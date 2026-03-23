10 Women Shaping South Florida’s Luxury Dining Scene This Women’s History Month

South Florida’s dining scene has always been defined by its diversity of flavors and influences. This year, during Women’s History Month, the spotlight turns to the women shaping that landscape from behind the pass, in the dining room, and at the executive level.
Their work spans fine dining kitchens, pastry programs, wine bars, and hospitality groups that continue to expand across the region. Some have trained in Michelin-starred environments. Others have built concepts that challenge expectations, introduce new narratives, or bring heritage recipes into a modern context.
Together, they represent a shift in how leadership in hospitality is expressed. These are chefs, operators, and creative directors guiding South Florida’s culinary identity with clarity and intention.
Ashley Stanton’s trajectory at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove reflects a career built steadily within one of hospitality’s most recognized brands. Having joined the property in 2012, she moved through a range of roles before being named Executive Chef of the entire property in 2021.
Her leadership now spans all culinary operations, backed by nearly 15 years of experience within The Ritz-Carlton ecosystem. Stanton’s work balances creativity with operational discipline, a duality reflected in both her management style and her menu development.
She has also stepped into the national spotlight through appearances on Guy’s Grocery Games, while continuing to inject personality into her work through dishes such as her award-winning Buffalo Chicken Wing Bloody Mary, a reminder that technical precision can still leave room for play.
Diana Martinez’s career at Uchi Miami is a study in growth within a collaborative kitchen. She joined the restaurant at 19 years old while studying culinary arts at Miami Dade College and steadily advanced to Chef de Cuisine.
Born and raised in Miami, Martinez brings a personal connection to the city’s evolving food culture. Her leadership now guides the execution of Uchi’s nontraditional Japanese cuisine, balancing technical precision with an emphasis on warmth and team culture.
Her collaborations with chefs across Miami, including Niven Patel, reflect a broader commitment to community within the culinary scene. At Uchi, she continues to shape a dining experience that feels both meticulous and approachable.
Camila Olarte’s résumé reads like a tour through some of the world’s most respected kitchens. Her experience includes time at Los Fuegos, The Surf Club Restaurant, and The French Laundry, where she spent nearly a year refining her technique.
Raised in Colombia and trained at Gato Dumas, with further study at Le Cordon Bleu in Lima, Olarte has built a culinary identity rooted in both technical rigor and personal storytelling.
At Laurel Miami Beach, she brings that perspective to a menu shaped by open-fire cooking and refined execution. Her accolades include recognition as a San Pellegrino Young Chef semifinalist and being named one of Miami’s female chefs to watch, affirming her place among the city’s most compelling culinary voices.
Olivia Ostrow is reshaping perceptions of kosher dining through a lens that feels modern, confident, and globally informed. At Maison Ostrow, her Riviera-inspired concept, she presents a dining experience defined by French technique and contemporary style.
With three decades of culinary experience, including training under the chef to former French President Jacques Chirac, Ostrow brings a depth of expertise that informs both her food and her broader vision.
Her work extends beyond a single restaurant. Through ventures such as French English and the upcoming Baguette Maison, she continues to expand her influence, positioning kosher cuisine within a wider global conversation about luxury dining.
Kassidy Angelo represents a newer generation of hospitality leadership, one defined by strategic pivots and rapid growth. After beginning her career as a financial analyst at J.P. Morgan Private Bank, she transitioned into the restaurant industry to help build Daniel’s, A Florida Steakhouse.
In less than a year, the Fort Lauderdale location earned Michelin Guide recommendation, followed by the launch of Daniel’s Miami, which was named No. 9 Steakhouse in North America and the top-ranked steakhouse in Florida by The World’s Best Steak Restaurants.
As Managing Director of Gioia Hospitality Group, Angelo now oversees operations across the brand, guiding its expansion with a focus on both performance and identity.
At Altamura Trattoria in Doral, Elisabetta Tundo brings Italian cuisine back to its roots. Her cooking is grounded in family tradition, shaped by early experiences in her grandmother’s kitchen and guided by the philosophy that looking to the past can inform the future.
The menu reflects that approach, balancing iconic Italian dishes with lesser-known regional specialties, all paired with wines that highlight Italy’s diverse viticultural landscape.
Tundo’s work stands out for its clarity. There is no need for excess when the foundation is strong, and her restaurant offers a reminder that authenticity can feel just as compelling as innovation.
At SHINGO in Coral Gables, Kaori Yahioka approaches beverage pairing as an integral part of the dining experience rather than an afterthought.
Originally from Kyoto, she curates sake and wine pairings that complement the restaurant’s 18-course omakase, while also introducing a multi-course tea pairing designed to mirror the progression of the meal. Each tea is selected to align with specific dishes, from sparkling white tea to Kyoto-sourced sencha and hojicha.
Her work highlights the nuance of beverage programs in fine dining, demonstrating how thoughtful pairings can shape the rhythm and depth of a meal.
Ani Meinhold’s work sits at the intersection of restaurant operations, brand development, and cultural storytelling. As Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Mad Phucs Hospitality, she oversees a portfolio that includes Phuc Yea, Pho Sho, and LCKY.CHKN.
Anabella Pru approaches pastry with both artistry and structure. A Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, she has built a reputation for desserts that lean into bold flavor combinations and refined presentation.
With 14 years of experience at The Ritz-Carlton, Pru brings a strong understanding of luxury service standards alongside her creative output. Her work is grounded in precision, but it is also expressive, often incorporating unexpected ingredients into visually striking desserts.
Now leading pastry at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, she continues to shape a program that reflects both technical mastery and a clear point of view within Miami’s competitive dessert landscape.
Caroline Strauss brings a global perspective to Miami’s hospitality scene. As Co-Owner of Magie Wine Bar, she draws on experience that spans local institutions such as Macchialina and international roles as Global Director for sbe, where she oversaw more than 60 restaurant and bar concepts worldwide.
She also serves as Director of Hospitality for The Citadel, one of Miami’s most prominent food halls, and continues to expand her footprint with upcoming projects such as Bar Fideo.
Strauss’s approach centers on community, design, and thoughtful programming, creating spaces that feel both curated and approachable.
South Florida’s dining landscape continues to evolve, shaped by voices that bring different experiences, backgrounds, and ideas to the table.
These women are not following a single path. Some are refining technique, others building brands, and a few are redefining entire categories. What connects them is a shared clarity of vision and a willingness to lead with intention.
During Women’s History Month, their work offers a compelling snapshot of where the region’s culinary scene stands today and where it is headed next.
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