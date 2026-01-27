Valentine’s Day in Miami: The Best Events, Shows, Dining & Experiences

Valentine’s Day in Miami blends romance with energy, sunshine, and a distinctly vibrant nightlife. From candlelit dinners and live music to immersive experiences, rooftop views, and waterfront celebrations, the city offers endless ways to mark the occasion. Whether you’re planning a romantic evening, celebrating with friends, or simply looking for something memorable to do, this guide rounds up the best Valentine’s Day events and experiences happening across Miami.
Where: Gulfstream Park (3208A Hibiscus Street, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009)
When: February 19 – April 25, 2026
Why go: Even if it falls just after Valentine’s Day, LUZIA makes an unforgettable gift experience. Cirque du Soleil’s vibrant production celebrates Mexican culture, mythology, and natural beauty through breathtaking acrobatics, immersive visuals, and live music, all enhanced by innovative water effects. The result is a dreamlike, transportive show that feels romantic and celebratory.
Good to know: The show runs under Cirque du Soleil’s climate-controlled Big Top at Gulfstream Park, with a range of premium options available, including VIP experiences, backstage tours, and artist meet-and-greets on select dates.
Where: Magic Air Tours (14359 SW 127th Street, Miami, FL 33186)
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
Why go: This private plane tour offers a cinematic way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, taking couples into the sky for sweeping views of Miami’s coastline, islands, and skyline. Sipping champagne while flying above South Beach, Biscayne Bay, and the city’s most iconic neighborhoods, the experience feels intimate, memorable, and effortlessly romantic, whether booked at sunset, at night, or during the day.
Good to know: The flight lasts approximately 50 minutes to one hour and is limited to private groups of two or three guests. One bottle of Italian champagne is included, along with live narration and professional piloting in a Cessna 177 aircraft.
Where: 3660 NW 21st Street, Miami, FL 33142
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
Why go: This private electric boat cruise offers a relaxed, intimate way to experience Miami from the water. Gliding through Downtown waterways aboard a fully electric Duffy Boat, guests enjoy skyline views, a curated wine selection, and a gourmet charcuterie board. With no crowds and a quiet, eco-friendly ride, the experience feels personal, unhurried, and perfectly suited for a romantic Valentine’s weekend outing.
Good to know: The cruise lasts approximately two hours and includes a private boat, wine (white, red, or sparkling), and a charcuterie board with meats, cheeses, crackers, and fruit.
Where: South Beach (Miami Beach, FL 33162)
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
Why go: This private beach lounge experience turns a day at South Beach into something effortlessly special. Designed for small groups of two to four, the Petite Romance setup blends relaxed luxury with thoughtful details, offering chic seating, shade, and curated styling in one of Miami’s most iconic seaside settings. It’s an easy yet elevated way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend without crowds or planning stress.
Good to know: Sessions are available for 2, 4, or 8 hours and include full setup and breakdown by the hosting team. Locations can be customized for an additional fee, and optional add-ons such as floral arrangements, games, floaties, décor, or gourmet food are available. Guests simply arrive and enjoy the experience as arranged.
Where: Miami Beach
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
Why go: This beachfront ceremony offers a meaningful and memorable way to celebrate Valentine’s Day, whether you’re renewing vows or saying “I do” for the first time. Set against Miami’s white-sand beaches and turquoise waters, the experience combines a barefoot ceremony led by a licensed Florida officiant with a champagne toast and professional beach photo session, creating a moment that feels intimate, romantic, and effortlessly special.
Good to know: The experience includes a ceremony, champagne toast, and a 50-photo beach shoot.
Where: Pinecrest Gardens (11000 Red Road, Pinecrest, FL 33156)
When: February 13, 2026
Why go: This candlelit tribute reimagines the music of Destiny’s Child through a live string quintet, transforming the group’s most iconic songs into an intimate, atmospheric concert experience. Set among thousands of candles, the performance blends soul, harmony, and elegance while honoring themes of empowerment and sisterhood that defined a generation.
Good to know: The concert runs approximately 60 minutes, with doors opening 45 minutes before showtime. Seating is assigned on a first-come, first-served basis within each zone.
Where: Hunters Night Club (2232 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors, FL 33305)
When: February 14–15, 2026
Why go: LoveStruck brings AirOtic Soirée’s signature blend of cirque, burlesque, and sensual performance to Fort Lauderdale for a Valentine’s spectacular designed to ignite the senses. Featuring world-class acrobats and magnetic choreography, the show unfolds in an intimate, high-energy setting where romance, artistry, and daring physicality take center stage.
Good to know: The performance runs approximately 60 minutes, with drinks available at the bar throughout the evening. The event is 21+ with valid ID, and seating is first come, first served within each ticketed zone.
Where: Southwest 8th Street, Miami, FL
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
Why go: This social salsa experience offers a lively, welcoming way to celebrate Valentine’s weekend through music, movement, and connection. The evening blends a personalized salsa class with social dancing at one of Miami’s most popular salsa venues, creating a fun, high-energy atmosphere that feels spontaneous and social.
Good to know: Tickets include admission, a welcome drink, venue entry, and a guided salsa lesson suitable for all fitness levels.
Where: Red Submarine (219 N 21st Avenue, Hollywood, FL 33020)
When: February 14, 2026
Why go: Abyssia offers a strikingly original Valentine’s night experience, unfolding inside a real submarine transformed into an intimate performance space. Through sultry burlesque, fluid contortion, and avant-garde storytelling guided by a charismatic host, the show creates a moody, immersive atmosphere where mystery and spectacle take center stage.
Good to know: The performance runs approximately 60 minutes and is for guests 21+ with valid ID. Food and handcrafted cocktails inspired by ocean lore are available for purchase on-site but are not included with the ticket.
Where: Museums and exhibition spaces across Miami
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
Why go: If you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day experience that feels interactive, visually striking, and a little unexpected, Miami’s immersive museums offer a refreshing alternative to traditional plans. These exhibitions invite you to step inside art, history, illusion, and storytelling, creating shared moments that spark conversation and discovery, whether you’re visiting as a couple, with friends, or on a creative date.
Immersive Experiences to Explore
Paradox Museum Miami
An interactive museum of optical illusions and mind-bending installations designed to challenge perception and create playful, photo-worthy moments.
Superblue Miami
A large-scale experiential art space featuring cutting-edge installations by contemporary artists, blending light, sound, and movement into walk-through environments.
Egyptian Pharaohs: From Cheops to Ramses II
An immersive journey through ancient Egypt that combines digital reconstructions, artifacts, and storytelling to bring the era of the pharaohs to life.
Titanic: An Immersive Voyage
A narrative-driven exhibition that recreates the Titanic’s story through immersive environments, personal accounts, and interactive displays.
Museum of Sex Miami
An adults-only museum exploring the history, culture, and science of sexuality through interactive exhibits, installations, and multimedia experiences.
Good to know:
Experiences vary in tone and age requirements, so it’s best to book in advance and review details before visiting.
Where: Deering Estate (16701 SW 72nd Avenue, Palmetto Bay, FL 33157)
When: February 14, 2026
Why go: This Valentine’s Day concert offers a rare chance to celebrate under the stars at one of South Florida’s most atmospheric historic estates. Set on the open lawns of the Deering Estate, Moonlight & Music pairs live performances with a relaxed, picnic-style setting, creating a romantic evening surrounded by nature, music, and moonlight.
Good to know: Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and small picnic baskets. Limited food and drinks are available for purchase on-site, and pre-ordered picnic meals from Joanna’s Marketplace may be arranged in advance.
Where: Miami Design District
When: February 13–15, 2026
Why go: Miami Concours transforms Valentine’s weekend into a celebration of design, craftsmanship, and modern luxury. Set throughout the Miami Design District, the multi-day event brings together rare vintage supercars and hypercars alongside fashion, architecture, and art. Whether you’re attending an elegant collectors dinner, strolling the red carpet exhibition, or pairing the experience with shopping and dining in the district, Miami Concours offers a refined alternative to traditional Valentine’s plans.
Good to know: Miami Concours unfolds across several ticketed and public events throughout the weekend. Highlights include a ticketed Drive-In Movie Night on Friday evening, a Collectors Dinner on Valentine’s Day, and the signature Red Carpet exhibition on Sunday.
Where: Miami International Boat Show (multiple locations across Miami & Miami Beach)
When: February 11–15, 2026
Why go: Spanning Valentine’s Day weekend, the Miami International Boat Show offers a sun-soaked, design-forward way to spend a day together in South Florida. From sleek superyachts and cutting-edge marine technology to waterfront exhibits and lifestyle activations, the show blends innovation, luxury, and outdoor exploration across some of Miami’s most scenic locations.
Good to know: One ticket grants access to multiple show locations, including the Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park, the Miami Beach Yacht Collection on Collins Avenue, and Sailor’s Cove at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami. Expect a mix of large yachts, smaller boats, accessories, interactive exhibits, food, and educational seminars. Comfortable walking shoes and sun protection are recommended, as the show spans several outdoor venues.
Where: Frost Planetarium (1101 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL 33132)
When: February 14, 2026
Why go: Laser Evening at Frost Science offers a playful, high-energy Valentine’s night under the planetarium’s 67-foot dome. Featuring music-driven laser shows set to romantic favorites and modern pop icons, the experience blends immersive visuals, sound, and atmosphere.
Good to know: Each laser show is ticketed separately and includes laser glasses but does not include museum admission. The lineup runs hourly, starting with Laser Love: A Musical Journey, followed by Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish.
Where: 2700 S. Bayshore Drive, Miami, FL 33133
When: February 14–16, 2026
Why go: Spanning Valentine’s Day weekend, the Coconut Grove Arts Festival transforms Miami’s historic arts district into a vibrant, open-air gallery along Biscayne Bay. One of the most respected outdoor art festivals in the country, the event brings together hundreds of juried artists, live performances, and culinary programming in a relaxed, walkable setting that feels both creative and distinctly local. It’s an easygoing yet inspiring way to spend Valentine’s Day outdoors, whether strolling with a partner or meeting up with friends.
Good to know: The festival takes place entirely outdoors across several streets, including McFarlane Road, South Bayshore Drive, and Pan American Drive. Comfortable shoes and sun protection are recommended.
Where: Jungle Island (1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132)
When: Valentine’s Day weekend
Why go: Luminosa offers a magical Valentine’s weekend outing that feels immersive, romantic, and visually unforgettable. As night falls, Jungle Island transforms into a glowing, walk-through world of monumental lantern installations inspired by global myths, natural wonders, and fantasy landscapes. From illuminated temples and savannahs to towering dragons and dreamlike forests, the experience invites couples, friends, and families to wander at their own pace through a luminous storybook setting.
Good to know: The experience is entirely outdoors and untimed, allowing guests to arrive anytime during operating hours and explore freely. Expect live music, food and drinks, and cultural performances throughout the grounds.
Where: Romanicos Chocolate (2337 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33145)
When: February 13 or 14, 2026
Why go: This Valentine’s Day chocolate master class offers a hands-on, sensory way to celebrate love through craft and connection. Guided by an expert chocolatier, couples learn how to create elegant chocolate heart bonbons together, turning the process into a shared, creative experience that feels both indulgent and personal. Light bites and drinks throughout the evening set a relaxed, romantic tone.
Good to know: The event runs approximately two hours and is designed to be interactive from start to finish.
Where: J’Adore Miami Beach (1060 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139)
When: February 14, 2026
Why go: A candlelit Valentine’s dinner-theater experience that blends live music, burlesque artistry, and classic showgirl glamour into a polished, immersive night out. Led by a powerful trio of female vocalists, the production pays tribute to iconic girl groups across generations through cinematic choreography and confident storytelling.
Good to know: Tickets include a four-course dinner, a welcome cocktail or glass of champagne, and the full cabaret performance. The evening begins with a cocktail hour, followed by the show, and continues with access to the after-dark cocktail lounge. Dress to impress.
Where: Pinecrest Gardens (11000 Red Road, Pinecrest, FL 33156)
When: February 14, 2026
Why go: This Valentine’s Day jazz concert offers an intimate evening of live music led by vocalist Ashley Pezzotti, whose warm tone and expressive style bring fresh life to classic love songs. Backed by a quartet, Pezzotti blends selections from the Great American Songbook with original compositions influenced by her Dominican heritage, creating a performance that feels both timeless and personal.
Good to know: The concert takes place outdoors in the Banyan Bowl Amphitheater as part of the Jazz at Pinecrest Gardens season.
Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden (10901 Old Cutler Road, Miami, FL 33156)
When: Saturday, February 14, 2026
Why go: Garden D’Amore offers a refined Valentine’s Day alternative set within the lush grounds of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Designed as an intimate, evening-long experience, the event blends live music, aerial artistry, and thoughtfully curated seating as the garden transitions into night. Headlined by Miami native Monique Abbadie, with an opening performance by Jared Dylan.
Good to know: Guests may choose from a range of seating options, including lawn seating, concert chairs, and premium reserved tables. Curated add-ons such as sunset tram rides with champagne, cocktail flights, charcuterie boards, picnic baskets, and dessert pairings are available for purchase separately.
Whether you’re drawn to live music under the stars, immersive art and design, time on the water, or a night that stretches into the early hours, the city invites you to shape the weekend around what actually feels meaningful to you. Book early, mix daytime experiences with evening plans, and don’t be afraid to pair something unexpected with a classic dinner or show.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.