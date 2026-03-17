Grey Goose Steps Into the World of The Devil Wears Prada 2 With a Fashion- Fueled Cocktail Campaign
More than two decades after The Devil Wears Prada became a defining cultural reference point for fashion and film, the story is returning to theaters. Ahead of the release of 20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2 on May 1, Grey Goose is stepping into the conversation with a national campaign that blends cinema, style, and cocktail culture.
The French vodka brand has partnered with supermodel and Emmy-winning television personality Heidi Klum to introduce a series of activations designed to bring the world of the film into real life. Through social storytelling, immersive pop-up experiences, and a limited-edition collectible bottle, the campaign invites fans to celebrate the sequel with a drink that nods directly to one of the original film’s most memorable moments.
At the center of the collaboration is a new cocktail called The Devil’s Roast.
A Martini Inspired by Miranda Priestly’s Coffee Order
The Devil’s Roast takes inspiration from Miranda Priestly’s famously exacting coffee order in the original film, translating it into a modern interpretation of the espresso martini. Crafted with 1½ oz Grey Goose vodka, 1 oz single origin espresso, ¾ oz coffee liqueur, and a pinch of salt, the cocktail is finished with three gold-dusted coffee beans for a polished presentation.
The drink reflects the campaign’s emphasis on precision and detail. The concept also nods to the espresso martini’s nickname within fashion circles as the “model martini,” a reference to its popularity among models during the fashion scene of the 1980s and 1990s. To introduce the cocktail and the collaboration, Klum appears in a series of digital and social content pieces set within the universe of the upcoming film.
“I've always loved how both fashion and film tell a story, and that same level of craft is exactly what makes this GREY GOOSE collaboration so special. Joining the iconic 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' universe is just so fun and every look, every line, and every detail has to be just right. The Devil's Roast cocktail is bold, sophisticated, and of course, stunning. I can't wait for the fans to grab a glass and join the party!”
Heidi Klum, Supermodel and Emmy-Winning Television Personality
New York Pop-Ups Bring the Cocktail to the Street
Fans will have the chance to taste the drink firsthand during a series of Devil’s Roast pop-up carts in New York City. Grey Goose will host the activations on April 14, April 21, and April 23, with carts appearing at Zuccotti Park and Manhattan West Plaza. Each stop will serve the cocktail alongside gold-dusted popcorn, creating a moment designed to echo the glamour and wit associated with the Runway Magazine universe.
The campaign will also extend to theaters nationwide when The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens on May 1. Select cinemas will offer specialty Grey Goose cocktails inspired by the film, allowing moviegoers to experience the partnership during the theatrical run.
A Fashion World Collaboration
The collaboration builds naturally on Grey Goose’s long-standing presence within fashion culture. Over the years, the brand has partnered with designers, institutions, and events across Paris, New York, and London Fashion Week, placing it at the intersection of style and hospitality. Grey Goose Vice President of Global Marketing Aleco Azqueta described the partnership as a continuation of that connection.
“GREY GOOSE has always lived at the intersection of culture and craftsmanship. Collaborating with 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' felt like a natural extension of that legacy. With our French heritage and longstanding connection to the world of fashion, we saw an opportunity to create something special for fans, celebrating the return of this iconic franchise with a cocktail that feels both timeless and modern.”
Aleco Azqueta, Grey Goose Vice President of Global Marketing
Limited-Edition Bottles and Global Activations
The campaign will also introduce limited-edition Grey Goose bottle packaging inspired by The Devil Wears Prada 2. The collectible release includes a playful reference to one of the film’s most recognizable lines and will be available at select retailers nationwide beginning April 1. Additional activations will appear internationally. In London, the cocktail will feature on menus at premium bars and restaurants, while Canada will see a series of media placements promoting the collaboration and its signature drink.
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