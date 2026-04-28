Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami with Elevated Margarita Specials

Cinco de Mayo in Miami offers more than just a reason to order a margarita. It’s an opportunity to experience the cocktail through different interpretations—each shaped by setting, ingredients, and atmosphere. Across the city, a select group of hotels and restaurants are presenting refined takes on the classic, pairing thoughtful mixology with distinct environments.
MATADOR BAR at The Miami Beach EDITION presents a margarita that leans into precision and restraint. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Ginger Margarita combines Volcan blanco tequila, Cointreau, ginger, and lime, resulting in a cocktail that feels layered without excess.
The setting adds to the experience. The lounge’s black walnut bar and softly lit interiors create a sense of old-world glamour, offering a contrast to the more casual energy often associated with the holiday. For those extending their visit, MARKET at EDITION offers a BLT Taco available from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM, priced at $22 per order.
Moxy South Beach approaches Cinco de Mayo with a broader, more playful format. At Bar Moxy and Serena Rooftop, guests can explore a lineup of $8 margaritas served throughout the day.
Options include a smoky Mezcal Margarita, a passionfruit-forward variation made with Milagro Silver Tequila, Ancho Reyes, Chinola Passion Fruit, agave, and lime, and a classic tequila-based version. Serena Rooftop, with its open-air design and layered greenery, frames the experience with a relaxed, elevated backdrop that complements the cocktail menu.
At Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa, Bar Centro introduces a more nuanced profile with its Shiso Spicy Margarita. The cocktail blends plata tequila, orange liqueur, shiso, serrano, and lime, creating a balance of herbal notes and controlled heat.
The setting reflects the drink’s composition. Bar Centro’s Mediterranean-inspired design incorporates coastal materials and an indoor-outdoor flow, allowing the oceanfront environment to shape the overall experience.
Lido Bayside Grill at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach offers a margarita that shifts toward bolder flavor contrasts. The Sol Solstice Margarita combines ghost pepper tequila, Cointreau, passion fruit, and Mexican pepper agave, resulting in a drink that moves between sweetness and spice.
The waterfront setting plays a key role. With palm-lined views and an open-air dining layout, the space encourages a slower pace, making it well-suited for transitioning from late afternoon into evening.
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