’s. He was joined by award-winning chef Michael Schwartz in a special collaborative five-course feast. Each artfully plated course was paired with world-class Napa Valley wines from Taub Family Vineyards, turning every sip and bite into an unforgettable experience.
Celebrated Aioli became the setting for a creative culinary collaboration between chef Michael Hackman and award-winning chefs Mason Hereford, Stephanie Izard and Jonathon Sawyer. Inventive flavors and refined culinary techniques delivered an exceptional experience in the restaurant’s intimate, inviting space.
Signature Events: Perennial Pleasers
Always popular signature events bring Festival-goers back time and time again—and this year was no exception. Afterall, tamper with success?
Returning this year was Daniel & Friends— a long-standing festival favorite that features the culinary talents of legendary Daniel Boulud and a host of supporting chefs who prepare an exquisite walk-around tasting brunch. Both time-honored mid-morning classics and innovative creations are complemented by curated wines from top vineyards and handcrafted cocktails. Mixing and mingling in Café Boulud’s colorful garden courtyard was also on the menu to round out a lazy, luxurious Palm Beach morning.
A Night at The Ben presented by National Geographic Expeditions returned as a not-to-be-missed evening of epicurean exploration on the scenic waterfront lawn at The Ben, Autograph Collection. The stylish walk-around tasting, in a winter wonderland setting (at least as wintery as Palm Beach can get), showcased the talents of host chef Daniel Pundik, and a roster of guest celebrity chefs. Distinctive chef-crafted tasting stations, accompanied by expertly paired wines and champagnes and inventive cocktails rounded out the menu for a special holiday evening.
These events were complemented by a roster of additional longtime favorites.
More is on the Menu: Buzz-Worthy New Events
With a burgeoning list of dedicated attendees always looking for more, innovation was on the event menu. This year saw the introduction of a variety of new experiences catering to an increasingly diverse audience.
The first-ever walk-around tasting at acclaimed Oceano in Lake Worth proved that many believe variety is the spice of life. The event quickly sold out almost immediately after it was offered.
Four popular chefs delivered tempting offerings for a roaming feast that ranged from Latin-inspired fare to Southern comfort to au courant coastal cuisine.
Guests nibbled and imbibed on exceptional wines and craft cocktails as they sauntered lazily between the restaurant’s indoor dining room and outdoor patio, enjoying good food and good conversation on a warm, breezy Florida afternoon.
Adding a fun and festive twist to the fesitial was Par-Tee at The Park presented by The Ice Cream Club. The afternoon outdoor event featured gourmet bites, lawn games, live music and the nonchalance of a leisurely Palm Beach Day. Highlights included lobster sliders, artisanal ice cream flights and rosé spritzes—all served up under striped cabanas.
A Grand Tasting Lives Up to Its Name
The 18th annual GEICO Grand Tasting presented by The Palm Beaches shined as the grand finale, attracting more than 2,500 guests to indulge in dishes served by more than 50 top local chefs and restaurants alongside over 120 world-class wineries, craft spirits and interactive culinary moments.
The popular Grand Chef Throwdown competition kept the attention of revelers as celebrity chef judges Maneet Chauhan, Tiffany Faison and Robert Irvine awarded the winner, Glenn Rogers Jr., chef and owner of Eleva8ted Catering, with a $10,000 check for the non-profit Community Classroom Project in Delray Beach.
A Wine Lover’s Playground
The Festival’s ongoing partnership with Wine Spectator for the past several years supports an elevated beverage program, allowing the fruits of the vine to really shine. Only wines rated 90 points or higher are offered, with more than 100 selections poured at the Grand Tasting alone. Vintners included a carefully curated mix of boutique producers, legacy estates and new-world innovators. Enriching the experience, sommeliers and winemakers were often available to guide tastings and pairings at events.
Tasting and Pouring for a Purpose
With a portion of proceeds benefitting Els for Autism, the event demonstrates that well-prepared food can do more than just delight the palate. It can make an important difference in the lives of people in need. The Foundation is a nonprofit that serves individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families worldwide. This year, additional charitable efforts included fund raising for the Robert Irvine Foundation in support of service members, veterans, first responders and their families.
“The Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival continues to exemplify connection, creativity, and community. From the debut experiences to our most cherished events, this year truly captured the spirit of Palm Beach and the joy of sharing incredible cuisine and wine.”
David Sabin Festival Director
Sponsors Deserve Special Thanks
Top sponsors for the 2025 Festival included GEICO, Champagne Lanson, J.P. Morgan, National Geographic Expeditions, Terlato, Cadillac, Publix, Violife, Saratoga Water, The Palm Beaches, Creekstone Farms, LaCroix, Garrison Brothers Distillery, and Palm Beach Illustrated, among many others whose support helped bring the Festival to life.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.