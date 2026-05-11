Inside the 30th Annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

As the sun set on a warm Fort Lauderdale evening, the annual event unfolded as a lively mosaic of aromas, flavors and creative plates surrounded by the glow of lanterns strung between swaying palms and the steady hum of more than 2,500 eager guests. Restaurant tents lined both sides of the boulevard, as steam curled upward from sizzling pans, carrying scents of citrus, garlic, butter, and spice into the evening air. As the festival gates opened, the crowd flowed in, filling the street with celebration.