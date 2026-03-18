Virgin Voyages Debuts Ariya, a Modern Indian Restaurant at Sea Aboard Valiant Lady

“Ariya is the next chapter in our food and beverage collection that we've been building with real intention since day one. Every restaurant we open is a statement about what we believe dining at sea can be, and Ariya says something we haven't said before. Indian cuisine, done with this level of craft and this much heart, belongs on Valiant Lady. Sailors who've sailed with us before will understand immediately why this belongs here. For those who haven't, Ariya might be the reason they book.”

Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO, Virgin Voyages