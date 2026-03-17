Heidi Klum channels Runway editor energy with espresso martini in hand Photo Courtesy of Grey Goose

Food and Drink Food and Drink

Grey Goose Steps Into the World of The Devil Wears Prada 2 With a Fashion- Fueled Cocktail Campaign

Heidi Klum Leads a Multi-Platform Collaboration Celebrating the Film’s Return With a Signature Espresso Martini, NYC Pop-Ups, and Collectible Bottles