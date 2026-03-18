Virgin Voyages Debuts Ariya, a Modern Indian Restaurant at Sea Aboard Valiant Lady
Indian cuisine continues to gain recognition on the global stage, appearing on Michelin lists, reshaping fine dining conversations, and drawing renewed appreciation for its layered techniques and regional complexity. This spring, Virgin Voyages brings that culinary momentum to sea with the debut of Ariya, a modern Indian restaurant launching aboard Valiant Lady in May 2026 following the ship’s dry dock.
Created in partnership with Indie Culinaire and Chef Maneet Chauhan, the restaurant introduces a dining experience designed around India’s culinary diversity. The menu moves through regional influences, pairing saffron-laced classics with coastal dishes rich in coconut and spice.
The concept carries a personal story tied to the Virgin brand itself. Ariya was Sir Richard Branson’s great-great-grandmother, a traveler from the coastal town of Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu whose life took her through ports around the world. Her belief that food could connect people across cultures shapes the philosophy behind the restaurant.
That idea finds expression in both the room and the menu. Dining at Ariya is designed to encourage shared moments around the table, echoing the communal traditions that define many Indian meals.
An Evening Transformation on Valiant Lady
Guests who have sailed with Virgin Voyages will recognize the space. During the day it operates as Razzle Dazzle, the ship’s breakfast and brunch destination. By evening, the room shifts entirely as Ariya takes over, expanding into a 220-seat restaurant designed around the sensory experience of spice.
The interior draws inspiration from India’s spice markets. Layered wood tones, grasscloth wall coverings, hammered metal accents, and woven cane details introduce warmth and texture throughout the dining room. Seating is varied. Some tables sit inside Cuddalore-inspired booths intended for intimate dinners, while a semi-private dining space framed by decorative screens evokes the interior of a traditional jewelry box.
Music plays an important role in shaping the atmosphere. A feature bar anchors the room while a DJ-driven soundtrack blends Indian classics, Bollywood hits, Punjabi pop, and global sounds.
The design is intended to slow the pace of the evening and encourage guests to settle in.
“Ariya is the next chapter in our food and beverage collection that we've been building with real intention since day one. Every restaurant we open is a statement about what we believe dining at sea can be, and Ariya says something we haven't said before. Indian cuisine, done with this level of craft and this much heart, belongs on Valiant Lady. Sailors who've sailed with us before will understand immediately why this belongs here. For those who haven't, Ariya might be the reason they book.”
Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO, Virgin Voyages
A Menu Inspired by India’s Regional Traditions
Virgin Voyages has made chef-led dining a central part of its brand. In 2026, U.S. News & World Report ranked the cruise line No. 1 for Best Cruise Line for Dining, recognition that reflects its approach to restaurant concepts across the fleet.
At Ariya, Chef Maneet Chauhan brings a menu that explores India’s regional range through layered spices and shared plates. Chaat, one of India’s most beloved street food traditions, sits at the center of the experience with dishes that combine crisp textures, tangy elements, and aromatic spices.
Signature dishes include:
Lamb Shank Biryani
Goan Curried Mussels
Malabar Coconut Crab Cake
Puffed Rice & Avocado Chaat
Tandoori Pistachio-Crusted Snapper
Fragrant spices fill the dining room long before plates reach the table, adding another dimension to the experience.
“Indian cuisine is finally getting the global recognition it has always deserved and our Sailors get to experience it at its best, with Chef Maneet. The spice combinations alone will surprise people. That's the goal: to make every Sailor at that table think, ‘I didn't know food could do that.’”
Chef Levi Mezick, Senior Director of Culinary Program Development, Virgin Voyages
Cocktails That Follow the Spice Route
The bar program reflects the same regional inspiration found in the kitchen. Every table begins with a complimentary welcome drink known as jaljeera, a chilled blend of tamarind and cumin designed to awaken the palate.
The cocktail menu continues the theme with ingredients tied to the historic Spice Route. Drinks include the Maharani Morning with rose, cardamom, and sparkling wine, the Golden Hour Spritz layered with saffron and honey, and the Bangalore Old Fashioned made with jaggery and cardamom. The list also includes Saffron & Silk, which pairs scotch with toasted coconut smoke, and The Seventh Leaf, a botanical zero-proof option.
A curated wine selection, Indian small-batch spirits, and a traditional chai tea service complete the beverage experience.
When Ariya opens aboard Valiant Lady this May, it will introduce travelers to a restaurant built around one of the world’s most intricate culinary traditions. On a ship already known for its dining program, the new concept offers another reason for guests to plan their evenings around the table.
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