Food and Drink

The Power Players Behind the Puerto Rico Wine and Food Festival (2026): Visionaries, Sponsors, and Tastemakers

The Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival (April 23rd – Sunday, April 26th, 2026) Is a Celebration of Culture, Community, Collaboration, and a Continued Commitment to Elevating Puerto Rico as a World-Class Culinary Destination
The Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival (PRWFF), 2025
The Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival (PRWFF), 2025The Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival
Author:
Mark Derho
Mark Derho
5 min read

The Visionaries Turning Puerto Rico Into a Global Culinary Stage

Founder Robert Weakley (center), Chef Mario Pagán (right), and Chefs from the PRWFF 2025
Founder Robert Weakley (center), Chef Mario Pagán (right), and Chefs from the PRWFF 2025The Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival

The Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival is not simply another addition to the island’s growing calendar of luxury experiences. It is a calculated, high-level move to reposition Puerto Rico as a serious player in global gastronomy, and that begins with its leadership. At the center is entrepreneur and restaurateur Robert Weakley, the driving force behind the festival’s creation, whose vision was to unite Puerto Rico’s rich culinary identity with an international roster of chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists. 

His approach is not just about staging an event, but building an ecosystem where local talent and global icons intersect. Supporting that vision is host chef Mario Pagán, one of Puerto Rico’s most respected culinary figures, who serves as both ambassador and curator, ensuring the island’s voice remains authentic while the stage expands outward. Together, they are not just producing a festival; they are engineering a long-term culinary narrative for Puerto Rico.

“This festival is a celebration of culture, community, collaboration, and a continued commitment to elevating Puerto Rico as a world-class culinary destination. We can’t wait to gather again and make this year’s event even more incredible.”

Headlining Chef and Festival Host Mario Pagán

Government and Institutional Backing Elevating the Festival’s Prestige

Offices of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
Offices of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company in Old San Juan, Puerto RicoPuerto Rico Tourism Company

No luxury culinary event reaches global relevance without institutional weight, and here the Puerto Rico Tourism Company plays a pivotal role. As the presenting partner, the agency is strategically positioning the festival as a flagship tourism driver, aligning it with broader efforts to attract high-spending culinary travelers and international media attention. 

This backing is more than symbolic. It integrates the festival into Puerto Rico’s economic development strategy, connecting hospitality, agriculture, and cultural storytelling into a single experience. The government’s involvement signals confidence in the island’s ability to compete with established culinary destinations, while also ensuring infrastructure, promotion, and global visibility operate at scale. The result is a festival that feels less like a standalone event and more like a national statement, one designed to elevate Puerto Rico’s brand across luxury travel, fine dining, and experiential tourism.

The Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival (PRWFF), 2025
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Luxury Sponsors and Financial Power Driving the Experience

VISA Infinite returns as a key sponsor of the PWFF in 2026
VISA Infinite returns as a key sponsor of the PWFF in 2026The Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival

Behind the scenes, the financial architecture of the festival reveals another layer of influence. Premium sponsorships, including partners like Visa Infinite and regional financial institutions such as Banco Popular, bring both capital and clientele into the equation. 

These brands are not passive supporters; they actively shape the guest experience, offering exclusive perks, access tiers, and curated benefits that align with affluent audiences. This is where the festival begins to mirror elite global counterparts, blending culinary excellence with financial luxury ecosystems. 

Credit card partnerships, in particular, create a seamless bridge between spending power and experiential access, reinforcing the event’s positioning as a high-end destination. In many ways, these sponsors are not just funding the festival; they are defining its audience, ensuring that every tasting, dinner, and seminar operates within a premium, aspirational framework.

Celebrity Chefs and Tastemakers Defining Global Appeal

Live entertainment at the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival 2025
Live entertainment at the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival 2025The Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival

The credibility of any culinary festival ultimately rests on who shows up in the kitchen, and here the Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival delivers with authority. The event brings together more than 50 chefs, alongside international culinary figures and media personalities, creating a convergence of talent rarely seen in the Caribbean. 

Names like Andrew Zimmern, and Antonia Lofaso elevate the festival’s global profile, while Puerto Rican standouts anchor the experience in authenticity.

This balance is critical. It transforms the festival from a local celebration into an international stage, where culinary innovation, media influence, and cultural storytelling intersect. Tastemakers, sommeliers, and mixologists further expand the narrative, ensuring that wine, spirits, and cocktails receive the same level of attention as cuisine. The result is a fully immersive ecosystem where influence flows as freely as the wine.

Philanthropy and Purpose: The Mission Behind the Indulgence

Woman holding fresh carrots in lush Puerto Rican hillside garden
Farm-to-table harvest in Puerto Rico highlights local agriculture behind culinary festivalDiscover Puerto Rico DMO

Luxury without purpose is fleeting, and the festival’s alignment with Puerto Rico Eats for Good adds a deeper dimension to the experience. This initiative focuses on education, mentorship, and career development for aspiring chefs and sommeliers, turning the festival into a platform for long-term impact.

By supporting scholarships and professional training, the event invests directly in the next generation of Puerto Rican culinary talent. This philanthropic layer not only enhances the festival’s credibility but also resonates with modern luxury audiences, who increasingly value experiences tied to meaningful contributions. It ensures that beyond the curated dinners and world-class tastings, there is a lasting legacy being built, one that extends far beyond a single weekend in San Juan.

A Strategic Convergence of Influence, Capital, and Culture

Levant Ocean Front, La Concha Resort
Levant Ocean Front, La Concha ResortDiscover Puerto Rico DMO

The Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival is a carefully orchestrated convergence of power. Visionary leadership, government backing, luxury sponsorship, celebrity influence, and philanthropic intent all intersect to create this four-day event. Anchored at featured venue La Concha Resort and extending across San Juan, the festival operates as a living, breathing showcase of Puerto Rico’s culinary future.

It is both a celebration and a strategy, designed to attract global attention while strengthening local industry. For those watching closely, and especially for those entering as press, the real story is not just what will be served, but who is shaping the table. And in Puerto Rico right now, that table is being set by some of the most influential players in food, travel, and luxury.
The Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival (PRWFF), 2025
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