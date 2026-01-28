Romance With a View: Miami’s Most Scenic Valentine’s Day Dining Destinations

At Japón at The Setai, Valentine’s Day is layered with ritual, flavor, and atmosphere. The $175++ four-course prix-fixe menu opens with a complimentary glass of Louis Roederer Brut Champagne and an amuse-bouche of potato mochi with caviar, setting a refined tone from the first moment. Guests move through a first course selection that includes Hamachi Jalapeño, Wagyu roll, tuna pizza, miso black cod lettuce, baby spinach salad, or shrimp tempura. Main course options range from Chilean seabass and miso black cod to lamb chops, filet mignon, and Fareos Island salmon, before concluding with the dessert Two of Hearts. As the night continues, the Asian Night Bazaar comes alive in the courtyard with live music and performances, adding energy and movement to an already transportive setting. It is a Valentine’s dinner that balances culinary precision with a sense of occasion.