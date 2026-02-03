Union Burger Bar Sets the Standard for All-American Comfort Food in Southampton
In Southampton, where dining trends often skew seasonal and scene-driven, Union Burger Bar has carved out a lane that feels refreshingly timeless. The restaurant has become a local landmark by doing something deceptively simple very well. It elevates classic American comfort food without losing the ease and familiarity that make people return.
Led by partners Ian Duke and Chris Cappiello, alongside Chef Scott Kampf, Union Burger Bar approaches the traditional burger joint through a contemporary lens. Quality ingredients, thoughtful execution, and a menu designed for both indulgence and flexibility define the experience.
A Burger Program Built on Craft
At the heart of Union Burger Bar is its burger program, anchored by 100 percent Angus beef sourced from Niman Ranch. The focus on responsible sourcing and consistency sets the tone across the menu, where each burger is built for depth of flavor and balance.
The Chef Selected Burgers highlight the kitchen’s point of view, with the Double Truffle Smash Burger standing out as a signature. Two smashed Angus beef patties are topped with gruyere cheese, crispy onions, and black truffle mayonnaise, all served on a toasted potato bun. The result feels indulgent without tipping into excess.
Other guest favorites include the CBD burger, featuring a quarter-pound Angus patty with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, Union Burger Bar’s special sauce, and a crispy onion ring. The Coop Classic Chicken Sandwich brings contrast with a crispy fried chicken breast, sriracha garlic mayo, and bread-and-butter pickles. Sliders, served with waffle fries and an onion ring, round out the comfort-driven offerings.
Guests can also build their own burger, selecting toppings and sauces to create something personal, an option that keeps the menu flexible for repeat visits.
Beyond Burgers
Union Burger Bar extends well past its namesake. Hand-cut fries are a staple, with the truffled version frequently cited as a must-order. The menu also includes tacos, Union Nachos, creamy mac and cheese, and onion rings, reinforcing its status as a full comfort food destination.
Health-conscious diners are not overlooked. The Health Nut salad combines romaine and kale with hearts of palm, sweet corn, heirloom tomato, avocado, toasted pumpkin seeds, and an oregano lime vinaigrette, offering a lighter option without feeling like an afterthought.
Dessert leans playful and maximalist. Milkshakes rank among the most ordered items, particularly the Cotton Candy shake with a vanilla Fruity Pebbles frosted rim and candy toppings, and the Cookie Monster shake finished with an Oreo ice cream bar, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle.
Drinks and a Social Calendar
The beverage program complements the menu with craft beers, inventive cocktails, and boozy milkshakes that keep the bar buzzing well into the evening. The atmosphere lends itself easily to casual dinners, date nights, and group gatherings.
Community is a recurring theme here. Wednesday Trivia Nights and Friday BINGO tournaments bring a social rhythm to the week, with no entry fee and prizes that range from gift cards and merchandise to a weekly cash jackpot. These events reinforce Union Burger Bar’s role as a gathering place, not just a restaurant.
A Space Designed for Connection
The setting balances retro cues with a modern finish, creating a relaxed backdrop that feels intentional without being overly styled. Indoor and outdoor seating allow the restaurant to function year-round, while its layout makes it well-suited for private events. With capacity for up to 150 guests, two bars, and a private outdoor area, Union Burger Bar is frequently tapped for celebrations and group gatherings.
Located at 40 Bowden Square in Southampton, the restaurant reflects Ian Duke’s broader approach to hospitality. Duke is also a partner in several other notable concepts, including Prohibition on the Upper West Side, Lucky’s Famous Burgers in Hell’s Kitchen and Chelsea, Southampton Social Club, and The Baylander in Manhattan. Across all of them, the throughline is accessibility, welcoming locals, families, and visitors alike.
