Elevate Easter with Personalized Baskets for the Discerning Adult

For something more advanced, include the CurrentBody Skin LED Light Therapy Mask, a professional-grade treatment that brings spa-level technology into the home with remarkable ease.

Round the basket out with the Black Rose Precious Face Oil, warm and intensely aromatic, applied in the particular luxury of having nowhere to be, and a bottle of Sisley's Eau du Soir, one of the great French fragrances, floral, complex, and effortlessly elegant.