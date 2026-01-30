The Best Luxury Prix-Fixe Dinners for Valentine’s Day in Miami

Artisan Beach House approaches Valentine’s Day with a polished, multi-course prix-fixe experience priced at $200++ per person and served from 5 to 11 PM. The evening opens with a mini arepa topped with foie gras and guava gelée, followed by a shared seafood course featuring king crab legs, East and West Coast oysters, and jumbo shrimp cocktail. Guests then choose between hearts of palm carpaccio with passion fruit gastrique or a lobster and aji amarillo pastry, before selecting an entrée of seared beef tenderloin with yucca purée and chimichurri béarnaise or moqueca de lagosta, a Brazilian-style lobster stew finished with coconut and ginger. Dessert arrives as a lychee and raspberry entremets accented with white chocolate crunch and sponge. Located inside The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, the experience reflects the restaurant’s Mediterranean and Basque coastal influence.