Lewis Cellars Comes Full Circle in Napa Valley
On Silverado Trail, where the road curves gently through the Stags Leap District and the Mayacamas Mountains stretch across the horizon, Lewis Cellars has returned to the ground where its story began.
More than three decades ago, the winery’s first vintage was crushed and bottled on this exact site. In the years that followed, Lewis built a reputation on bold, expressive Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay that quietly earned cult status among collectors.
In 2016, that reputation was cemented when its 2013 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon was named Wine Spectator’s Wine of the Year, a milestone that elevated the luxury Napa Valley winery onto the global stage.
For the Lewis family, the return to Silverado Trail is deeply personal.
This homecoming continues my family’s passion for crafting exquisite wines on the same site where we made our first Lewis Cellars vintage. We’re thrilled to welcome guests in a way that honors the bold character of the Lewis brand, celebrates our storied history, and allows us to continue to build and grow the Lewis legacy.
Dennis Bell
Today, the new Stags Leap District estate stands not as a reinvention, but as a gathering point. It brings vineyard, wine, hospitality, and design into one cohesive expression.
Lewis Cellars Vineyards in Napa Valley
At its core, Lewis Cellars remains rooted in the land.
New sites in Calistoga and St. Helena expand the winery’s reach across Napa Valley, complementing the vines surrounding the estate. Longstanding relationships with respected growers continue to play a role, giving the winemaking team a range of sites that reflect Napa’s varied soils and climates.
Dennis Bell, who has led winemaking for the past 25 years and is the son of co-founder Debbie Lewis, continues the style that has defined Lewis since 1992. The fruit is given extended hang time to develop depth of color and flavor. Blending is meticulous and each vintage is approached as its own expression.
The vineyards are thoughtfully planted, with only part of the hillside under vine, leaving the surrounding landscape natural and untouched. Thirty-one surrounding acres are held in conservation trust, protected from future development. Goats and sheep graze between rows to reduce herbicide use. Owl boxes encourage birds of prey to naturally manage pests. Rain-fed agricultural ponds provide up to two years of water supply, while an engineered wetlands system collects and repurposes gray water for irrigation.
These practices aren’t framed as marketing points. They are operational decisions. Across Napa, sustainability has moved from aspirational to essential.
Inside the Lewis Cellars Tasting Room in Napa Valley’s Stags Leap District
If the vineyards represent continuity, the new tasting room brings that story into focus.
Across Napa Valley, hospitality has evolved. Casual walk-ins have largely given way to guided, seated tastings. Visitors are no longer simply sampling wine; they are seeking context. Architecture, food, art, and service now shape the impression as much as the glass itself.
The Lewis Cellars Napa Valley tasting room embraces that shift.
Inspired by 19th-century European interiors, specifically William Turner’s London drawing room, the space blends restored ceiling beams, layered textiles, and arched passageways. Custom herringbone parquet floors lead toward a grand gallery, while preserved stonework from the original structure subtly echoes the surrounding landscape, grounding the interiors in place.
Bespoke textiles from London’s House of Hackney introduce pattern and depth, adding dimension to the interiors. Color and texture work together to create a sense of visual weight that complements the vineyard beyond. Floor-to-ceiling glass nano doors open onto a west-facing patio, where the Mayacamas form a living backdrop.
As Steve Myers, President of Wine at The Wonderful Company, explains, “Our intention was to establish a destination that offers an unparalleled sensory experience at every touchpoint, inviting guests into the world of Lewis. The unique design elements of our new tasting room bring that to life, offering a space where every sip, every bite, and every moment reflects the passion and precision that define our wines and is a direct reflection of the excellence that is Napa.”
That philosophy extends beyond architecture and hospitality into the artwork itself. The art moves through the estate as naturally as the wine. Fifteen commissioned works by California-based mixed-media artist Zachary Scott are installed throughout the property. In the entry, works titled Vineyard Muse and Bacchus introduce the collection, subtly referencing Chardonnay’s brightness and Cabernet’s structure. Deeper inside, varietal portraits echo traditional still lifes, while more abstract compositions appear within the tasting room and Salon Privé.
The Tasting Experience at Lewis Cellars
The structure of the estate carries through to the tasting experiences themselves. The Legacy Tasting offers an introduction to the Cellars portfolio offering what the winery playfully calls their 'big reds and sexy chardonnays', a nod to the bold, unapologetic style that built their following. The Reserve Tasting narrows the focus, highlighting limited releases and the depth that has earned Lewis its following. For collectors and longtime admirers, the Cellar Selection draws from library vintages, revealing how the winery’s bold style evolves with time.
Beyond the flights, the culinary program anchors the experience. Executive Chef Rachel Haggstrom, known for her Michelin-starred background, and Estate Chef Christophe Gerard craft seasonal, multi-course pairings built around the wines. Ingredients are locally sourced and seasonal, selected to complement and enhance the wines. The four-course Taste of Lewis and the five-course Art of Taste series reflect Napa’s broader focus toward chef-led wine pairing experiences, where glass and plate move in deliberate sequence.
How Lewis Cellars Fits Into Napa Valley’s Luxury Tasting Room Evolution
Across Napa, premium wineries are investing heavily in hospitality, elevating tasting rooms with curated flights, chef-driven menus, and highly personalized service. The emphasis has shifted from simply pouring wine to crafting the experience that surrounds it.
Lewis Cellars began as a bold producer carving out space among Napa’s elite. Its new home brings that legacy back to the place it started. On Silverado Trail, the soil that produced the first vintage now supports a new chapter for the estate, one that reflects the direction of luxury wine tourism in Napa Valley, rooted in vineyard stewardship, elevated hospitality, and immersive tasting experiences.
