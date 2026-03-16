Campari Spritz Square Brings the Italian Aperitivo Ritual to Miami Design District
Aperitivo culture has long been one of Italy’s most enduring social traditions. Campari is now translating that ritual into a contemporary cultural experience in Miami. Following a sold-out debut in New York City, Campari Spritz Square will take over the Miami Design District on March 21 and 22, turning the neighborhood into a walkable aperitivo circuit that blends cocktails, art, music, and retail discovery.
The two-day activation invites guests to experience the Campari Spritz in a setting designed to mirror the relaxed, social rhythm of the early evening aperitivo hour. Rather than a single venue, the experience unfolds across several cultural destinations throughout the district, creating a fluid format that encourages guests to move through the neighborhood at their own pace.
The Miami event marks the next step in Campari’s expansion of the concept, which first launched in New York City in 2025 with a takeover of Manhattan’s Lower East Side and Chinatown neighborhoods. The New York debut sold out within minutes, signaling strong consumer interest in a modern interpretation of the aperitivo tradition.
“Last year we launched Campari Spritz stateside via Campari Spritz Square in New York City and the consumer excitement spoke for itself. All tickets to the experience sold out within minutes of it going live. There was appetite to embrace the aperitivo ritual with a modern, market spin. Based on the consumer engagement, we were inspired to expand the experience footprint in year 2, keeping up the momentum with multi-market extensions. We're excited to see how the Square comes to life in Miami and Los Angeles.”
Allison Varone, Head of Marketing at Campari America
An Aperitivo Circuit Across Miami Design District
The Miami edition centers on a hub located at 191 NE 40th St, where guests begin the experience with Campari offerings served in an open, energetic setting accompanied by a live DJ. From there, the event expands outward into several partner venues across the district.
At the heart of the activation is Torno Subito at The Moore, which anchors the culinary side of the experience while reinforcing the Italian spirit that defines the aperitivo tradition.
Beyond the central hub, guests can explore a series of participating cultural spaces including Dale Zine, Avant Gallery, and Illesteva. Each location introduces its own interpretation of Campari’s aesthetic through in-store experiences, installations, or special takeaways.
The format encourages casual exploration. Guests can pause to browse contemporary art, step into design-driven retail environments, or simply linger with a cocktail while moving through the neighborhood. The goal is less about a single event and more about creating a social landscape that reflects how aperitivo naturally unfolds in Italian cities.
Partner activations will run from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM across both days.
Reservations and Event Details
Reservations for Campari Spritz Square are available through Resy for guests aged 21 and over. Seating is offered on Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, with reservation times available at 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM ET.
The Campari Spritz and the “Stay Bitter” Ritual
At the center of the experience is the Campari Spritz, a cocktail that has become closely associated with aperitivo culture. Known for its distinctive red color and bittersweet profile, the drink reflects Campari’s long-standing identity as a staple of pre-dinner gatherings across Italy.
Ingredients
2 parts Campari
3 parts Prosecco
1 part Soda Water
Ice
Orange Slice
Method
Pour the prosecco, Campari and soda water directly into an ice-filled wine glass. Garnish with a slice of fresh orange.
The result is a cocktail that balances brightness with a layered bitter note. Campari describes the drink as a refined choice for those embracing the brand’s seasonal message to “Stay Bitter.”
Los Angeles Is Next for Campari Spritz Square
Miami represents the first stop in the second year of Campari Spritz Square’s expansion. The experience will travel next to Silver Lake in Los Angeles, where another neighborhood takeover is planned for June 6 and 7. Partner venues for the Los Angeles edition have not yet been announced.
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