Inside the 30th Annual Las Olas Wine and Food Festival

Friday night, seven o’clock, Fort Lauderdale’s fashionable Las Olas Boulevard dazzles with too many tempting dinner options. Every restaurant looks so good, it’s hard to decide.
Happily, once a year you don’t have to. You can have it all. Well, almost all—along with a smorgasbord of enticing offerings from other local eateries that are part of Fort Lauderdale’s highly regarded epicurean scene.
Welcome to the Los Olas Wine & Food Festival. On April 24, this year’s landmark 30th anniversary event filled a five-block stretch of the Las Olas with an eclectic mix of culinary delights, fine wines, handmade cocktails and musical entertainment for an evening that combines a dining adventure with a memorable all-encompassing night on the town. And all to benefit a good cause: The South Florida American Lung Association’s programs to fight lung disease.
As the sun set on a warm Fort Lauderdale evening, the annual event unfolded as a lively mosaic of aromas, flavors and creative plates surrounded by the glow of lanterns strung between swaying palms and the steady hum of more than 2,500 eager guests. Restaurant tents lined both sides of the boulevard, as steam curled upward from sizzling pans, carrying scents of citrus, garlic, butter, and spice into the evening air. As the festival gates opened, the crowd flowed in, filling the street with celebration.
The event was an open-air showcase for the achievements, abundance and diversity of Fort Lauderdale’s elevated dining scene, allowing guests to sip, sample and savor its offerings in one evening all wrapped up in an attractive culinary package. The festival brought together the tastes and talents of more than 50 restaurant chefs.
Joining them were a bevy of vintners and mixologists demonstrating their craft beneath the warm coastal sky, offering more than 200 wine varieties to add to the evening’s fun and adventure.
Food offerings represented a culinary trip around the world in just a few blocks. On tap were flavors from France, Italy and Greece to Asia, the Middle East and Caribbean.
Tommy Bahama, a celebrated Las Olas staple, drew on the seaside spirit, gathering crowds with jumbo coconut shrimp in a crisp golden crust. Their tuna tartare tarts featured ruby-red fish nestled in delicate pastry shells, brightened with citrus. Big Green Eats lived up to its name, firing up its signature green grills to produce smoky, melt-in-your-mouth steak bites served on warm tortillas topped with velvety cheese.
Gran Forno Pronto Catering plated an unexpectedly elegant take on chicken Alfredo—tender ribbons of pasta coated in a smooth cream sauce, topped with perfectly seasoned chicken. Eddie V's Prime Seafood impressed with yellowtail shichimi bathed in a spiced teriyaki glaze that balanced sweetness and heat.
Other highlights included Timpano Las Olas’ pillowy meat-filled ravioli, bathed in a rich cream sauce topped with tangy goat cheese. Mastro’s Ocean Club delighted carnivores with freshly carved, juicy steak bites perched on mashed potatoes. Benihana brought a taste of Asia with a savory medley of seasoned rice and slices of raw fish, delivering clean, bright flavors.
Bridging the gap between main course and dessert, one booth delighted guests with its surprising and thoroughly irresistible offering of maple-glazed, bacon-wrapped dates. They were the kind of bite you couldn’t enjoy just once—you needed at least two, one to honor each course they so deliciously represented.
Wine vendors added their own rhythm. Row after row of bottles caught the lantern light, showcasing reds, golds, and soft rosés. Vintners poured generous tastings, filling glasses with select varieties. Meanwhile, special VIP wine tasting areas featured coveted pours to cater to true connoisseurs as well as those simply thirsty to sample new beverage knowledge. Wine and spirits from more than 40 participating brands were curated by official festival partner, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.
Dessert stations added another layer of indulgence. Ocean Prime tempted guests with its signature carrot cake, layered with thick, sweet icing. The Hollywood Donut Factory drew crowds, thanks to its playful assortment of donut balls in every flavor imaginable. New River Café pleased tastebuds with mini bowls of crisp, flaky crushed cinnamon bun bites that disappeared almost as quickly as they were served.
Nothing Bundt Cakes showcased a rainbow of bundt cupcakes and bites—in various colors, shapes and sizes drizzled with icing and fun toppings. Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop catered to festival-goers with a sweet tooth with an assortment of jumbo cookies to enjoy onsite or to take home.
This year, energetic beats from popular area DJs had guests dancing in the street and enhanced the Friday night party feel. Activations from Stella Artois and Cadillac added to the fun as did restaurant and vendor contests and giveaways. The most coveted giveaway were sequined top hats festooned with blinking lights—a great souvenir to take home or save for later.
“What an incredible night on Las Olas Boulevard. From the Wine & Food to the energy of the crowd, this milestone celebration truly captured what makes the Las Olas Wine and Food Festival so special. Thanks to our generous sponsors, restaurant partners and passionate supporters.”
Riley Burke, Vice President of Sales for South Florida at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Florida
Every year, the event provides funding for the South Florida American Lung Association’s vital programs to support lung health through education, advocacy, and research and raised awareness of lung disease, including lung cancer – the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. This year, the Festival raised more than $450,000 in funding for these vital programs, and a great time was had by all.
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