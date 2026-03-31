The Power Players Behind the Puerto Rico Wine and Food Festival (2026): Visionaries, Sponsors, and Tastemakers

The Puerto Rico Wine & Food Festival is not simply another addition to the island’s growing calendar of luxury experiences. It is a calculated, high-level move to reposition Puerto Rico as a serious player in global gastronomy, and that begins with its leadership. At the center is entrepreneur and restaurateur Robert Weakley, the driving force behind the festival’s creation, whose vision was to unite Puerto Rico’s rich culinary identity with an international roster of chefs, sommeliers, and mixologists.