Food and Drink

Where to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Miami with Elevated Margarita Specials

From rooftop cocktails to waterfront sips, these Miami destinations offer standout takes on the classic margarita
Serena Rooftop bar at Moxy South Beach with lounge seating, bar, and warm lighting
Serena Rooftop at Moxy South Beach sets the tone for Cinco de Mayo margaritas and open-air cocktailsPhoto Courtesy of Moxy South Beach

Cinco de Mayo in Miami offers more than just a reason to order a margarita. It’s an opportunity to experience the cocktail through different interpretations—each shaped by setting, ingredients, and atmosphere. Across the city, a select group of hotels and restaurants are presenting refined takes on the classic, pairing thoughtful mixology with distinct environments.

1. Sip a Refined Ginger Margarita at The Miami Beach EDITION

MATADOR BAR at The Miami Beach EDITION presents a margarita that leans into precision and restraint. Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s Ginger Margarita combines Volcan blanco tequila, Cointreau, ginger, and lime, resulting in a cocktail that feels layered without excess.

The setting adds to the experience. The lounge’s black walnut bar and softly lit interiors create a sense of old-world glamour, offering a contrast to the more casual energy often associated with the holiday. For those extending their visit, MARKET at EDITION offers a BLT Taco available from 12:00 PM to 5:30 PM, priced at $22 per order.

Serena Rooftop bar at Moxy South Beach with lounge seating, bar, and warm lighting
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2. Go All-In on Variety at Moxy South Beach

Rooftop lounge at Serena South Beach with seating, string lights, and bar
Serena Rooftop at Moxy South Beach offers an open-air setting for Cinco de Mayo cocktailsPhoto Courtesy of Moxy South Beach

Moxy South Beach approaches Cinco de Mayo with a broader, more playful format. At Bar Moxy and Serena Rooftop, guests can explore a lineup of $8 margaritas served throughout the day.

Options include a smoky Mezcal Margarita, a passionfruit-forward variation made with Milagro Silver Tequila, Ancho Reyes, Chinola Passion Fruit, agave, and lime, and a classic tequila-based version. Serena Rooftop, with its open-air design and layered greenery, frames the experience with a relaxed, elevated backdrop that complements the cocktail menu.

3. Try a Herb-Forward Margarita at Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa

At Andaz Miami Beach Resort & Spa, Bar Centro introduces a more nuanced profile with its Shiso Spicy Margarita. The cocktail blends plata tequila, orange liqueur, shiso, serrano, and lime, creating a balance of herbal notes and controlled heat.

The setting reflects the drink’s composition. Bar Centro’s Mediterranean-inspired design incorporates coastal materials and an indoor-outdoor flow, allowing the oceanfront environment to shape the overall experience.

4. Opt for a Sweet-Heat Cocktail at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach

Lido Bayside Grill at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach offers a margarita that shifts toward bolder flavor contrasts. The Sol Solstice Margarita combines ghost pepper tequila, Cointreau, passion fruit, and Mexican pepper agave, resulting in a drink that moves between sweetness and spice.

The waterfront setting plays a key role. With palm-lined views and an open-air dining layout, the space encourages a slower pace, making it well-suited for transitioning from late afternoon into evening.

Cinco de Mayo in Miami continues to evolve beyond tradition, with each of these destinations offering a distinct interpretation of the margarita. The common thread lies in attention to detail—both in the glass and in the setting—creating experiences that feel considered rather than conventional.
Serena Rooftop bar at Moxy South Beach with lounge seating, bar, and warm lighting
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