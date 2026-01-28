Romance With a View: Miami’s Most Scenic Valentine’s Day Dining Destinations

When Valentine’s Day calls for something beyond the expected, Miami answers with dining rooms where the setting does as much storytelling as the menu. Waterfront tables, rooftop terraces, and elevated hotel restaurants turn dinner into a shared experience that unfolds slowly, often timed to sunset or city lights flickering on. For February 14, these restaurants lean into romance with curated prix-fixe menus, live music, and settings that encourage couples to stay a little longer.
Eighteen stories above South Beach, Watr at 1 Rooftop turns Valentine’s Day into a rarefied affair centered on height, horizon, and intention. From February 12 through 15, couples are invited to share a $599++ prix-fixe experience crafted for two, complete with a bottle of Perrier-Jouët. Japanese-inspired dishes anchor the menu, while sweeping ocean views and the glow of the Miami skyline frame the evening. The rooftop setting encourages a slower pace, where dinner unfolds against open skies and distant city lights. Designed as an intimate escape, Watr delivers a Valentine’s experience that feels elevated in every sense.
Set directly on Biscayne Bay, Amara at Paraiso approaches Valentine’s Day as a full sensory experience. Chef Michael Schwartz and Executive Chef Gaston Yelicich present a $150 per person prix-fixe menu served alongside sweeping waterfront views. The evening opens with bread service and marinated olives before moving into first courses like Lobster Causita, slow-roasted lamb empanadas, or heirloom tomato tarte tatin. Entrees range from spring vegetable risotto to red snapper finished with caviar beurre blanc. Desserts include profiteroles with hazelnut gelato or pistachio pavlova. Optional wine pairings are available for $75 per person, while a premium waterfront table upgrade includes champagne and roses for couples seeking a more elevated setting.
Bagatelle Miami River brings French Riviera influence to the water’s edge with a Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu priced at $175++ per person. The experience unfolds along the Miami River, where candlelit tables and flowing courses create a leisurely pace. The menu is designed as a multi-course journey meant for sharing, reinforcing Bagatelle’s focus on connection and atmosphere. The riverfront location plays a central role, especially as evening sets in and reflections move across the water.
Overlooking Biscayne Bay, Bellini at Mr. C Miami Coconut Grove offers a Valentine’s Day pre-fixe menu for $180 per person. Dinner service runs from 5:00 to 10:30 PM and features refined Italian dishes such as tuna tartare with caviar, lobster salad, handmade pastas, red snapper, and herb-crusted rack of lamb. Desserts lean classic, including strawberry panna cotta. The waterfront setting, paired with Cipriani hospitality, gives the evening a polished yet relaxed tone that feels well suited for a romantic occasion.
Set directly on the water, Joia Beach combines daytime relaxation with evening romance. For Valentine’s Day, the restaurant offers a three-course Andalusia-inspired menu for two at $135 per person starting at 6 PM, complete with a bottle of wine. Dishes include Spanish favorites such as jamón serrano and manchego croquettes, papas bravas, pulpo a la gallega, seafood paella, and Mediterranean sea bass. Dessert features crema catalana. For couples who want to extend the experience, a Beach Club Package includes daybeds, Whispering Angel Rosé, and fruit.
At Japón at The Setai, Valentine’s Day is layered with ritual, flavor, and atmosphere. The $175++ four-course prix-fixe menu opens with a complimentary glass of Louis Roederer Brut Champagne and an amuse-bouche of potato mochi with caviar, setting a refined tone from the first moment. Guests move through a first course selection that includes Hamachi Jalapeño, Wagyu roll, tuna pizza, miso black cod lettuce, baby spinach salad, or shrimp tempura. Main course options range from Chilean seabass and miso black cod to lamb chops, filet mignon, and Fareos Island salmon, before concluding with the dessert Two of Hearts. As the night continues, the Asian Night Bazaar comes alive in the courtyard with live music and performances, adding energy and movement to an already transportive setting. It is a Valentine’s dinner that balances culinary precision with a sense of occasion.
Kiki on the River frames Valentine’s Day around its signature waterfront energy along the Miami River. A three-course prix-fixe menu is offered at $100 per person, featuring oysters with yuzu coulis, Wagyu filet with butter-poached lobster tail, Dover sole finished with Ossetra caviar, and chocolate lava cake for dessert. The experience is complemented by a Valentine’s-themed dessert cocktail and riverfront seating that feels distinctly celebratory once night falls.
With expansive views of Biscayne Bay, Bayshore Club keeps Valentine’s Day relaxed yet intentional. The restaurant offers exclusive holiday specials, including Lobster Amore Ravioli and a caramel dulce melt dessert. The open-air waterfront setting and surrounding green space make this a fitting option for couples who value scenery and an unforced atmosphere.
Perched above the South of Fifth neighborhood, CATCH Miami Beach brings rooftop dining into the Valentine’s conversation. The $150 per person pre-fixe menu includes starters like Madai crudo and Kumamoto oysters, sushi flown in from Japan’s Toyosu Market, and entrees such as miso glazed seabass, filet, or whole roasted lobster with a supplement. Dessert arrives in the form of a heart-shaped version of CATCH’s signature HIT ME Cake. The rooftop terrace blends skyline views with garden-style surroundings.
MILA Miami marks Valentine’s Day with a four-course prix-fixe menu priced at $150 per person, served in its rooftop dining room and lounge. The evening concludes with the Rose of the Orient dessert, a gluten-free combination of meringue, raspberry coulis, Bourbon vanilla, and lychee sorbet. The elevated setting and MediterrAsian menu approach lend the night a sense of occasion that extends beyond the table.
Located on the ninth floor of the Gale Miami Hotel and Residences, Yamashiro Miami offers a $175 per person prix-fixe Valentine’s Day dinner. The menu begins with truffle edamame and cucumber tataki, followed by a chef’s assortment of nigiri and rolls, mushroom kamameshi, and an umami-focused duo of Wagyu Denver and Maine lobster thermidor. Dessert is a sakura cheesecake. Live Japanese-inspired performances and skyline views complete the experience.
Oro introduces “Gold Romance,” a Valentine’s Day prix-fixe experience priced at $150 per person and served on Lincoln Road. The menu features elevated bites such as tuna nikkei, smoked mushroom potstickers, and entrees including entrecôte au poivre or grouper with sake beurre blanc. Desserts include Bella Rose or Forbidden Fruit. While not waterfront, Oro’s fine-dining approach and evening ambiance place it firmly within the elevated dining conversation.
Rooftop dining takes on a more intimate tone at Level 6, where Valentine’s Day is approached as a shared experience. The $95 per person family-style menu is served against sweeping city views, setting a relaxed yet elevated mood high above the streets below. The evening begins with a spread of aperitivos, including tuna tartare, Romana salad, jamón serrano croquettes, and pan con tomate, designed for lingering and conversation. Main dishes arrive to the table with options like Wagyu skirt steak, Chilean seabass, and Brussels bravas, before closing on indulgent desserts such as chocolate and banana or flan. With its warm rooftop ambiance and softly lit skyline, Level 6 offers a Valentine’s celebration that feels social, romantic, and unforced.
Inside the Michelin-Keyed Betsy Hotel, LT South Beach pairs its Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu with live music and an oceanfront setting. The three-course dinner is priced at $150 per person and includes options like bluefin tuna sashimi, A5 Japanese Wagyu sando, braised wild mushroom agnolotti, and romantic desserts served with sparkling wine. Live performances help shape the evening into more than just a meal.
Located inside the oceanfront Cadillac Hotel and Beach Club, Donna Mare Italian Chophouse transforms Valentine’s Day into an Italian-inspired celebration. The three-course prix-fixe menu is priced at $99 per guest and is accompanied by live entertainment. Highlights include shareable starters, house-made pastas, and Valentine’s-only dishes such as grilled filet with prawn or heart-shaped stone crab ravioli with lobster bisque. Champagne presentations and Italian-style cocktails set the mood, while the beachfront location adds a coastal layer to the evening.
