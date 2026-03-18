Coastal Italian dishes including crispy polenta, citrus crudo, and seasonal salad at The Drexel Miami Beach Photo Courtesy of World Red Eye

Food and Drink Food and Drink

The Drexel at Esmé Hotel Toasts Its Next Chapter With a Coastal Italian Dinner in Miami Beach

A March Gathering Unveiled the Restaurant’s New Culinary Direction Led by Chef Jarrod Huth and Chef Derek Carressi