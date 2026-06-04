Kevin Zraly's Virtual Wine Tastings Bring Sommelier Expertise Into Your Home

If you have never bought a wine book before, start with this one. If you have a roomful of wine books, get this one anyway....It makes wine fun, it makes wine exciting, and it carries its erudition lightly, just like its author....One of the best start-from-scratch wine books ever written....Zraly's never flagging enthusiasm for wine bounces off every page....His book is still the best of its kind.

New York Times