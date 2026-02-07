A Feast by the Sea: Inside the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival Grand Tasting

"Seven years in, this festival still feels deeply personal to us. We created the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival to shine a light on the chefs, restaurants, and people who make this community special. Watching it evolve into a week that brings together local talent, national voices, and meaningful philanthropy is both humbling and energizing. None of it would be possible without the chefs, partners, and guests who show up year after year to support Broward County’s culinary community."

Phillip Marro and Kate Reed, Founders of Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival