A Celebrated SOBEWFF Weekend Unfolds at Eden Roc Miami Beach

During this year’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival, Eden Roc Miami Beach steps into a central role, transforming its historic oceanfront setting into a gathering place for some of the festival’s most thoughtful and elevated programming. Across two carefully paced days, the property hosts an ambitious lineup that moves fluidly between intimate wine seminars, globally focused tastings, chef-driven dinners, and a celebratory garden cookout underscored by live music.
From landmark vineyards and innovative sake to bold culinary narratives and cultural homage, these events reflect Eden Roc’s long-standing commitment to excellence and its ability to balance legacy with modern energy.
Sacha Lichine, founder of Château d’Esclans, marks the 20th vintage of Whispering Angel with a seminar tracing the wine’s influence on modern rosé culture. Now recognized as the number one rosé and French wine in the United States, Whispering Angel anchors a tasting that includes rare and historic vintages. The experience culminates with wines from the celebrated Garrus vineyards, offering perspective on both evolution and longevity.
The Pio Cesare family leads a deep dive into Nebbiolo’s expression across the Langhe region, focusing on Barolo and Barbaresco. Guests explore the 2021 vintage through both traditional blends and single-vineyard bottlings, before concluding with Barolo Pio 2016. The tasting highlights aging potential while reinforcing the house’s balance between heritage and precision.
Hosted by RIEDEL, this interactive seminar examines how glass shape influences aroma, texture, and flavor. The WINEWINGS collection takes center stage, with its flat-bottom design and expanded surface area engineered to enhance perception. Guests experience firsthand how thoughtful glassware alters the way wine is experienced.
Ocean Social hosts a multi-course oceanfront dinner led by Chefs Esther Choi and Leah Cohen, known for Korean and Southeast Asian–inspired cuisine rooted in cultural storytelling. The evening brings together bold flavors and shared plates in a setting designed for connection, framed by Eden Roc’s beachfront backdrop.
This guided tasting moves through France’s key sparkling wine regions, including Bordeaux, Burgundy, and Champagne. Hosted by sommelier Omar Barbosa alongside Charles Malard, the seminar features eight cuvées and compares terroir, grape varieties, and production methods through Crémants and Champagnes.
Former Dom Pérignon Chef de Cave Richard Geoffroy presents IWA, his modern approach to sake built around blending and bottle aging. The seminar includes a rare vertical tasting of five IWA Assemblages alongside the newly released IWA Reserves, highlighting how IWA bridges the worlds of sake and fine wine.
An in-depth exploration of Roederer Estate’s flagship sparkling wine, L’Ermitage, produced only in exceptional vintages. The seminar focuses on estate farming, traditional méthode champenoise techniques, and long-term aging, with tastings emphasizing structure, elegance, and finesse.
Led by CEO Florent Latour, this seminar offers an exclusive tasting of four Grand Cru wines across two standout vintages. Guests explore Burgundy’s terroir, craftsmanship, and family-driven winemaking tradition through both age-worthy reds and mineral-driven whites.
Winemaker Andy Erickson guides guests through multiple Favia vintages and Napa Valley sub-appellations, concluding with the debut of the 2023 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. The tasting emphasizes site expression, balance, and a restrained approach to power.
A rare library tasting spotlights Stag’s Leap Vineyard, the site that secured international recognition during the 1976 Judgment of Paris. The seminar examines the vineyard’s history, terroir, and the evolution of its single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon.
Closing out the weekend, Eden Roc Garden hosts a walkaround celebration curated by James Beard Award–winning chef JJ Johnson. The Cookout honors African American culinary heritage through dishes rooted in history, resilience, and tradition. The evening culminates with a live performance by hip-hop icon Fat Joe, bringing music and culture together in a setting designed for collective celebration.
