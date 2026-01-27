Valentine’s Day in Miami: The Best Events, Shows, Dining & Experiences

Immersive Experiences to Explore

Paradox Museum Miami

An interactive museum of optical illusions and mind-bending installations designed to challenge perception and create playful, photo-worthy moments.

Superblue Miami

A large-scale experiential art space featuring cutting-edge installations by contemporary artists, blending light, sound, and movement into walk-through environments.

Egyptian Pharaohs: From Cheops to Ramses II

An immersive journey through ancient Egypt that combines digital reconstructions, artifacts, and storytelling to bring the era of the pharaohs to life.

Titanic: An Immersive Voyage

A narrative-driven exhibition that recreates the Titanic’s story through immersive environments, personal accounts, and interactive displays.

Museum of Sex Miami

An adults-only museum exploring the history, culture, and science of sexuality through interactive exhibits, installations, and multimedia experiences.