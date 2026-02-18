Double Knot Delivers a Vibrant, Curated Culinary Adventure with Its Fresh Take on Traditional Japanese Fare
Not ready to commit fully to the glistening temptation of fresh pink salmon? How about a slice of ruby red tuna or a smokey, impeccably spiced skewer of Kobe beef?
At Double Knot Izakaya-inspired small-plate haven, decisions don’t rank high on the menu. In fact, diners often flock here because decisions are hardly the point. Instead, sending your tastebuds on a joyous adventure through dozens of exquisitely prepared and presented flavors is the order of the day, and enjoying them all is part of the eatery’s distinctive Japanese-inspired experience.
From all manner of sashimi and sushi rolls, dumplings, simmered seafood, fried specialties and a Japanese take on decidedly non-Asian fare--the kitchen’s culinary sorcerers conjure up a special magic with their inspired modern interpretation of Asian dining. A particular specialty is fireside robatayaki, which is grilled over coals on a traditional flat hearth, resulting freshly cooked skewers that cut across the culinary spectrum with a distinctive smokey flair.
Izakaya: Japan’s Way to Eat, Drink & Unwind
An Izakaya, for the uninitiated, is a traditionally casual establishment with deep roots in Japanese culture where people congregate, socialize and unwind, enjoying drinks along with abundant tastings meant for sharing. Delivering a modern interpretation of the concept in both its culinary direction and atmosphere, Double Knot brings that energy to the heart of Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.
The venue spans two distinct strikingly designed spaces, reflecting the Double Knot name, each offering a distinct mood and experience. Guests gather casually and mingle at the gleaming marble bar with its bejeweled backdrop of bottled liquid temptations in all sizes, shapes and colors, including one of the area’s finest selections of Japanese spirits. This is the setting for enjoying elevated cocktails, traditional Japanese drinks and small bites. Beyond the bar, the establishment transitions into a more serious seated dining concept with its exquisitely designed spacious vaulted dining area.
Double Knot originated in 2016 in Philadelphia as the creation of acclaimed chef and restaurateur Michael Schulson and made it mark as a ground-breaking culinary establishment. The Miami location opened in the spring of 2025 in the hip art district and has been drawing crowds of appreciative diners ever since.
Sampling, Sipping and Style Collide
Welcoming visitors through an unassuming unmarked door, the venue initially exudes a hidden speakeasy vibe, a nod to Japanese values of subtlety and privacy and the influence of traditional tea house design. By contrast, inside a dramatic, immense, artistically designed space unfolds, showcasing vaulted ceilings with stained glass insets and brass sconces that cast a warm glow in the atmospheric dimly lit light interior... an invitation to indulge.
A Waiter Becomes a Culinary Guide
Visiting the dining room on a mid-week evening, we found the Double Knot busy but not overcrowded—a nice benefit. Once seated, Nick immediately stepped up to our table introducing himself as our waiter, but acting more as a warm and welcoming culinary ambassador throughout the evening. We knew were in for a great adventure, and he was to be our guide.
Nick noted that the most popular and iconic Double Knot dinner choice is the Chef’s Select Menu priced at $68. It consists of ten small plates chosen from eight varied categories, plus two robatayaki. Included in the mix are raw and cooked seafood, vegetable, poultry and pork dishes. Within some categories are a dozen choices. And then there’s soft serve ice cream for dessert.
Many choices also are offered a la carte. Additionally, guests can select from full-size meat and fish entrees, a robust selection of sides and specialty items not included in the tasting menu.
Creativity in Every Cocktail
At the bar, creativity also abounds. Specialty cocktails include a full range of taste and alcohol blends. As an obvious nod to the restaurant’s name, these include the Alpine Knot with gin, yuzu, honey, brut and the Splice Knot with shishito vodk, ginger honey and lime. Naturally, a full range of sakes are available along with wine and mocktail delights.
Putting our dining choices in Nick’s capable hands, we decided to let the plates fall where they may, and asked him to curate what emerged as an astonishing combination of tastes, both in food and beverages. Thanks to the restaurant’s trademark fast-paced culinary wizardry, the plates just kept coming.
Let the Flavor Fest Begin
We launched the evening with a refreshing Uni Knot cocktail, a combination of citrus vodka, cucumber, shiso, kicking off our parade of small plates. First up was tuna tartare, with avocado and chili oil over a rice pearl. This was followed by red snapper with a citrus based soy sauce and kelp.
Tangy melt-in-your-mouth short rib robatayaki heralded the next round of dishes followed by wagyu soup dumplings with ginger and soy sauce. Later robatayaki shined again with savory lamb chops as a not-traditional Asian grilled specialty These were followed by tuna on rice crackers in a soy, chili and nori sauce, and caviar topped sashimi all pleasantly washed down with sake. Several shrimp selections also added to the fun and flavor.
Shortly thereafter, the excitement at our table—and much of the dining room—was literally ignited by the presentation of our signature Double Knot cocktail, which began with a burst of flame and smoke to heat up our glasses, ensuring the perfect flavor, and ended with a smooth amalgam of bourbon, rye and vermouth.
The stage was now set for our well-chosen larger plates heaping with broiled seabass infused with truffle soy and accompanied by crispy green pea shoots. On the side was mushroom fried rice delicately flavored with truffle, white soy, and bonito. We welcomed it all.
Patrons Cite Many Other Favorites
Among the signature dishes that have also received rave reviews are Japanese fried chicken, black cod fried rice, wagyu beef, and Kobe beef skewers. Others elevating the shared dining experience are bigeye tuna rolls and toro nigiri with soy and wasabi. Some unusual small plate offerings include duck scrapple bao with maple teriyaki, cucumber and chili; shrimp taco with radish, chili an avocado; and as a playful nod to the restaurant’s Philadelphia roots, cheese cake bao with provolone and cherry pepper relish.
Larger plates also include beef tenderloin with Japanese sweet potato, miso butter and bonito; branzino with ginger, scallion, soy braised shiitake mushroom; and ora king salmon with golden beets, cucumber and apple.
Visit this this standout restaurant multiple times and you will always find something new to try, talk about and never forget. Double Knot’s newly opened location in Manhattan is sure to become an Big Apple favorite.
