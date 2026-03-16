Campari Spritz Square Brings the Italian Aperitivo Ritual to Miami Design District

“Last year we launched Campari Spritz stateside via Campari Spritz Square in New York City and the consumer excitement spoke for itself. All tickets to the experience sold out within minutes of it going live. There was appetite to embrace the aperitivo ritual with a modern, market spin. Based on the consumer engagement, we were inspired to expand the experience footprint in year 2, keeping up the momentum with multi-market extensions. We're excited to see how the Square comes to life in Miami and Los Angeles.”

Allison Varone, Head of Marketing at Campari America