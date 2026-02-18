Double Knot Delivers a Vibrant, Curated Culinary Adventure with Its Fresh Take on Traditional Japanese Fare

The venue spans two distinct strikingly designed spaces, reflecting the Double Knot name, each offering a distinct mood and experience. Guests gather casually and mingle at the gleaming marble bar with its bejeweled backdrop of bottled liquid temptations in all sizes, shapes and colors, including one of the area’s finest selections of Japanese spirits. This is the setting for enjoying elevated cocktails, traditional Japanese drinks and small bites. Beyond the bar, the establishment transitions into a more serious seated dining concept with its exquisitely designed spacious vaulted dining area.