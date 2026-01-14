A Celebrated SOBEWFF Weekend Unfolds at Eden Roc Miami Beach

Sacha Lichine, founder of Château d’Esclans, marks the 20th vintage of Whispering Angel with a seminar tracing the wine’s influence on modern rosé culture. Now recognized as the number one rosé and French wine in the United States, Whispering Angel anchors a tasting that includes rare and historic vintages. The experience culminates with wines from the celebrated Garrus vineyards, offering perspective on both evolution and longevity.