A Feast by the Sea: Inside the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival Grand Tasting
It’s no exaggeration to say that the Grand Tasting is one event you can’t get enough of—because literally you can’t. It features several hours of unlimited tempting bites and sips from many of the area’s most outstanding restaurants and vintners around the world.
A Setting That Sets the Mood
The 2026 Grand Tasting unfolded just steps from the Atlantic ocean in palm-lined Las Olas Oceanside Park, where wafting ocean breezes carried the mouthwatering aromas of seafood, smoked meats, savory spices and sweet treats throughout the area. Tents, booths and stages stretched across the park like a miniature village, each offering something new to taste and discover. But, unlike many oh so serious epicurean events, at this tasting fine dining meets flip flops. People dress casually, let their hair down and wiggle their toes in the grass.
The atmosphere is equal parts beach party, gourmet marketplace, and chef-driven showcase. This year, the event featured more than 100 food and beverage tastings with offerings emblematic of the participating venue’s individual personality and style.
A Celebration of Local Talent
Restaurant tastings emerged as a culinary map of Greater Fort Lauderdale condensed into a single afternoon. The event offered a full menu, from appetizer through dessert. Think roasted oysters, ceviche, pizza, pasta, tacos, steak bites and a host of cake, cookies and chocolates as a finale.
Some restaurants were selected as standouts: Lona Cocina Tequileria, located inside of the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, won the distinction of Fan Favorite Best Bite for their Taco Chingon. Judge’s Choice for Best Bite went to Pizzeria Magaddino for their ‘Under the Tuscan Sun’ tomato, zucchini, veggie pizza.
Beverages flowed generously. Wineries offered bold reds and refreshing whites. Local breweries showcased their craft beers, while mixologists energetically mixed up all manner of creative cocktails.
Something for Everyone
The afternoon also featured cooking demonstrations by Richard Blais, Eddie Jackson and Dimpflmaier in shaded viewing tents. Crowds gathered as they chopped, sautéed, flambéed, and plated, while sharing insights into their craft. While the celebrity chefs draw attention, the Grand Tasting is truly a platform to showcase the Broward County’s food scene, which has exploded in recent years.
Adding to the event’s spirit, top local DJs enhanced the party atmosphere with energetic beats and had many festivals goers dancing up a storm with verve and style.
Whether you’re a local, snowbird, or visitor discovering South Florida for the first time, the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival Grand Tasting is a not-to-be-missed experience.
As part of the week-long epicurean celebration, fan-favorite signature events also anchored the weekend festivities. Wok ’n Roll, hosted by Clarice Lam, brought bold Asian-inspired flavors and live music to the Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade. Hosted by Jason Smith, BBQ at the Beach delivered a smoky competition to select the best chef and mouth-watering barbecue along Fort Lauderdale’s iconic waterfront.
"Seven years in, this festival still feels deeply personal to us. We created the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival to shine a light on the chefs, restaurants, and people who make this community special. Watching it evolve into a week that brings together local talent, national voices, and meaningful philanthropy is both humbling and energizing. None of it would be possible without the chefs, partners, and guests who show up year after year to support Broward County’s culinary community."
Phillip Marro and Kate Reed, Founders of Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival
A Cause Worth Savoring
Beyond the fun and indulgence, the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival has a philanthropic mission. A portion of proceeds supports Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, helping fund programs and services for young patients and their families. It serves as a reminder that food has the power to bring people together for both pleasure and purpose.
Building on this year’s success, the eighth annual VLFWF is set for Monday, January 18, 2027, through Sunday, January 24, 2027. Tickets go on sale for The Grand Tasting on Friday, January 30th and can be purchased here. For updates on 2027 headline celebrity personalities and chefs, culinary classes, signature events and the exclusive dining series, visit www.VLFoodWine.com.
