The Best Luxury Prix-Fixe Dinners for Valentine’s Day in Miami

Valentine’s Day in Miami has become less about a single reservation and more about choosing the right experience. Prix-fixe menus offer chefs the chance to cook with intention, structure the evening with rhythm, and guide diners through a story course by course. For couples who value thoughtful menus, refined service, and a sense of occasion, these restaurants deliver Valentine’s Day dinners that feel considered.
South Florida’s only two-Michelin-star restaurant sets the bar with its most ambitious Valentine’s Day offering. Guests may choose between a four-course prix-fixe lunch for $305 per person or a six-course dinner for $425 per person. Curated by Executive Chef James Friedberg, the menus highlight refined seasonal dishes such as Japanese sea bream with caviar and scallop gently cooked with black truffle. Dessert arrives in the form of Red Passion, created by Executive Pastry Chef Salvatore Martone. A violinist performs live during dinner service, reinforcing the sense that this is a full evening rather than simply a meal.
CASA NEOS presents a four-course prix-fixe dinner priced at $150 per person. The menu is designed as a complete experience, ending with the Rose of the Orient dessert. The multi-concept setting and careful sequencing of courses emphasize atmosphere alongside cuisine.
Le Jardinier offers both a four-course lunch prix-fixe for $90 per person and a five-course dinner menu for $180 per person. The menus conclude with Red Passion dessert by Salvatore Martone. Live jazz accompanies dinner service, and optional wine pairings are available for lunch or dinner.
Delilah’s four-course Valentine’s Day prix-fixe is priced at $150 per person and paired with live music throughout the evening. Guests are greeted with roses and treated to chocolate boxes after dinner, with late-night festivities extending beyond the meal. It is a structured menu designed for diners who appreciate tradition with a sense of theater.
With one seating only at 6:30 PM, Tambourine Room approaches Valentine’s Day with precision and restraint. The seven-course tasting menu is priced at $265 per person, with optional cocktail or wine pairings extending the experience to $340 or $395. Highlights include poached halibut with caviar, Hudson Valley foie gras on house brioche, and A5 Wagyu striploin. Desserts such as Maduro pay de queso and chai tea affogato bring the evening to a measured close. The format rewards diners who appreciate focus and pacing.
LPM’s Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu is available for lunch and dinner at $195++ per person. The menu includes yellowtail carpaccio, langoustine ravioli, grilled A5 wagyu striploin, and classic French Mediterranean dishes. Dessert options include vanilla cheesecake or warm chocolate mousse. A specialty Valentine’s cocktail is offered as an optional addition.
Artisan Beach House approaches Valentine’s Day with a polished, multi-course prix-fixe experience priced at $200++ per person and served from 5 to 11 PM. The evening opens with a mini arepa topped with foie gras and guava gelée, followed by a shared seafood course featuring king crab legs, East and West Coast oysters, and jumbo shrimp cocktail. Guests then choose between hearts of palm carpaccio with passion fruit gastrique or a lobster and aji amarillo pastry, before selecting an entrée of seared beef tenderloin with yucca purée and chimichurri béarnaise or moqueca de lagosta, a Brazilian-style lobster stew finished with coconut and ginger. Dessert arrives as a lychee and raspberry entremets accented with white chocolate crunch and sponge. Located inside The Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour, the experience reflects the restaurant’s Mediterranean and Basque coastal influence.
Isabelle’s offers a shared three-course Valentine’s Day prix-fixe priced at $159++ per couple. The meal opens with an oyster amuse bouche and progresses through burrata with strawberry and prosciutto, followed by entrée options including branzino, heritage chicken, cauliflower, or filet mignon with a supplement. Dessert is served family-style.
SHINGO offers one of the most intimate Valentine’s Day experiences in the city. With just 14 seats, this omakase counter presents a special menu on February 13 and 14 built around rare seasonal ingredients including Basque truffles and Amaou strawberries. Chef Shingo Akikuni personally guides guests through the experience, emphasizing ingredient quality and quiet precision. While pricing is not framed traditionally, the exclusivity and craftsmanship place SHINGO firmly among Miami’s most elevated Valentine’s dinners.
Lafayette Steakhouse marks Valentine’s Day with a refined four-course prix-fixe menu priced at $145+ per person. The meal opens with a lobster tartlet amuse-bouche, followed by a choice of bigeye tuna tartare with caviar or other first-course selections. Main course options include prime filet mignon Rossini with pan-seared foie gras or Chilean sea bass finished with salmon roe beurre blanc. Dessert, titled The Love Addiction, layers chocolate whipped cream with raspberry marmalade and cocoa shortcrust. The experience emphasizes classic steakhouse luxury with a modern finish.
For couples who prefer to share, Uchi Miami presents a $400 omakase tasting for two featuring 10 courses. The menu moves from East Coast oysters with apple granita to Wagyu beef tartare, Toyosu nigiri, roasted maitake, charred octopus, and grilled Szechuan lamb chops. Dessert arrives as a raspberry dark chocolate okashi. The experience is available February 13 through 15, with happy hour paused on peak days to preserve the focus on the tasting menu.
Boia De presents a four-course family-style tasting menu priced at $125 per person, with an optional $75 wine pairing. The approach is ingredient-driven and intentionally understated, appealing to couples who value restraint over excess.
Amazonico leans into scale and spectacle with Valentine’s Day tastings offered across two seatings. Early dining is priced at $195 per person, while later reservations range from $250 to $395 per person. The menus highlight Latin American flavors paired with cocktails and an energetic dining room. Vegetarian options are available upon request. This is a prix-fixe designed for couples who see dinner as the start of the night rather than its conclusion.
Zaytinya’s $125 per person Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu offers a Mediterranean-inspired progression beginning with caviar prasopita and ending with Valrhona chocolate cake paired with rose ice cream. The menu reflects the regional diversity of Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines under the direction of José Andrés.
Priced at $200 per person, Maple & Ash’s Valentine’s Day prix-fixe blends classic steakhouse luxury with optional indulgent upgrades. The evening begins with a blacked-out oyster canapé, followed by choices such as lobster dumplings, wood-fired Spanish octopus, and premium steaks including filet mignon, New York strip, or Chicago ribeye. Guests may elevate the experience with caviar service, truffles, or surf-and-turf additions. Dessert features the restaurant’s signature chocolate cake alongside the full dessert menu.
AVA MediterrAegean offers a three-course Valentine’s Day menu priced at $125 per person, including the Rose of the Orient dessert. The experience emphasizes shared plates, warm ambiance, and a Greek-inspired menu designed for leisurely dining.
CARBONE’s $225 per person prix-fixe menu celebrates the dishes that define the restaurant’s reputation. The progression includes burrata with caviar or Caesar alla ZZ, followed by Spicy Rigatoni Vodka or Mario’s meatballs. Entrées such as Dover sole piccata, veal parmesan, or filet con funghi anchor the meal before dessert options like lemon cheesecake or hazelnut terrine. It is a familiar menu executed with confidence and polish.
Pauline’s $125 per person Valentine’s Day menu features cassava buñuelos, oysters with pink peppercorn mignonette, foie gras bombon, and main dishes such as turbot asopao and beef loin asada. Desserts include coconut custard or chocolate tart. The menu reflects the restaurant’s Latin and Caribbean influences.
Set inside Faena Miami Beach, Pao by Paul Qui offers a $225 per person multi-course Valentine’s Day dinner with seatings at 6:30 PM and 9:00 PM. The menu includes dishes such as Hokkaido curry soup, truffle risotto, and Chilean sea bass, followed by shareable desserts. Live music and layered interiors contribute to the sense of ceremony that defines the evening.
AMORE at AMAVI offers two prix-fixe options. An $85 menu includes a glass of wine or prosecco, while a $125 menu includes a glass of Champagne. Both formats allow diners to select one dish per course, making this a flexible option for couples who prefer choice over structure.
Daniel’s Miami presents a five-course prix-fixe dinner priced at $195 per person. The menu begins with house bread service, followed by refined starters including hamachi crudo, foie gras crème brûlée, or Florida oysters Rockefeller. Entrées range from prime filet mignon to wagyu lasagna and miso black cod. The experience concludes with classic desserts such as soft-serve ice cream or triple chocolate cake. The structure favors choice without overwhelming the diner.
Sérêvène sets Valentine’s Day to a slower rhythm with a three-course prix-fixe menu priced at $109 per person, paired with live jazz throughout the evening. Guests are welcomed with a cauliflower and truffle velouté amuse-bouche before moving into dishes such as sweet potato Parisian gnocchi with sage brown butter and amaretto crumble, Wagyu filet mignon with pommes purée and confit shallot, or eggplant ghee roast with mint coriander basmati pilaf. A roasted strawberry mille-feuille with mascarpone crème légère and puff pastry completes the experience. Wine lovers can take advantage of 50 percent off bottles priced under $250, while shaved winter black truffles are available as an optional supplement.
At Los Fuegos, open-fire cooking shapes the Valentine’s Day experience. The prix-fixe menu is priced at $195 per person, with select indoor seating at $254 per person. Served over a two-hour dining window, the menu emphasizes bold flavors and shared pacing. Guests may choose between two seatings, allowing the evening to unfold deliberately.
RosaNegra Miami presents a Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu that blends dining with live entertainment. Guests may choose between a first seating priced at $130 per person or a second seating priced at $175 per person, with a $600 couples package available for the later seating that includes a bottle of Moët & Chandon. Menu options span tuna belly with caviar, beef carpaccio with fresh truffle, roasted salmon, wild mushroom risotto, or New York strip, with a shareable surf and turf option for couples. Desserts include magma cake or pistachio-forward Tuluminati. The evening is designed to feel celebratory, energetic, and immersive.
Sexy Fish offers a $200 per person Valentine’s Day tasting menu presented in five waves, beginning with oysters and salmon ceviche and building through wagyu gyoza, assorted sushi, and a sea-and-land platter featuring wagyu and black cod. A special Valentine’s dessert closes the experience. Guests opting out of the tasting menu are subject to a minimum spend, reinforcing the focus on the curated offering.
Rishtedar’s Valentine’s Day menu Flavors of the Heart is priced at $120 per person and built for sharing. The menu includes pakora mix, jheenga koliwada shrimp, butter chicken, dal makhani, Goa machi curry, and desserts such as gulab jamun or pistachio-almond kulfi. Complimentary mehndi is offered in the evening.
CLAUDIE’s three-course Valentine’s Day menu is priced at $175 per person and available starting at 5 PM. The experience culminates with the Rose of the Orient dessert, a gluten-free combination of meringue, raspberry coulis, Bourbon vanilla, and lychee sorbet. The Brickell location blends refined interiors with a relaxed pacing suited to couples looking for an elegant but approachable evening.
Toro Toro offers a $150++ per person Valentine’s Day prix-fixe dinner with bottomless rosé and live entertainment. The menu spans Pan-Latin flavors, including ceviche, lobster bisque, surf and turf, and specialty desserts. Steak upgrades are available at market price.
